Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest goal updates after Harry Kane penalty saved

Follow live updates as Tottenham Hotspur travel to Nottingham Forest in the final Premier League fixture of the weekend. Antonio Conte’s side have made an impressive start to the season in terms of getting points on the board and face a newly promoted Forest side who won their opening home game of the season against West Ham at the City Ground. Forest have been by far the busiest Premier League team in the transfer market as Steve Cooper continues to build his team for the season.

Spurs will look for an improved performance after requiring Harry Kane headers to first rescue a point at Chelsea and then claim a narrow win over Wolves last weekend. Tottenham will look to match the fast starts made by Arsenal and Manchester City as the campaign schedule picks up pace, with a visit to London rivals West Ham to come on Wednesday. Conte may have looked to rotate his side ahead of the first of what will be many three-match game weeks to come this year, but the Italian has named an unchanged team.

Follow live updates from Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, below:

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest updates

Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; O’Brien, Yates; Gibbs-White, Lingard; Johnson

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

GOAL! Kane gives Spurs dream start on counter-attack

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: Scott McKenna is next in the book for hauling down Kane. In the space of a few minutes, Forest’s back three have all picked up yellow cards.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: That was Kane’s first penalty miss in 22 attempts for Tottenham - a record going back to February 2018.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: Close! Forest are right up for this now - it’s like they’ve scored a goal! At the other end Williams drags a volley just wide of the post as Forest push forward.

There’s a reminder of the Spurs danger as Worrall brings down Son for a yellow card, just as the forward was bursting away.

SAVED! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Dean Henderson goes the right way to stop Kane from the spot!

Brilliant stop from the goalkeeper to get down to his right!

The City Ground erupts and Henderson punches the air and throws his cap in delight!

PENALTY SPURS! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

What on earth is Steve Cook doing? Kane switches to Perisic and then runs to the back post. Perisic flights it in, and with Kane challenging on the goal line, Cook punches the ball away with an outstretched fist!

Did Kane foul Cook? Probably not. VAR is checking a potential red card...

It’s only a yellow. The ball wasn’t even going in...

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

51 mins: Dier is almost caught out by Johnson and then at the other end Kane switches to Perisic, who can’t keep his volley down.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:38 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: Close! Chance of the match for Forest! Gibbs-White is slipped in down the left, before turning and digging out a cross to the back post. In comes Yates, who plants his header towards the far post but Lloris beaten, it drops just wide!

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:36 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Threatening play again by Kulusevski, who seems to glide when dribbling with the ball. He does so down the right before cutting back to Kane on the edge. His shot is blocked.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: Forest pick up where they left off, with plenty of the ball in and around the Tottenham area.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway!

HALF TIME: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest have plenty of options on the bench, thanks to their spending spree this summer. Both Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis are warming up at the break.

HALF TIME: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Spurs lead but Forest have been the better team. Kane’s goal in the fourth minute, set up brilliantly by Kulusevski, was just the chance Forest have been waiting for. Cooper’s side have looked bright and have enjoyed lots of the ball inside the Spurs half, but they are looking a little blunt.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:16 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: Lloris is testing his luck here from goal kicks, running down the clock.

And there’s half-time!

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:15 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: Kane drifts over to the right and swings in a cross looking for Son, but it’s overhit and bounces behind. His early goal has been the difference as Forest have been level with Spurs for much of this half.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:13 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: Chance! Nice play from Forest down the left this time, as Toffolo cuts it back to Gibbs-White in the box. It sits up nicely but his placed shot from inside the edge is curled over.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:11 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Emerson gets involved in a Spurs attack, first playing it out wide to Perisic and then getting ahead of Son to meet Kane’s cross. Spurs are still getting space when they come forward but are lacking a bit of accuracy in their final ball in the final third.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:08 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: Son’s scooped ball forwards sets up a race (?) between Kane and Cook, before Spurs turn around keep the ball. Conte could have done with that combination being the other way around.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:05 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: More good play from Forest. They’ve really had so much possession inside Tottenham’s defensive third and this time Toffolo picks out Johnson’s run, but the header is wide. Williams then slashes wide after being played through on the other side. Lovely passing move from Forest though, splitting the lines.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

17:02 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: Close! Nice play from Forest again, as Johnson lets the ball run on to Gibbs-White. The midfielder roams forward before almost picking out Lingard at the back post, but Lloris gets out well to deny him.

Son then races through but is about two yards offside. The play goes on and Son’s finish in very unconvincing, but he surely knew he was offside anyway.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

16:59 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: Spurs looked to have settled after a couple of minutes on the ball, but then Kulusevski gives it away and Perisic is needed to defend against Johnson in the box.

A moment ago, Kane had the chance to put Son through - but the ball just sat up as Son looked to race through and it was pulled back for handball.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

16:54 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: There’s still a nice flow to this match despite Kane’s early goal. Forest are having most of the possession and are probing well - but then it breaks to Spurs and Conte’s side suddenly look lethal on the break. It’s set up well.

Johnson produces another dangerous cross from this right side - Forest again missing the runner crashing the box!

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

16:52 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Save! O’Brian lines up a shot from 25 yards and catches it sweetly. Lloris palms it away, but that could have fallen anywhere! Instead, it only breaks to Williams, who digs out a cross and Perisic calmly heads back to Lloris.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

16:49 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: Action at both ends as Lingard leads the Forest attack. Great defending from Spurs as Hojbjerg throws himself at a shot from Yates, and it breaks to Spurs. Son carries forward and sets up Kane, who shoot wide looking for the far post.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: This is quite a dangerous situation for Forest now, with the state of the match really suiting Spurs. Perisic threatens on the left before it falls to Son, who bends a shot towards the top corner but sees it flash just over the bar.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

16:44 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Chance! Spurs release Kane in the inside left channel but Worrall makes an important sliding challenge before he gets the chance to shoot. Kane was hanging forward and played onside by McKenna, as Spurs made another turnover in midfield.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

16:41 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: A half-chance for Spurs on the counter after Forest give it away in the corner. Kulusevski flies forward but Tottenham can’t hit Perisic, who was free at the back post. Johnson then scampers forward, and sees his shot take a deflection from Davies and out for a corner.

Johnson, Lingard and Gibbs-White look really bright.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham

16:39 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: That was a class from Spurs. Forest had made a good start but that’s a harsh reminder of how punishing the Premier League can be. Johnson whips a lovely ball across the face of goal, but there was no one there for the touch.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham (KANE 4’)

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Where has that come from?! Tottenham make a brilliant start, and it’s Kane again! Kulusevski plays a big role, picking the ball up on the halfway line and threading a lovely reverse ball to Kane, who carries his run. He then picks out the bottom left corner for his 200th league goal - another milestone.

Kane has now scored in three games in a row.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Tottenham

16:34 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Perisic gives away a pass on the halfway line and Gibbs-White drives forward impressively. The attack then fizzles out, and Gibbs-White fires over from 25 yards.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Tottenham

16:32 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Early pressure from Forest, after Lingard wins a free kick. He then fizzes a couple of testing crosses into the box, that Lloris deals with.

Kick-off! Nottingham Forest 0-0 Tottenham

16:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham’s first league match at Nottingham Forest since 1999 is underway! It’s a beautiful afternoon at the City Ground. Cracking atmosphere too.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

16:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest have won their last eight home matches at the City Ground - a run that obviously stretches back to their promotion campaign.

Tottenham are still favourites here, but Forest will want to keep making their home a fortress in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

16:23 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been a huge summer of signings at Nottingham Forest - and it’s about to get even bigger!

According to reports, Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi is close to becomming their 18th signing of the summer.

There are even rumours the Brazilian will be unveiled at the City Ground before today’s match!

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

16:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Earlier this afternoon in the Premier League, West Ham have got their first win of the season ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Spurs with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. That’s a result that puts huge pressure on Steven Gerrard.

Elsewhere, Allan Saint-Maximin scored a stunning late equaliser to rescue a draw for Newcastle at Wolves, who remain without a win this season.

Here’s Richard Jolly’s report from Molineux.

Saint-Maximin scores stunning equaliser as Newcastle earn late draw at Wolves

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Team news

16:14 , Jamie Braidwood

So, after all that talk of rotation and form, Antonio Conte has name an unchanged team from last week’s 1-0 win over Wolves. That means Ivan Perisic continues and Heung-min Son gets the backing from his manager, with Richarlison an option on the bench.

Steve Cooper has made two changes. Ryan Yates makes his first Premier League start and there’s a full debut for Morgan Gibbs-White following his big-money move from Wolves.

Tottenham’s packed schedule will show whether we are contenders – Antonio Conte

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte believes the time to judge Tottenham will be during the upcoming busy period where the club will play once every three days.

Spurs have started the new Premier League season with seven points out of a possible nine but now embark on a two-and-a-half-month schedule where they will play 20 matches across domestic and European competitions.

A flurry of new additions in the summer raised expectations at Tottenham and Conte knows how they handle this packed fixture list, starting today at Forest, will go a long way to deciding whether they can truly be called contenders.

Tottenham’s packed schedule will show whether we are contenders – Antonio Conte

Steve Cooper still wants more Nottingham Forest signings before deadline

15:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he would like to have signed even more players by now as the club’s summer recruitment drive looks set to continue in the final week of the transfer window.

Forest have brought in 16 players this summer and Cooper wants more in before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Everton defender Michael Keane is the latest name to be linked with a move, though Cooper would not address individual players at his press conference to preview the visit of Tottenham.

Forest have also been linked with three Spurs players this week, with Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Harry Winks all touted for moves to the City Ground.

Steve Cooper still wants more Nottingham Forest signings before deadline

Antonio Conte: No problem with Son’s start to the season

15:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Conte: “Sonny is enjoying his football every day. To think he is enjoying it more or less just because of one goal, it is ridiculous.

“We are trying to create a problem when the problem is not there. I am not worried and, if anybody is going to be worried, it is the coach.

“He is working well and in my opinion he is playing a good game. He has to continue to play that way. When he finds the goal, he is going to score and the situation will return to normal for everybody, but I am really surprised to be speaking about Sonny.

“If we have seven points and you are complaining about Sonny and, when he is good, I think we can do good things!”

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups

15:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; O’Brien, Yates; Gibbs-White, Lingard; Johnson

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Nottingham Forest made signing Neco Williams a priority, says boss Steve Cooper

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he made signing Neco Williams a priority rather than waiting for Djed Spence.

Spence spent last season on loan at the City Ground from Middlesbrough and was a key player as Forest surged to promotion to the Premier League.

There was interest in bringing the right wing-back back to the club, but the 22-year-old instead joined Sunday’s opponents Tottenham, although he has not featured in the last two matchday squads.

Cooper could have stayed in the hunt for Spence, but said the club opted to strike when Williams became available, sealing him for £17million from Liverpool.

Forest made signing Neco Williams a priority, says boss Cooper

I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need a rest

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte has revealed even Harry Kane will need to be rested at some point over the next month during Tottenham’s packed fixture list.

Spurs have started the new Premier League season with seven points out of a possible nine but now embark on a 21-day period where they play five Premier League matches and two group-stage clashes in the Champions League.

It will be a balancing act for Conte, as well as England’s other leading teams, and Kane is set to start one fixture on the bench during the next three weeks.

I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need a rest

When is Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham?

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 4:30pm at the City Ground.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham on TV today? Time, channel and how to watch

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Early team news

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Morgan Gibbs-White will be assessed after picking up a knock against Everton last weekend, which ruled him out of the Carabao Cup win at Grimsby. Jack Colback could return to the squad for the first time this season but Moussa Niakhate remains out.

Ivan Perisic looks set to keep his place on the left wing, while Heung-min Son’s slow start to the season has given Antonio Conte a decision to make with Richarlison pushing for his first start. Cristian Romero is out but Davinson Sanchez impressed as his replacement, while Oliver Skipp is nearing a return.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Freuler; O’Brien, Kouyate, Lingard; Johnson, Dennis

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son