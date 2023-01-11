Nottingham Forest vs Wolves LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

Sports Staff
·1 min read
(Action Images via Reuters)
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Forest made 10 changes to their side to take on fellow Premier League outift Wolves.

The East Midlanders played a second-string side in the FA Cup defeat at Blackpool on Saturday and Steve Cooper recalled all of the mainstays of his Premier League starting XI, including the likes of Dean Henderson, Renan Lodi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson.

Meanwhile, Wolves made six changes from the side that played so well at Liverpool in the FA Cup, as Goncalo Guedes, Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan provided the attacking impetus.

We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight’s game in the live blog below:

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves updates

  • Nottingham Forest take on Wolves in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

  • The winners will join Man Utd, Newcastle and the victor from Southampton vs Man City in the semi-finals

  • Nottm Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Boly, Worrall, Lodi, Yates, Freuler, Mangala, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Scarpa

  • Wolves XI: Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Gomes, Semedo, Luiz, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Guedes, Jimenez, Hwang

Nottingham Forest FC - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

18:45 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

