Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Harry Maguire (left), the Manchester United centre-back, receives a yellow card early in the first half - Reuters/Darren Staples

04:47 PM

14 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Free-kick for the hosts - it's launched in but De Gea punches clear.

So far United have seen 73 per cent of possession.

04:43 PM

10 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

The game has settled a bit since that frantic opening - helped in part by Brennan Johnson being treated for a knock to his knee.

04:39 PM

7 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Another Fernandes cross from the right forces Felipe into a good defensive header over his own bar. The resulting corner is dealt with well by the hosts.

04:38 PM

6 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Both teams are being very kind to the other - affording them the freedom of Nottingham. This time Fernandes plays in Sancho who looks as though he can hit it first time on the left. But he decides to let it run and round the keep giving himself no angle to work with and the chance goes begging.

04:36 PM

5 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

A long throw for the hosts causes panic in the United box - there's a bit of head pinball and Awoniyi's has a shot at the back post that's blocked.

It's been a lively first five minutes at the City Ground.

04:34 PM

3 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

The start Maguire sceptics won't be shocked by - the United captain is shown a yellow card having fouled Awoniyi inside the Forest half. The centre back is under pressure and has the best part of 87 minutes to play having already been booked.

04:32 PM

2 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Nearly a dream start for the visitors as they attack down the right through Antony and Fernandes. The ball comes into a the box and Sancho's shot is saved by the legs of Naves in the Forest goal.

04:31 PM

1 min: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

They're under way on the banks of the River Trent - Forest in their red home kit and United in their away colour of white.

It's apparently the 50th anniversary of Forest's iconic crest - the man who came up with the very pleasing oak design only won £25 having won the competition to design it in a local paper, how times change. Now a club looking to get a new crest/badge will doubtless have to play some 'edgy' agency a lot of dosh...

Forest crest - Getty Images

04:28 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And we're moments away from the kick-off.

04:26 PM

Harry back in spotlight

Injuries to United's first-choice centre-backs, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, mean Harry Maguire (pictured) and Victor Lindelof are back in the first XI. Maguire has had a difficult season, but now has a chance to show his worth again...

Harry Maguire of Manchester United warms up before the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground - Sportsphoto/Allstar/Will Palmer

04:22 PM

Ten Hag looking dapper

The United manager rocked up looking a little bit Peaky Blinders before this match...

Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United, before the Premier League match with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground - Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Sportsphoto/Allstar/Will Palmer

04:18 PM

The managers speak

Eric ten Hag

"Harry [Maguire] played against Everton, Victor [Lindelof] has played less, but he's played for Sweden 90 mins, so they have rhythm and of course experience and they now have to show this.

"We want to play top football and we know that means a high number of games, so we're in the position we want to be, and not many teams in Europe are still fighting for three trophies – I would say getting in the Champions League is like fighting for a trophy."



Steve Cooper

"Results have not been what we wanted, but we find ourselves in this position and we have to fight to improve our position. We have to stand up and be counted and take responsibility."

04:07 PM

A warm welcome for the home side

Out we go ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/5Qum0kNBXJ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 16, 2023

04:05 PM

Two sides with problematic form

By Ella Bebbington

Manchester United are seeking to avoid a third consecutive Premier League away game without a win, and they come into the match on the back of the 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday – a match they somehow conspired to draw having lead 2-0 with just six minutes to go.

Own goals from Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia added to the sense of hapless calamity and of United being overgenerous hosts.

Forest suffered a 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa last weekend that saw them stay in the relegation zone. It was their fourth defeat in their past five Premier League games.

While the team's resilience at the City Ground gives them reason to be hopeful – they have lost just one of their past 11 Premier League home matches – Forest will need to be on top form as the return of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen may give United the edge they need.

A vibrant atmosphere at the City Ground could be the catalyst to inspire Forest’s hopes of ending an underwhelming streak of seven consecutive defeats by United in all competitions.

04:00 PM

Forest line-up

🔁 Four changes from #AVLNFO.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scott returns to the XI.

🇳🇬 Taiwo leads the line.



Introducing your Forest line-up for #NFOMUN 📋 pic.twitter.com/PSgzFLxPaV — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 16, 2023

03:59 PM

United line-up

03:59 PM

United aim for third, Forest for 16th

Welcome to our coverage of this afternoon's game from the City Ground, where both sides need a result at different ends of the Premier League table.

Manchester United have the opportunity to leapfrog Newcastle United into third place, after the newly minted Geordies suffered a surprise thrashing at Aston Villa yesterday.

But Eric ten Hag's unpredictable side have been hit by a worsening injury crisis as the season enters its fabled business end.

Not only has Marcus Rashford, who has been on such fine form up front since the World Cup, been sidelined with a groin problem, but this week both Ten Hag's first-choice centre-backs, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, were crocked in the 2-2 Europa League draw with Sevilla.

Martinez is out for the rest of the season with a fractured a fifth metatarsal in his right foot, while Varane is facing at least three weeks out.

Rashford is sidelined with a groin problem, although Ten Hag said there was a chance the England striker could return for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla on Thursday, when Bruno Fernandes will be suspended.

The defensive injuries mean Manchester United’s season rests on outcasts Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who return to the side today, as Ten Hag's side fight to secure a top-four finish while also chasing glory in the FA Cup and the second-tier European competition.

Forest, meanwhile, could jump out of the relegation zone with a point today, while three would take them to the heady heights of 16th.

Their under-pressure manager Steve Cooper insists their is no problem with morale inside his squad.

"We've been in what looked like a difficult situation before and we managed to pull away, so we've got to do that again," he said.

"We're not seeing a lack of effort or confidence, nobody is hiding away from the challenge. It's one we're facing head on. We need to do better.

"There’s a real keenness from players wanting to be in the team. I’m not seeing any negativity or frustration but I’ve seen a real determination and we’ve got to use that."