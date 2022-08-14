Nottingham Forest vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Sunday’s early kick off sees Nottingham Forest host West Ham in a bottom of the table clash after both sides lost their opening fixtures last weekend. Forest are looking the bounce back from a demoralising 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in which the final score line flattered Steve Cooper’s side.

An influx of new signings means the manager has not yet settled on the best line-up to keep Forest in the top-flight and the newly promoted side will need all the support they can get from their home fans if they want to upset West Ham today.

The Hammers, meanwhile, drew the short straw and landed with the Premier League champions for their first game of the season. Manchester City were just too good for David Moyes’ side and with Erling Haaland on point in front of goal West Ham were swept aside. They won’t be too disheartened by that defeat though and will see today’s game as a great opportunity to kick start their season with a victory over their newly promoted opponents.

Follow all the action as Nottingham Forest host West Ham Utd in the Premier League:

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

Kick off is 2pm at the City Ground

Both teams lost opening day fixtures

New signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca could start for West Ham

Nottingham Forest FC - West Ham United FC

Head-to-head: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

12:42 , Michael Jones

This is the first meeting between the two sides since an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2014, which Forest won 5-0 at the City Ground.

Forest have won only two of their last 21 league fixtures against West Ham with eight draws and 11 defeats during that time.

Cooper on facing West Ham at City Ground

12:38 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest play their first home match of the season this afternoon when they take on West Ham and manager Steve Cooper is excited to return to the City Ground albeit against a difficult opponent.

Speaking about his first experience of the Premier League as a manager, Cooper said: “We learnt a lot from last weekend and playing that first game back in the Premier League was always going to be important for us moving forward.”He added: “We are obviously disappointed when we lose a match because that’s our mentality, but I’ve liked the feeling around the training ground this week and there’s a real motivation heading into Sunday.“We know this weekend is important for both ourselves and the people of Nottingham and we should thrive off that, it’s our first home game back in the Premier League and we’re proud to be part of it, no doubt about that.“At the same time we’ve got to focus on what we’re in control of - the game, the result, the performance and that’s where our attention will be and we know our supporters will be right behind us.

“We’re playing against a strong team who had an excellent campaign last year and I’ve got a lot of respect for David Moyes, so we’re really looking forward to it.”

Moyes on Cooper

12:34 , Michael Jones

In the build-up to today’s match West Ham boss, David Moyes, spoke about his counterpart, Steve Cooper, and how impressed he was at the way Nottingham Forest earned promotion from the Championship last year.

“I’ve got big respect for Nottingham Forest’s manager, Steve Cooper.” said Moyes, “I think he’s done an incredible job to get Nottingham Forest in the Premier League from where they were last year. You have to give him huge praise for what they’ve done.

“I’ve been really impressed with how they’ve gone about their work in the last twelve months or so.”

Early team news for Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

12:30 , Michael Jones

Defender Scott McKenna is a major doubt for Nottingham Forest after picking up an injury in training. Definitely absent are Ryan Yates and Steve Cook who are not yet ready to return to full training.

West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start if needed and Michail Antonio has overcome the minor knock he suffered against Manchester City last week.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski went off injured in that match and remains a doubt.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

10:36 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Sunday’s Premier League action.

First up Nottingham Forest take on West Ham United at the City Ground. Both side lost their opening day fixtures with Forest falling to a 2-0 defeat away at Newcastle and West Ham suffering the same score line against Manchester City thanks to an Erling Haaland brace.

Both teams will be hoping to bounce back and get an early win on the board as they meet this afternoon with David Moyes’ men given the edge to win the game due to the strength of their side and their more recent experience of the Premier League. Although, Steve Cooper has been busy in the transfer window and Forest have strengthened their squad massively. If he can find the right combination of players then Forest may just cause an upset this afternoon.

That’s not all though. Later on there is a London derby as Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s men will face a stern test against Antonio Conte’s side who are full of confidence after cruising past Southampton 4-1 last weekend.