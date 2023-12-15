Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham are back in action later this evening when they head to Nottingham Forest off the back of one of their best performances of the season.

Injury-hit Newcastle were thumped 4-1 in north London on Sunday, with Spurs captain Heung-min Son influential with two assists and a goal of his own.

It was Spurs' first win in six games and now face a team at the County Ground with just one point from a possible 18. Another victory for Spurs will see them move to within a point of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The match will take place at City Ground.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with Friday Night Football coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham team news

Serge Aurier is still not fit so will not be able to face his former side, but Willy Boly is back in contention in the back line.

Divock Origi and Callum Hudson-Odoi are pushing for starts while Mat Turner could keep his place after returning for the 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Tottenham's injury woes have worsened with Giovani Lo Celso ruled out, but Pape Matar Sarr returned against Newcastle and Heung-min Son shook off fitness fears to start.

No other players are expected back before the new year, including the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Pape Matar Sarr was a welcome returnee against Newcastle (REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham prediction

Tottenham looked at their most potent best against Newcastle and will be full of confidence of pulling off a repeat performance in Nottingham after a five-day break.

Forest boss Steve Cooper still looks doomed despite the club ending their losing run against Wolves, but the players are all behind the manager and a vocal set of fans under the Friday night lights will provide a daunting atmosphere. It could be tighter than some expect.

Spurs to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nottingham Forest wins: 37

Draws: 29

Tottenham wins: 57

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham match odds

Nottingham Forest: 15/4

Draw: 31/10

Tottenham win: 4/6

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).