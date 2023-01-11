Nottingham Forest vs Wolves LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Forest made 10 changes to their side to take on fellow Premier League outift Wolves.

The East Midlanders played a second-string side in the FA Cup defeat at Blackpool on Saturday and Steve Cooper recalled all of the mainstays of his Premier League starting XI, including the likes of Dean Henderson, Renan Lodi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson.

Meanwhile, Wolves made six changes from the side that played so well at Liverpool in the FA Cup, as Goncalo Guedes, Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan provided the attacking impetus.

We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight’s game in the live blog below:

The winners will join Man Utd, Newcastle and the victor from Southampton vs Man City in the semi-finals

Nottm Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Boly, Worrall, Lodi, Yates, Freuler, Mangala, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Scarpa

Wolves XI: Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Gomes, Semedo, Luiz, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Guedes, Jimenez, Hwang

18:45

