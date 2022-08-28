Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Heung-min Son starts

Follow live updates as Tottenham Hotspur travel to Nottingham Forest in the final Premier League fixture of the weekend. Antonio Conte’s side have made an impressive start to the season in terms of getting points on the board and face a newly promoted Forest side who won their opening home game of the season against West Ham at the City Ground. Forest have been by far the busiest Premier League team in the transfer market as Steve Cooper continues to build his team for the season.

Spurs will look for an improved performance after requiring Harry Kane headers to first rescue a point at Chelsea and then claim a narrow win over Wolves last weekend. Tottenham will look to match the fast starts made by Arsenal and Manchester City as the campaign schedule picks up pace, with a visit to London rivals West Ham to come on Wednesday. Conte may have looked to rotate his side ahead of the first of what will be many three-match game weeks to come this year, but the Italian has named an unchanged team.

Follow live updates from Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, below:

Kick-off is at 4:30pm at the City Ground

Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; O’Brien, Yates; Gibbs-White, Lingard; Johnson

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

16:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Earlier this afternoon in the Premier League, West Ham have got their first win of the season ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Spurs with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. That’s a result that puts huge pressure on Steven Gerrard.

Elsewhere, Allan Saint-Maximin scored a stunning late equaliser to rescue a draw for Newcastle at Wolves, who remain without a win this season.

Here’s Richard Jolly’s report from Molineux.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Team news

16:14 , Jamie Braidwood

So, after all that talk of rotation and form, Antonio Conte has name an unchanged team from last week’s 1-0 win over Wolves. That means Ivan Perisic continues and Heung-min Son gets the backing from his manager, with Richarlison an option on the bench.

Steve Cooper has made two changes. Ryan Yates makes his first Premier League start and there’s a full debut for Morgan Gibbs-White following his big-money move from Wolves.

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte believes the time to judge Tottenham will be during the upcoming busy period where the club will play once every three days.

Spurs have started the new Premier League season with seven points out of a possible nine but now embark on a two-and-a-half-month schedule where they will play 20 matches across domestic and European competitions.

A flurry of new additions in the summer raised expectations at Tottenham and Conte knows how they handle this packed fixture list, starting today at Forest, will go a long way to deciding whether they can truly be called contenders.

Steve Cooper still wants more Nottingham Forest signings before deadline

15:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he would like to have signed even more players by now as the club’s summer recruitment drive looks set to continue in the final week of the transfer window.

Forest have brought in 16 players this summer and Cooper wants more in before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Everton defender Michael Keane is the latest name to be linked with a move, though Cooper would not address individual players at his press conference to preview the visit of Tottenham.

Forest have also been linked with three Spurs players this week, with Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Harry Winks all touted for moves to the City Ground.

Antonio Conte: No problem with Son’s start to the season

15:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Conte: “Sonny is enjoying his football every day. To think he is enjoying it more or less just because of one goal, it is ridiculous.

“We are trying to create a problem when the problem is not there. I am not worried and, if anybody is going to be worried, it is the coach.

“He is working well and in my opinion he is playing a good game. He has to continue to play that way. When he finds the goal, he is going to score and the situation will return to normal for everybody, but I am really surprised to be speaking about Sonny.

“If we have seven points and you are complaining about Sonny and, when he is good, I think we can do good things!”

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups

15:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; O’Brien, Yates; Gibbs-White, Lingard; Johnson

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Nottingham Forest made signing Neco Williams a priority, says boss Steve Cooper

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he made signing Neco Williams a priority rather than waiting for Djed Spence.

Spence spent last season on loan at the City Ground from Middlesbrough and was a key player as Forest surged to promotion to the Premier League.

There was interest in bringing the right wing-back back to the club, but the 22-year-old instead joined Sunday’s opponents Tottenham, although he has not featured in the last two matchday squads.

Cooper could have stayed in the hunt for Spence, but said the club opted to strike when Williams became available, sealing him for £17million from Liverpool.

I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need a rest

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte has revealed even Harry Kane will need to be rested at some point over the next month during Tottenham’s packed fixture list.

Spurs have started the new Premier League season with seven points out of a possible nine but now embark on a 21-day period where they play five Premier League matches and two group-stage clashes in the Champions League.

It will be a balancing act for Conte, as well as England’s other leading teams, and Kane is set to start one fixture on the bench during the next three weeks.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham?

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 4:30pm at the City Ground.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the earlier clash between Wolves and Newcastle. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Early team news

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Morgan Gibbs-White will be assessed after picking up a knock against Everton last weekend, which ruled him out of the Carabao Cup win at Grimsby. Jack Colback could return to the squad for the first time this season but Moussa Niakhate remains out.

Ivan Perisic looks set to keep his place on the left wing, while Heung-min Son’s slow start to the season has given Antonio Conte a decision to make with Richarlison pushing for his first start. Cristian Romero is out but Davinson Sanchez impressed as his replacement, while Oliver Skipp is nearing a return.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Freuler; O’Brien, Kouyate, Lingard; Johnson, Dennis

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son