Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Marcus Rashford starts

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to build on their 3-1 victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day when they host Manchester United at the City Ground in Saturday’s late kick off.

Forest won their first match under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo when Chris Wood bagged a hat-trick against the Magpies and the Portuguese will want to continue to develop the side with a positive result today.

Manchester United, meanwhile, can move closer to the top four if they are victorious. Erik ten Hag’s men fought back from two goals down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2 last time out. Alejandro Garnacho continued to show why he’s a rising star with two goals and Rasmus Hojlund scored his first ever goal in the English top flight.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League updates

Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the City Ground

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina, Danilo, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Yates, Wood.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford.

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

17:45

17:45

A nervy moment for Varane! The United defender looks to cut out a Forest cross at the near post, and deflects the ball dangerously across the six-yard box and towards goal. Luckily for the visitors, they manage to rescue the situation and eventually clear their lines.

17:43

17:43

Forest look to break the deadlock as Gibbs-White swings a deep corner into the box. The ball is cleared and Danilo looks to hook it back into the danger area, but it runs behind for a goal-kick.

17:42

17:42

Wood has been directly involved in each of Forest's last five Premier League goals. That is as many in two league games than he managed in his previous 27 combined.

17:40

17:40

A determined run from Aina turns defence into attack for Forest. He feeds the ball to Wood on the edge of the box. Fresh from his hat-trick on Boxing Day, the forward lets fly, but his left-footed attempt is always rising.

17:37

17:37

United look to apply pressure and Garnacho's cross deflects behind off Gibbs-White. However, the referee points for a goal-kick, much to the winger's dismay.

17:36

17:36

Of course, Forest have lost each of their last four home Premier League games. However, the hosts will be encouraged by that promising start.

17:34

17:34

Forest go straight onto the attack and Elanga's cross is met by the unmarked Dominguez, but his goalbound volley is deflected away by the head of Mainoo.

17:33

17:33

Tim Robinson is our referee today. He blows his whistle and Forest get the match under way.

17:31

17:31

The teams are making their way out onto the field and kick-off is fast approaching at the City Ground.

17:24

17:24

Seventh-place United will leapfrog West Ham to sixth with victory here. Meanwhile Forest, who are 16th, can move five points clear of the relegation zone by taking the spoils here.

17:24

17:24

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag makes a single alteration from United's win over Villa. It is an enforced one, too, with Antony replacing Rasmus Hojlund, who misses out through illness having finally broken his Premier League duck last time out.

17:24

17:24

Nuno Espirito Santo makes just two changes from Forest's victory over Newcastle last time out. Dominguez and Yates come into the starting XI in place of Ibrahima Sangare and Hudson-Odoi with the latter dropping to the bench, where Boly returns from suspension. Following his hat-trick at St. James' Park, Wood leads the Reds' attack once again.

17:20

17:20

SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, Willy Kambwala, Daniel Gore, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellestri, Amad Diallo.

17:20

17:20

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford.

17:16

17:16

SUBS: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Neco Williams, Willy Boly, Harry Toffolo, Joe Worrall, Nuno Tavares, Orel Mangala, Cheikhou Kouyate, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

17:16

17:16

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Gonzalo Montiel, Moussa Niakhate, Murillo, Ola Aina; Danilo, Ryan Yates; Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominguez, Anthony Elanga; Chris Wood.

17:04

17:04

The City Ground is the venue for this clash between two sides aiming to build on Boxing Day victories. Forest came from behind to stun Newcastle United 3-1 at St James' Park, while United overturned a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

17:00

17:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

16:30

16:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

17:04

17:04

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League showdown between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.