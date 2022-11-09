Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Nick Purewal and Jonathan Gorrie
·7 min read
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham – LIVE!

Tottenham’s quest for a long-awaited trophy takes them up to the City Ground tonight in the third round of the Carabao Cup. While Antonio Conte’s side have hardly set pulses racing in terms of performances this season, their ability to grind out results is something to applaud and perhaps makes them better suited to the confines of a cup competition.

Were the Italian to finally bring a trophy to the club, perhaps some of the misgivings about the brand of football at times would subside. Clearly, there are bigger prizes on offer, but it would at least be a start for Spurs.

Forest, meanwhile, obviously have bigger concerns. Although the looming World Cup break will give them the chance to regroup, Premier League survival has to be the priority for Steve Cooper and his squad. Follow all of the action LIVE, with Nick Purewal providing expert analysis from the ground!

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham latest news

  • Kick-off time and venue: 7.45pm GMT, City Ground

  • TV channel and live stream: Not broadcast in UK

  • Nottingham Forest team news: Rotation expected

  • Tottenham team news: Kulusevski could start

  • Prediction: 1-0 Tottenham win

Nottingham Forest FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Tottenham in line for major Richarlison boost after ‘really big improvement’

17:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brazil’s national team doctor has backed Richarlison to feature for Tottenham before the World Cup break.

The forward was included in his country’s 26-man squad for the tournament later this month despite a recent injury problem.

A calf issue picked up during Spurs’ win over Everton has ruled the 25-year-old out of action since mid-October, though initial fears Richarlison would miss the World Cup proved to be unfounded.

With only two games to go before club football pauses, the summer signing could offer another boost to Antonio Conte, who welcomed back the influential Dejan Kulusevksi during Sunday’s home loss to Liverpool.

Spurs travel to Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before their final Premier League outing, a home meeting with Leeds United on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lasmar, part of Brazil’s medical staff, confirmed they were confident the former Everton and Watford forward would be fully available to manager Tite.

Brazil’s first group game is against Serbia on Thursday November 24.

“Last week we visited Richarlison and [Lucas] Paquetá in London to see the evolution of his injury,” he told Globo Esporte.

“Our assessment is that he had a really big improvement, this week he should train with the group and he has a chance to be used by the club before the presentation.

“We are confident that Richarlison can be fully available to Tite.”

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
Kane not guaranteed a rest as Spurs coach says World Cup is ‘not our job’

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham assistant coach Cristian Stellini has refused to rule out Harry Kane starting Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest.

Kane has started every one of Tottenham’s games this season, sitting out just 14 minutes of action.

With the World Cup kicking off next week, it was thought England captain Kane could be rested for Spurs’ trip to Forest in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

But Antonio Conte’s No2, Stellini, said: “Antonio will take the decision tomorrow because it is too short a time from the last game to analyse which type of energy the players can use in the next game.

“Antonio will speak with all the players and take the right decision for the team, but it is an important game and an important competition and we want to win.

“We don’t have to think about the World Cup, it is not our job. Our job is to take care of our players and to try to use them to reach our targets but also to save the players.

“We are not crazy, we have to take the right decision with the players sometimes.”

Asked if Kane is the type of player who wants to play every game, Stellini said: “Yes and I want to see Harry Kane in every game.

“But the decision is up to Antonio. But I love football and I love to see talented players and Harry Kane is a talented player and in every competition I hope to see him play for Tottenham.”

(Action Images via Reuters)
Conte ‘happy’ at Tottenham, says assistant, as new contract talks planned

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antonio Conte can be a project coach at Tottenham, according to his assistant, as he prepares for crunch talks over his future.

Conte’s contract expires at the end of the season and Spurs are planning negotiations to secure him to a longer-term deal during the World Cup.

Tottenham have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months and are ready to back him with new signings in January.

After Conte warned last month he needs three transfer windows to turn Spurs into title challengers, it had been suggested he might not stick around to oversee a rebuild.

Read the full story here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
Heung-min Son declares himself fit for World Cup after injury

17:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham and South Korea forward Heung-min Son has declared himself fit for the World Cup 2022 after fracturing an eye socket.

The 30-year-old’s participation in the Qatar-based tournament was last week thrown into doubt when Son was forced off during the 2-1 win over Marseille with the injury.

Son, who is South Korea captain, has since undergone surgery on the damaged eye socket, and Spurs manager Antonio Conte was subsequently confident over his player’s chances of playing at the World Cup.

The striker has since confirmed he will be available for selection.

He wrote on Instagram: "Hi everyone. I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week. I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all.

"In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you! Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won’t miss this for the world.

"I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon. Sonny."

South Korea’s first Group H game is against Uruguay on November 24.

(AP)
Prediction: 1-0 Tottenham win

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Both clubs can claim their focus is elsewhere so the winner may be which manager puts their star players through the wringer once more amid this busy run of games.

A 1-0 Spurs win.

(Action Images via Reuters)
Tottenham team news: Kulusevski could start

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs could continue Dejan Kulusevski’s comeback from injury by starting the Swedish winger at the City Ground. Richarlison is also potentially set to feature in the squad.

Heung-min Son and Cristian Romero are unavailable so Oliver Skipp, Fraser Forster, Bryan Gil and Pape Matar Sarr will hope for a chance to impress. Amd the changes, Harry Kane could still start up front.

(Getty Images)
Nottingham Forest team news: Rotation expected

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Jack Colback, Giulian Biancone and Moussa Niakhate remain on Forest’s long-term absentee list.

While fighting relegation from the Premier League, it will be interesting to see how much Steve Cooper rotates his line-up.

(Getty Images)
Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

17:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(ES Composite)
Welcome

17:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Carabao Cup trip to Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off inside the City Ground at 7.45pm GMT.

(Getty Images)
