Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE!

Unchanged Tottenham will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they travel to face newly-promoted Nottingham Forest this afternoon. Despite claiming seven points from their opening three games, complete performances have so far eluded Spurs, with Harry Kane getting them out of trouble against both Chelsea and Wolves.

Antonio Conte has remained upbeat about those displays though, insisting his side cannot be expected to cruise through every match. He’ll be hoping for a more fluid performance in the East Midlands as a busy fixture run commences, with Djed Spence returning to the matchday squad against the team for whom he starred on loan last term.

Big-spenders Forest will believe they can cause the visitors real problems though, with their only home match of the season so far bringing all three points against West Ham. Record signing Morgan Gibbs-White is handed his full debut today as Ryan Yates also comes in. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, including expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the City Ground!

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST, City Ground

How to watch: Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest team news: Gibbs-White and Yates start

Tottenham team news: Unchanged with Spence on bench

Evening Standard prediction

Nottingham Forest FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

16:12 , George Flood

Spurs’ football director Fabio Paratici surveys the scene pre-kick off at the City Ground.

You wonder if his mind is focused upon what other transfer business the club can do before Thursday’s summer deadline.

Ambitious Tottenham have made eight signings already this summer, but could push for more this week to compensate for the expected exits of Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks and Bryan Gil.

“For sure if there are players that go out, then we need players to come in,” Antonio Conte said on Friday. “The club know very well the importance for me to have a squad with a couple of players in every role.

Story continues

“For sure we want to make happy every single player but at the same time we have to make the right evaluation for our club, for our team so we’ll see what happens.”

(PA)

Conte expecting ‘great’ atmosphere

16:02 , George Flood

Antonio Conte is only too aware of the challenge facing his Tottenham side at a noisy City Ground this afternoon.

“Forest started the season very well. I think it’s good, nice to have Nottingham Forest in the Premier League because we’re talking about a club with a great history,” the Italian said at his pre-match press conference.

“I’ve seen there’s a great enthusiasm, a great atmosphere and my expectation is to play around a lot of noise.

“But we’re working well and preparing well. We know the game will be difficult. We have to go into the game with the right mind and try to do our best.”

(PA)

Two Nottingham Forest changes

15:48 , George Flood

Two changes from Forest to the side that drew at Everton, with record signing Morgan Gibbs-White having shaken off the knock that kept him out of the Carabao Cup win at Grimsby to make his first start for the club.

Boyhood Forest fan and academy graduate Ryan Yates also comes in, with Orel Mangala missing out and Taiwo Awoniyi - who scored the winning goal against West Ham a fortnight ago here - on the bench.

Jack Colback is back among the substitutes after illness, while £20m signing from Watford Emmanuel Dennis is part of the matchday squad for the first time.

(PA)

Tottenham unchanged from Wolves win

15:41 , George Flood

That’s an unchanged team from Tottenham as expected, with Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil joining Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp on the sidelines after missing training on Friday.

Ex-Forest star Djed Spence and Pape Matar Sarr are both promoted to the bench, where Antonio Conte looks a little light on attacking options, Richarlison aside.

The Brazilian’s wait for his first Spurs start goes on, as does Yves Bissouma’s.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham lineup

15:32 , George Flood

Starting XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Richarlison, Sessegnon, Forster, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissouma

Nottingham Forest lineup

15:31 , George Flood

Starting XI: Henderson, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Gibbs-White, O’Brien, Toffolo, Yates, Lingard, Johnson

Subs: Biancone, Colback, Awoniyi, Hennessey, Surridge, Mighten, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis

15:28 , George Flood

Official lineups on the way from the East Midlands!

Don’t go anywhere...

15:22 , George Flood

More warm greetings for Djed Spence inside the City Ground...

#thfc Djed Spence back at the City Ground and saying hello to Forest fans. pic.twitter.com/bR1sOahgfM — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) August 28, 2022

15:22 , George Flood

Djed Spence has travelled with the Spurs squad today and gets a good reception from the assembled Forest fans following all his efforts in aiding their shock promotion push last term.

(PA)

Kane set for rare Spurs rest soon

15:19 , George Flood

Harry Kane should start for Tottenham today, but Antonio Conte has hinted at a rare period of rest coming up.

The England captain has not been rested for a major Premier League or Champions League fixture since way back in 2018, but today’s trip to the City Ground marks a hectic stretch of seven games in just 21 days - including a London derby against West Ham on Wednesday.

“We are talking about a situation that we have to start to face, from Sunday we have to play seven games every three days,” Conte said.

“After every game I will have to check the situation with all of the players for tiredness and injuries. And one player will not be able to play in all seven games - it is impossible. I am not a magician! I cannot forecast this, but we go game by game to make the best decisions for the team and for the players.

(PA)

“There is a World Cup in November and now in 23 or 24 days we have seven games.

“It’s crazy to think we can put always the same players. In this transfer market, our target was to improve the squad because we know very well we have to face four competitions, so to have the possibility to make rotations without dropping the level is important.

“Now we start to play games every three days, you understand if a team is strong or not.”

Renan Lodi to be unveiled as Forest player today

15:10 , George Flood

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal to take Atletico Madrid’s Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi to Nottingham Forest is now signed and sealed.

What’s more, the 24-year-old is expected to be unveiled to fans at the City Ground before kick-off against Tottenham this afternoon.

Not quite sure how Steve Cooper’s left-back pecking order will pan out once fellow summer recruit Omar Richards is back fit, with Forest also having signed Harry Toffolo from Huddersfield.

Atletico’s replacement for Lodi, we should say, looks set to be Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon.

(Getty Images)

Djed Spence unlikely to face Forest reunion

15:04 , George Flood

Djed Spence is unlikely to feature for Tottenham today against the club for whom he starred on loan from Middlesbrough last term.

While he featured 46 times for Forest in 2021-22, he has yet to play since completing a £20m switch to Tottenham in July, an unused substitute on the opening day of the season before being omitted entirely from the last two matchday squads.

That absence is likely to continue here, though Antonio Conte has urged the need for patience as Spence tries to make the step up.

“I was very clear at the start when I said this signing is a really good prospect,” Conte said this week.

“He’s a young player and the club wanted to invest in this player.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

“The difference is clear. To play in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and then with Tottenham, he needs time to adapt himself in many aspects, in the physical aspect and the tactical aspect because now he is working with another coach.

“I’m seeing a lot of desire, a lot of will from this player to try to reduce this gap and to be ready.

“With a young player, it’s important to have patience, to work and then to improve. I’m sure Djed for the future will be an important player for Tottenham.”

Renan Lodi to become 18th Nottingham Forest signing

14:50 , George Flood

Nottingham Forest have been among the busiest teams in Europe on the transfer front since ending their 23-year exile from the Premier League via the Championship play-offs last term, drastically reshaping the squad that triumphed at Wembley in a bid to ensure that they don’t make an instant return to the second tier.

Backed heavily by Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis, the Tricky Trees have made an incredible 17 signings in this window so far, with most recent arrival from Bordeaux, South Korean striker Hwang Ui-jo, sent straight out on loan to the Marinakis-owned Olympiacos.

But they certainly aren’t done yet with Thursday’s 11pm BST deadline looming.

Forest are now reported to be close to signing Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi on loan for the season, at a cost of around £4.24m.

Further incomings are still expected beyond that, with links to the likes of Blackpool winger Josh Bowler and ex-Tottenham defender Serge Aurier.

Will this overhaul have the desired effect, or is it a case of too much change, too fast?

(PA)

14:42 , George Flood

The calm before the storm!

So great to see this iconic old stadium back hosting top-flight football after an absence of more than two decades.

We should be in for some atmosphere once again this afternoon.

(PA)

Tottenham predicted lineup

14:28 , George Flood

Here is how Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick sees Tottenham lining up today. It would be an unchanged lineup from the one that started against Wolves last weekend...

Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham prediction

14:21 , George Flood

The City Ground can be a cauldron, but Spurs surely have too much quality for newly-promoted Forest.

Spurs to win, 2-1.

Tottenham team news

14:20 , George Flood

Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp could return to Tottenham training next week, but they are both out again today.

Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil missed training on Friday and each face late fitness tests, though the latter is expected to join LaLiga outfit Valencia on loan before Thursday’s transfer deadline anyway.

Summer signings Richarlison and Yves Bissouma are pushing for their first Spurs starts after impressing off the bench, while there is competition in both wing-back spots between Ivan Perisic/Ryan Sessegnon and Emerson Royal/Matt Doherty.

Davinson Sanchez should once again deputise for the absent Romero on the left side of Antonio Conte’s back three.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest team news

14:15 , George Flood

Nottingham Forest look set to be boosted by the return of experienced midfielder Jack Colback this afternoon after illness.

However, defenders Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards are both still sidelined.

£42.5million signing Morgan Gibbs-White missed the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at fourth-tier Grimsby in midweek with a knock sustained in last weekend’s last-gasp draw with Everton at Goodison Park, but should be fit to feature here.

Manager Steve Cooper has been eager to play down fitness concerns over Cheikhou Kouyate, meanwhile.

(REUTERS)

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

14:10 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning after the conclusion of Wolves vs Newcastle.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE coverage!

14:03 , George Flood

Hello and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in the Premier League!

Spurs head to the East Midlands today hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the new campaign and produce a complete performance as they look to withstand the early pace at the top-flight summit.

But they might find life difficult against a Forest side that have had an encouraging start to their first campaign back at this level for 23 years, seeing off West Ham in their only home contest so far in front of a raucous support that will surely be every bit as loud this week.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 4:30pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the City Ground.