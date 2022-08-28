Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

Antonio Conte takes his Tottenham side to Nottingham Forest in just a few hours’ time, looking to continue their promising start to the Premier League season.

Sitting unbeaten as things stand without proving entirely convincing yet, Spurs will have to be at their best.

While Conte’s side will clearly be favourites to win, the atmosphere at the City Ground offers an interesting variable.

West Ham have already fallen victim to it and any side visiting Forest this season will have an awful lot to deal with from the terraces. Spurs do have the quality to do so of course, but Forest should fear nobody at home.

Here’s how to keep across the game.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 4pm before a 4.30pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.