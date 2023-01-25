Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: latest updates from semi-final

Luke Slater
·9 min read
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: latest updates from semi-final - REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: latest updates from semi-final - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

08:22 PM

21 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Rashford breaks on the left again in space, stutters a little before trying to thread a pass through to Malacia who makes a run into the box. It's deflected slightly and then Forest win a free-kick on the edge of the box in the follow-up incident.

08:21 PM

20 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

It's a second Forest corner of the game. Scarpa takes it from the right, with his left. Pretty dangerous and United head away twice, but only for an attacking throw-in.

08:19 PM

17 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Hard to reiterate just how much space Forest are giving United here. What's their game plan from here? Try and get some of the ball and keep it would be a start, in fairness. Complexion of the game and the tie has changed after that Rashford goal, though.

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) runs with the ball to score his team first goal during the English League Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, - DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) runs with the ball to score his team first goal during the English League Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, - DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

08:16 PM

15 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Forest with their best break of the game as Gibbs-White finds Lodi, but his pass towards the right corner flag is overhit and United win the ball back again.

United's time to make a mistake as Eriksen overhits a pass trying to find a Marcus Rashford run and it's a home goal kick.

08:15 PM

13 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Antony with another good chance after Fernandes finds him in space in the box. He favours his left foot here, as expected, and it's high and wide and a little poor.

08:14 PM

12 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Again, a little too easy for the visitors at the moment. So much space and time in the middle of the park. A little bit more congested in the final third, but Forest just static and without much of the ball at all in the opening 13 minutes.

08:11 PM

9 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Forest have a little bit of attacking joy and win a corner, the first of the game for either side.

08:09 PM

7 mins - Forest 0 Man Utd 1

Antony now has a crack from just inside the right-edge of the box, curls it in with his left foot and it goes just beyond the far post...

Forest look a bit at sea at the moment.

Nottingham Forest's Gustavo Scarpa looks dejected after Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal - REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Nottingham Forest's Gustavo Scarpa looks dejected after Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

08:08 PM

GOAAAAL! RASHFORD WITH THE OPENER

Rashford picks the ball up on the left wing in his own half, he runs into space, and then through two Forest defenders – Worrall and Freuler – with ease, then into the box, and then slots into the near post with his left foot past the outstretched arm of Wayne Hennessey!

Forest 0 Man Utd 1

08:06 PM

4 mins - Nottingham Forest 0 Man Utd 0

United in black and white and Forest in their usual red and white.  The home side win a throw-in on the right touchline about 40 yards out from goal. United try and play out from the back and down the left through Rashford...

08:03 PM

2 mins - Nottingham Forest 0 Man Utd 0

United look like getting a shot on goal through Rashford, who finds Eriksen on the edge of the box but then the Dane's pass is awry. Fernandes then breaks through on the left after a defensive lapse right in the box, drives to the byline and sends in a dangerous cross but Hennessy clears.

08:01 PM

KICK OFF!

We are under way at the City Ground.

07:59 PM

Just before kick-off

A minute's silence for holocaust memorial day.

07:55 PM

Kick-off just five minutes away

Predictions? Hard to see past the visitors overall, but Forest will be up for it. They may as well have a go.

07:47 PM

That's enough about United for now

Read this fantastic piece from John Percy, an interview with Nigel Clough, who recalls the City Ground glory years and a competition upon which his father and Nottingham Forest built a lasting legacy.

Nottingham Forest celebrate with the trophy after their 3-1 victory over Luton Town in the Littlewoods League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London, 9th April 1989 - Professional Sport/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images
Nottingham Forest celebrate with the trophy after their 3-1 victory over Luton Town in the Littlewoods League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London, 9th April 1989 - Professional Sport/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

07:40 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks

"It's great always to play such games. A lot of attention from everyone around in the club, the fans especially but also the players. You feel it, they want to go for the final. It's a big game. We have a strong team tonight, we have to win this game and we want to win this game. We have to do everything we have in our capabilities to win this game."

He says Luke Shaw is out of the squad through illness and it is not sure whether he'll be back for the weekend.

07:32 PM

Erik ten Hag tells Marcus Rashford to snub PSG and stay at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford he is critical to his plans to make Manchester United great again amid uncertainty over the England striker’s long-term future at the club.

Rashford is in the form of his life, with 17 goals already this season, but the 25-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Old Trafford and is attracting strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Read more from James Ducker on Rashford's situation here.

07:24 PM

The last time these two teams met at the City Ground

It was 24 years ago... and Manchester United, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a substitute, ran riot.

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scorie his 1st and Man Utd's 5th goal - Action Images / John Sibley
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scorie his 1st and Man Utd's 5th goal - Action Images / John Sibley

The Norwegian came on as a sub with 18 minutes to play and scored four goals in 14 minutes. Forest ended the season bottom of the league with just seven wins.

07:12 PM

How they got here

Manchester United

Third round: 4-2 vs Aston Villa
Fourth round: 2-0 vs Burnley
Quarter-finals: 3-0 vs Charlton Athletic

Nottingham Forest

Second round: 0-3 vs Grimsby Town
Third round: 2-0 vs Tottenham Hotspur
Fourth round: 1-4 vs Blackburn Rovers
Quarter finals: 1-1 (4-3 on penalties) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

07:07 PM

Team news:

Nottingham Forest

Starting XI: Hennessy, Worrall, Gibbs-White, Surridge, Johnson, Freuler, Aurier, McKenna, Danilo, Scarpa, Lodi
Substitutes: Smith, Cook, Mangala, Williams, Colback, Lingard, O'Brien, Dennis, Boly

Manchester United

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst
Substitutes: Fred, Varane, Heaton, Pellistri, Williams, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho, Mainoo

07:01 PM

Erik ten Hag arrives at the City Ground

Often a stern-looking man, Mr Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, inspects the pitch prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on January 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England - Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, inspects the pitch prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on January 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England - Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

We will have team news in a moment.

06:52 PM

What they are all playing for

A detailed view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on January 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England - Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
A detailed view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on January 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England - Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Forest and United are two of the most successful clubs in the competition's history, with the latter having won it five times and the former four times, with a total of 15 final appearances.

04:22 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our live coverage for tonight's second Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United. It might be too much to say that Newcastle United have one foot in the final at Wembley after yesterday's 1-0 win at Southampton, but there is an opportunity for either side tonight to take a big step towards some silverware.

Clearly, Manchester United are big favourites to win the overall tie and indeed Forest are outsiders for tonight at 5/1, with the draw 3/1 and an away win at 8/13. The two last met in the league on December 27, with United running out 3-0 winners at Old Trafford.

Since a painful 4-0 loss to Leicester at the beginning of October, their domestic form has been pretty decent for a newly-promoted side with 16 games played, six wins, six draws and four losses. It has been helped by their run to their first domestic semi-final since the 1991/92 League Cup, when they eventually lost to tonight's opponents in the final (below).

Roy Keane of Nottingham Forest (right) is tracked by Paul Ince of Manchester United as Des Walker of Nottingham Forest looks on (left) during the Rumbelows Football League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on April 12, 1992 in London, England - rank Coppi/Popperfoto via Getty Images
Roy Keane of Nottingham Forest (right) is tracked by Paul Ince of Manchester United as Des Walker of Nottingham Forest looks on (left) during the Rumbelows Football League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on April 12, 1992 in London, England - rank Coppi/Popperfoto via Getty Images

After a dodgy start to their first Premier League campaign for decades (four points from their first eight games), they now stand 13th and six points off the relegation zone after picking up 17 points from their next 12. They are still not out of the relegation fight just yet, though.

Manchester United have enjoyed a recent revival, too, although the start to their domestic season was a little shorter-lived. Erik ten Hag has turned a club in crisis into a team that at least looks like it has half an idea what they're doing. They are far from the finished article, with some areas that need addressing. Sunday's 3-2 loss at Arsenal highlighted those deficiencies and how far they are behind the league leaders.

Still, although progress in the league is the benchmark, the club has not won a trophy since 2017's Europa League (which followed the League Cup the same season and the FA Cup the season before). As Erik ten Hag said last week, for a club of this size and history that is not acceptable and the Carabao Cup offers them a chance to pick up some silverware in the next month or so.

Kick off is at 8pm and I will be here for all the build-up, latest updates and reaction from the tie.

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

    MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • SheBelievesCup a key test for coach Priestman and Canada's women's soccer team

    After years of flying under the radar in international soccer, the Canadian women's team has become a side to fear due to its exploits at the last three Olympics. Back-to-back bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016 only wet the appetite, as capturing gold in Tokyo in 2021 cemented Canada's status as an elite nation in the women's game. But for all of the Canadians' accomplishments at the Olympics, success at the FIFA World Cup has eluded them. A semifinal appearance at the 2003 tournament gav

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play