Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Kick off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

Jonathan Gorrie
·2 min read
Nottingham Forest welcome Tottenham to the City Ground today as Antonio Conte’s unbeaten side face a test against a newly-promoted club.

What’s perhaps most promising for Spurs is the fact they are yet to fully convince across a whole game. Surely, performances can only improve as new signings bed in, but to sit unbeaten and having only dropped two points (away at Chelsea no less) is a respectable return.

A trip to the City Ground, however, will not be easy.

Forest are somewhat of an unknown quantity this season following such a busy summer on the transfer front, though proved they can harness the energy of a home support by beating West Ham earlier this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 4.30pm kick-off time today, Sunday August 28th, 2022.

The City Ground in Nottingham will host.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham team news

Jack Colback is a doubt for the home side while Omar Richards is injured, along with Moussa Niakhate.

Steve Cooper, however, was keen to downplay fitness concerns surrounding Cheikhou Kouyate.

Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp are both absent for Spurs but will return to training next week.

Antonio Conte has also confirmed Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura are doubts after missing training, with fresh assessments due before the game.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham prediction

The City Ground can be a cauldron, but Spurs surely have too much quality for the newly-promoted side.

Spurs to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nottingham Forest wins: 36

Draws: 29

Tottenham wins: 55

