Nottingham Forest vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Jesse Lingard is set to start against former manager David Moyes (PA Archive)

Nottingham Forest are aiming to bounce back from a demoralising loss at Newcastle last time out with a first home game of the Premier League game as they welcome West Ham United to the City Ground.

Forest were well beaten by Newcastle despite only a 2-0 scoreline and will need the backing of their home crowd if they are to stay in the top flight this season.

The Hammers also came up against a team too good for them, as Manchester City and Erling Haaland swept aside David Moyes’ team, and they will want to kickstart their season with victory over their newly promoted opponents.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Forest vs West Ham?

The Premier League match kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 14 August.

What is the team news?

Orel Mangala and Taiwo Awoniyi are in contention for starting berths as Steve Cooper considers making changes to the side which were outplayed by Newcastle at St James’ Park last weekend.

David Moyes said on his West Ham team: “It’ll be a similar group to last week. Craig Dawson is doing quite well so we’ll see where he is. We have Angelo Ogbonna working his way back from a cruciate too. Lukasz [Fabianski] had a knock last week and Micky Antonio had a knock too, but he’s trained today.”

On new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca, Moyes added: “Yes, I think they’re ready to start. I think it’s just a decision if we’re ready to play them yet. They’re getting much closer to it, that’s for sure, now they’ve had a few weeks training.”

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Worrall, Niakhate, McKenna; Williams, O'Brien, Mangala, Toffolo, Lingard; Awoniyi, Johnson.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Cornet, Lanzini, Bowen; Scamacca.

Odds

Nottingham Forest 7/2

Draw 11/4

West Ham 19/20

Prediction

West Ham have the superior quality but Forest have a home crowd desperate for them to succeed on their return to the top flight. Expect a great atmosphere and a close game as a result. Forest 1-1 West Ham.