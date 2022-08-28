Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Heung-min Son starts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Braidwood
·6 min read
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Heung-min Son starts
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
  • Harry Kane
    Harry Kane
    English association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Follow live updates as Tottenham Hotspur travel to Nottingham Forest in the final Premier League fixture of the weekend. Antonio Conte’s side have made an impressive start to the season in terms of getting points on the board and face a newly promoted Forest side who won their opening home game of the season against West Ham at the City Ground. Forest have been by far the busiest Premier League team in the transfer market as Steve Cooper continues to build his team for the season.

Spurs will look for an improved performance after requiring Harry Kane headers to first rescue a point at Chelsea and then claim a narrow win over Wolves last weekend. Tottenham will look to match the fast starts made by Arsenal and Manchester City as the campaign schedule picks up pace, with a visit to London rivals West Ham to come on Wednesday. Conte may have looked to rotate his side ahead of the first of what will be many three-match game weeks to come this year, but the Italian has named an unchanged team.

Follow live updates from Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, below:

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest updates

  • Kick-off is at 4:30pm at the City Ground

  • Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; O’Brien, Yates; Gibbs-White, Lingard; Johnson

  • Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Nottingham Forest FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

16:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Earlier this afternoon in the Premier League, West Ham have got their first win of the season ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Spurs with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. That’s a result that puts huge pressure on Steven Gerrard.

Elsewhere, Allan Saint-Maximin scored a stunning late equaliser to rescue a draw for Newcastle at Wolves, who remain without a win this season.

Here’s Richard Jolly’s report from Molineux.

Saint-Maximin scores stunning equaliser as Newcastle earn late draw at Wolves

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Team news

16:14 , Jamie Braidwood

So, after all that talk of rotation and form, Antonio Conte has name an unchanged team from last week’s 1-0 win over Wolves. That means Ivan Perisic continues and Heung-min Son gets the backing from his manager, with Richarlison an option on the bench.

Steve Cooper has made two changes. Ryan Yates makes his first Premier League start and there’s a full debut for Morgan Gibbs-White following his big-money move from Wolves.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tottenham’s packed schedule will show whether we are contenders – Antonio Conte

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte believes the time to judge Tottenham will be during the upcoming busy period where the club will play once every three days.

Spurs have started the new Premier League season with seven points out of a possible nine but now embark on a two-and-a-half-month schedule where they will play 20 matches across domestic and European competitions.

A flurry of new additions in the summer raised expectations at Tottenham and Conte knows how they handle this packed fixture list, starting today at Forest, will go a long way to deciding whether they can truly be called contenders.

Tottenham’s packed schedule will show whether we are contenders – Antonio Conte

Steve Cooper still wants more Nottingham Forest signings before deadline

15:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he would like to have signed even more players by now as the club’s summer recruitment drive looks set to continue in the final week of the transfer window.

Forest have brought in 16 players this summer and Cooper wants more in before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Everton defender Michael Keane is the latest name to be linked with a move, though Cooper would not address individual players at his press conference to preview the visit of Tottenham.

Forest have also been linked with three Spurs players this week, with Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Harry Winks all touted for moves to the City Ground.

Steve Cooper still wants more Nottingham Forest signings before deadline

Antonio Conte: No problem with Son’s start to the season

15:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Conte: “Sonny is enjoying his football every day. To think he is enjoying it more or less just because of one goal, it is ridiculous.

“We are trying to create a problem when the problem is not there. I am not worried and, if anybody is going to be worried, it is the coach.

“He is working well and in my opinion he is playing a good game. He has to continue to play that way. When he finds the goal, he is going to score and the situation will return to normal for everybody, but I am really surprised to be speaking about Sonny.

“If we have seven points and you are complaining about Sonny and, when he is good, I think we can do good things!”

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups

15:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; O’Brien, Yates; Gibbs-White, Lingard; Johnson

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Nottingham Forest made signing Neco Williams a priority, says boss Steve Cooper

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he made signing Neco Williams a priority rather than waiting for Djed Spence.

Spence spent last season on loan at the City Ground from Middlesbrough and was a key player as Forest surged to promotion to the Premier League.

There was interest in bringing the right wing-back back to the club, but the 22-year-old instead joined Sunday’s opponents Tottenham, although he has not featured in the last two matchday squads.

Cooper could have stayed in the hunt for Spence, but said the club opted to strike when Williams became available, sealing him for £17million from Liverpool.

Forest made signing Neco Williams a priority, says boss Cooper

I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need a rest

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte has revealed even Harry Kane will need to be rested at some point over the next month during Tottenham’s packed fixture list.

Spurs have started the new Premier League season with seven points out of a possible nine but now embark on a 21-day period where they play five Premier League matches and two group-stage clashes in the Champions League.

It will be a balancing act for Conte, as well as England’s other leading teams, and Kane is set to start one fixture on the bench during the next three weeks.

I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need a rest

When is Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham?

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 4:30pm at the City Ground.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the earlier clash between Wolves and Newcastle. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham on TV today? Time, channel and how to watch

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Early team news

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Morgan Gibbs-White will be assessed after picking up a knock against Everton last weekend, which ruled him out of the Carabao Cup win at Grimsby. Jack Colback could return to the squad for the first time this season but Moussa Niakhate remains out.

Ivan Perisic looks set to keep his place on the left wing, while Heung-min Son’s slow start to the season has given Antonio Conte a decision to make with Richarlison pushing for his first start. Cristian Romero is out but Davinson Sanchez impressed as his replacement, while Oliver Skipp is nearing a return.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Freuler; O’Brien, Kouyate, Lingard; Johnson, Dennis

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Yankees reliever Chapman out with infection from tattoo

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman will be placed on the injured list after getting an infection in his leg from a recent tattoo. Manager Aaron Boone said before Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics that Chapman felt irritation in the leg on Thursday after getting the tattoo earlier in the week. The seven-time All-Star stayed back at the team hotel Friday and Saturday receiving antibiotics and getting treatment. “It's still significant enough,” Boone said.

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L