Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: latest updates from semi-final - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

08:22 PM

21 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Rashford breaks on the left again in space, stutters a little before trying to thread a pass through to Malacia who makes a run into the box. It's deflected slightly and then Forest win a free-kick on the edge of the box in the follow-up incident.

08:21 PM

20 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

It's a second Forest corner of the game. Scarpa takes it from the right, with his left. Pretty dangerous and United head away twice, but only for an attacking throw-in.

08:19 PM

17 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Hard to reiterate just how much space Forest are giving United here. What's their game plan from here? Try and get some of the ball and keep it would be a start, in fairness. Complexion of the game and the tie has changed after that Rashford goal, though.

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) runs with the ball to score his team first goal during the English League Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, - DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

08:16 PM

15 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Forest with their best break of the game as Gibbs-White finds Lodi, but his pass towards the right corner flag is overhit and United win the ball back again.

United's time to make a mistake as Eriksen overhits a pass trying to find a Marcus Rashford run and it's a home goal kick.

08:15 PM

13 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Antony with another good chance after Fernandes finds him in space in the box. He favours his left foot here, as expected, and it's high and wide and a little poor.

08:14 PM

12 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Again, a little too easy for the visitors at the moment. So much space and time in the middle of the park. A little bit more congested in the final third, but Forest just static and without much of the ball at all in the opening 13 minutes.

08:11 PM

9 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Forest have a little bit of attacking joy and win a corner, the first of the game for either side.

08:09 PM

7 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Antony now has a crack from just inside the right-edge of the box, curls it in with his left foot and it goes just beyond the far post...

Forest look a bit at sea at the moment.

Nottingham Forest's Gustavo Scarpa looks dejected after Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

08:08 PM

GOAAAAL! RASHFORD WITH THE OPENER

Rashford picks the ball up on the left wing in his own half, he runs into space, and then through two Forest defenders – Worrall and Freuler – with ease, then into the box, and then slots into the near post with his left foot past the outstretched arm of Wayne Hennessey!

Story continues

Marcus Rashford CANNOT STOP SCORING! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WH2TuWtFgH — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 25, 2023

Forest 0 Man Utd 1

08:06 PM

4 mins - Nottingham Forest 0 Man Utd 0

United in black and white and Forest in their usual red and white. The home side win a throw-in on the right touchline about 40 yards out from goal. United try and play out from the back and down the left through Rashford...

08:03 PM

2 mins - Nottingham Forest 0 Man Utd 0

United look like getting a shot on goal through Rashford, who finds Eriksen on the edge of the box but then the Dane's pass is awry. Fernandes then breaks through on the left after a defensive lapse right in the box, drives to the byline and sends in a dangerous cross but Hennessy clears.

08:01 PM

KICK OFF!

We are under way at the City Ground.

07:59 PM

Just before kick-off

A minute's silence for holocaust memorial day.

07:55 PM

Kick-off just five minutes away

Predictions? Hard to see past the visitors overall, but Forest will be up for it. They may as well have a go.

07:47 PM

That's enough about United for now

Read this fantastic piece from John Percy, an interview with Nigel Clough, who recalls the City Ground glory years and a competition upon which his father and Nottingham Forest built a lasting legacy.

Nottingham Forest celebrate with the trophy after their 3-1 victory over Luton Town in the Littlewoods League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London, 9th April 1989 - Professional Sport/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

07:40 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks

"It's great always to play such games. A lot of attention from everyone around in the club, the fans especially but also the players. You feel it, they want to go for the final. It's a big game. We have a strong team tonight, we have to win this game and we want to win this game. We have to do everything we have in our capabilities to win this game."

He says Luke Shaw is out of the squad through illness and it is not sure whether he'll be back for the weekend.

07:32 PM

Erik ten Hag tells Marcus Rashford to snub PSG and stay at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford he is critical to his plans to make Manchester United great again amid uncertainty over the England striker’s long-term future at the club. Rashford is in the form of his life, with 17 goals already this season, but the 25-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Old Trafford and is attracting strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Read more from James Ducker on Rashford's situation here.

07:24 PM

The last time these two teams met at the City Ground

It was 24 years ago... and Manchester United, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a substitute, ran riot.

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scorie his 1st and Man Utd's 5th goal - Action Images / John Sibley

The Norwegian came on as a sub with 18 minutes to play and scored four goals in 14 minutes. Forest ended the season bottom of the league with just seven wins.

07:12 PM

How they got here

Manchester United

Third round: 4-2 vs Aston Villa

Fourth round: 2-0 vs Burnley

Quarter-finals: 3-0 vs Charlton Athletic

Nottingham Forest

Second round: 0-3 vs Grimsby Town

Third round: 2-0 vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fourth round: 1-4 vs Blackburn Rovers

Quarter finals: 1-1 (4-3 on penalties) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

07:07 PM

Team news:

Nottingham Forest

Starting XI: Hennessy, Worrall, Gibbs-White, Surridge, Johnson, Freuler, Aurier, McKenna, Danilo, Scarpa, Lodi

Substitutes: Smith, Cook, Mangala, Williams, Colback, Lingard, O'Brien, Dennis, Boly

Manchester United

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Substitutes: Fred, Varane, Heaton, Pellistri, Williams, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho, Mainoo

07:01 PM

Erik ten Hag arrives at the City Ground

Often a stern-looking man, Mr Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, inspects the pitch prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on January 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England - Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

We will have team news in a moment.

06:52 PM

What they are all playing for

A detailed view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on January 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England - Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Forest and United are two of the most successful clubs in the competition's history, with the latter having won it five times and the former four times, with a total of 15 final appearances.

04:22 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our live coverage for tonight's second Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United. It might be too much to say that Newcastle United have one foot in the final at Wembley after yesterday's 1-0 win at Southampton, but there is an opportunity for either side tonight to take a big step towards some silverware.

Clearly, Manchester United are big favourites to win the overall tie and indeed Forest are outsiders for tonight at 5/1, with the draw 3/1 and an away win at 8/13. The two last met in the league on December 27, with United running out 3-0 winners at Old Trafford.

Since a painful 4-0 loss to Leicester at the beginning of October, their domestic form has been pretty decent for a newly-promoted side with 16 games played, six wins, six draws and four losses. It has been helped by their run to their first domestic semi-final since the 1991/92 League Cup, when they eventually lost to tonight's opponents in the final (below).

Roy Keane of Nottingham Forest (right) is tracked by Paul Ince of Manchester United as Des Walker of Nottingham Forest looks on (left) during the Rumbelows Football League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on April 12, 1992 in London, England - rank Coppi/Popperfoto via Getty Images

After a dodgy start to their first Premier League campaign for decades (four points from their first eight games), they now stand 13th and six points off the relegation zone after picking up 17 points from their next 12. They are still not out of the relegation fight just yet, though.

Manchester United have enjoyed a recent revival, too, although the start to their domestic season was a little shorter-lived. Erik ten Hag has turned a club in crisis into a team that at least looks like it has half an idea what they're doing. They are far from the finished article, with some areas that need addressing. Sunday's 3-2 loss at Arsenal highlighted those deficiencies and how far they are behind the league leaders.

Still, although progress in the league is the benchmark, the club has not won a trophy since 2017's Europa League (which followed the League Cup the same season and the FA Cup the season before). As Erik ten Hag said last week, for a club of this size and history that is not acceptable and the Carabao Cup offers them a chance to pick up some silverware in the next month or so.

Kick off is at 8pm and I will be here for all the build-up, latest updates and reaction from the tie.