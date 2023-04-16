Bruno Fernandes drives depleted Manchester United towards Champions League

Bruno Fernandes - Getty Images/Michael Regan

By John Percy at the City Ground

The captain’s armband may have been worn by Harry Maguire, but Bruno Fernandes is the leader driving Manchester United towards a return to the Champions League.

Fernandes possesses a unique ability to frustrate opposing players, and rival supporters, and at the City Ground here was another spiky performance which will have done little to improve his reputation as the Premier League’s master moaner.

Yet the Portuguese is also United’s inspiration and the midfielder who dictates the tempo, proving indispensable to Erik ten Hag as the prospect of a top-four finish edges closer.

Fernandes provided the crucial pass for United’s first goal, eventually bundled in by Antony, and was only denied getting on the scoresheet himself by the brilliance of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Ten Hag will never underplay the importance of Fernandes, whose qualities will be even more required as United struggle with injuries in key positions. Since making his United debut in February 2020, Fernandes is one of just two players in the big-five European leagues to register at least 50 goals (60) and 50 assists (50) across all competitions, after Lionel Messi (80 goals, 59 assists). Serial irritant, perhaps, but also a serial winner.

Fernandes said: “The result is most important, we want to get points because we want to be in the Champions League next season.

“We want to be in the top four this season, obviously. I want to get my goals, but the team comes first.”

Bruno Fernandes - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

With United’s injury crisis deepening, this was a test passed by Ten Hag’s depleted squad and a welcome win on the road.

While Marcus Rashford was absent, Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the season with a fractured foot and Raphael Varane is expected to miss up to three weeks. Luke Shaw missed a third successive match and United’s preparations also sustained further disruption shortly before kick-off when Marcel Sabitzer picked up an injury in the warm-up.

That injury list means Maguire is now temporarily back at the heart of United’s defence, alongside Victor Lindelof, so securing a clean sheet will have given Ten Hag huge encouragement ahead of a pivotal stage in the campaign.

Maguire endured an eventful afternoon, having to play for 87 minutes on a yellow card after hauling down Taiwo Awoniyi on the half-way line. He had to suffer chants of “Leicester reject” from the home supporters and was clearly rattled, passing the ball out of play under no pressure and then escaping a handball decision in the United penalty area after a Var review. In the 24th minute, he appeared to head Morgan Gibbs-White’s corner off his own post, but he did recover to produce a fine performance.

Harry Maguire - Reuters/Chris Radburn

Ten Hag said: “Defending is for all 11 players, how we do, but of course the back four, you always pay a lot of attention on that and they defended really well.

“They dominated the opponents, the co-operation was very good. The rest of the defence, apart from maybe really early in the game, I can't remember a defensive transition moment, so their positioning was really good, really solid and really concentrated.”

Forest’s head coach Steve Cooper continues to face an uncertain future. It is now 10 matches without a win and the club remains underneath the dreaded dotted line.

Evangelos Marinakis, the club’s owner, was not present at the City Ground but his demand for results to improve “immediately” has not produced an reaction. Despite the criticism which has been hurled in his direction, Marinakis has shown patience so far but Cooper’s position will once again be thrown into the spotlight after another defeat.

Forest are also struggling with many injuries and face Liverpool at Anfield next weekend.

They have now lost four times against United this season without scoring a goal, and Cooper was angry with the decision not to award Forest a penalty or dismiss Maguire for a second caution over the apparent handball incident.

Cooper said: “I do think it is a really bad error, one from the referee on the pitch and for the Var not to give it.

“They apologised last week and are going to have to apologise again, which means absolutely nothing. It is too many times for me [this season] and we are on the back end of another one this week.

"I am not going to hide behind a penalty decision, and we know that we have to turn the performances into results. There is a lot of scrutiny on us due to our league position and the time of the season that it is.”

Forest did start well, but United had been creating chances and the excellent Navas was finally beaten in the 32nd minute.

After Anthony Martial dispossessed Danilo, he was sent clear inside the area by Fernandes and although his shot was saved by Navas the loose ball rolled into Antony’s path and he could not miss.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Man Utd 🚨



Fernandes was denied twice by Navas in the second-half, with the first save a spectacular tip onto the crossbar, but Diogo Dalot converted from close range 14 minutes from time with his first ever league goal for the club.

United’s victory lifted them into third place and ensured they have now surpassed last season’s points total of 58. A top-four finish appears inevitable.

Man Utd ease to 2-0 win at Forest - as it happened

07:14 PM

Steve Cooper speaks to Sky Sports - 'Cannot believe the Maguire handball wasn't given'

On the defeat...

"That's the objective [to claim the points] and we haven't got any from that game. That is the greatest disappointment...At times we stuck to the plan but in the first half I felt we didn't take care of the first pass well enough. When we did we had some half-decent moments."

On the Harry Maguire handball not being given...

"I think it's a penalty - it's a really really poor error. The referee should have seen it but I understand why he hasn't, with the number of bodies in the box and angles. But I am not sure how VAR decided it wasn't a penalty. That wasn't the reason we lost the game but it could have been another yellow for Maguire, we'd have had a penalty and they'd have been down to 10...for me it's a bad error. How the VAR hasn't seen it...it needs looking at in my opinion."

On what needs to happen for Forest to stay up...

"There's no lack of effort or desire. The supporters were great again but we have no choice but to keep on going. We are trying to turn it round. The league position isn't because of today, it's down the past few months."

On the Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis', statement that Cooper and the team had to turn around results and performances immediately...

"I don't think about it in all honestly, there's always a lot of talk...I am a big believer in looking at what you do first, beyond that I don't think about it. I am only interested in working as hard as I can and giving the club and supporters everything. It's just the way I am. The players are giving it a good go and at the end of the day we have to do better."

06:51 PM

Bruno Fernandes speaks to Sky Sports - 'Navas only saved my shots!'

On (somehow) not scoring today...

"I just said to Keylor [Navas], he only saved mine! But the result is most important, we want to be in the Champions League next season. I want to get my goals, but team comes first."

06:50 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks to Sky Sports - 'It should have been 3-0 or 4-0'

On the performance...

"It was a solid performance, we deserved to win. My only criticism is that it should have been three or four-nil. We shuld have taken more of our chances. You want to kill the game earlier and in big games, where you don't get as many chances, you need to take your chances."

On having to play Eriksen with Sabitzer's last-minute injury...

"We have more than 11 starters and Eriksen [starting is not a] disadvantage for us. He played well."

On Martial and Antony's performances...

"He played well. He's a good player, he links up well and he will score goals. We need more goalscorers and I am happy with Antony. After [a poor] start he came into the game and he was always a threat. He's definitely making progress. Against Everton he created many chances and I am happy he scored today."

On Man Utd's finish to the season...

"We have to win every game. We are United and that has to be the approach. You will have setbacks, as with this week [against Sevilla] but you have to learn from the mistakes and today was a controlled and focused performance."

06:36 PM

Both Antony and Harry Maguire...

...have had their fair share of critics this season but both were impressive today. That's promising as the club goes in search of two more trophies before the season comes to a close.

Harry Maguire had every season to applaud his performance today - Reuters/Chris Radburn

06:26 PM

Confirmation, as if any were needed, that...

...Man Utd are a much better side when Casemiro, Eriksen and Fernandes are in the side.

06:24 PM

FULL-TIME: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United

The visitors are deserved winners at the City Ground in a victory orchestrated by Fernandes. The Portuguese, as with most of the United midfield, was given too much time and space and the visitors should have scored more than just the two (and would have done but for some fist saves by Navas). Forest just lacked quality and cutting edge.

06:21 PM

90 mins: Forest 0-2 Man Utd

Corner for United - can they add a third? They very nearly did as Dalot, having received the ball short from Fernandes, finds Antony. The Brazilian, as he tends to do, cuts inside and tries to curl one into the top corner but his own player, in the form of Wan-Bissaka, blocks the shot.

06:18 PM

88 mins: Forest 0-2 Man Utd

This match is over - as good as the effort Forest have put in has been they've just lacked any real cutting edge and ruthlessness.

06:15 PM

85 mins: Forest 0-2 Man Utd

Williams, on the right, has had a good game for Forest and he cuts inside onto his left boot before curling in a cross that is well headed clear by Maguire. The much-maligned defender has had a good game since being shown a yellow in the third minute.

06:12 PM

Good things come to those who wait...

⚽️ Diogo Dalot in Premier League

65th appearance

50th shot

10th shot on target

06:11 PM

83 mins: Forest 0-2 Man Utd

Fernandes deserves a goal and very nearly gets one as his free-kick, 25 yards out, nearly curls into the far corner of the net.

06:10 PM

81 mins: Forest 0-2 Man Utd

United have had 19 shots on goal today - that's too many for Forest to allow when they're fighting for their Premier League survival.

06:09 PM

Decisive from Dalot

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man Utd



06:04 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLL!!

Forest 0-2 Man Utd (Dalot)

Antony is criticised for sometimes not passing when he should. But the Brazilian does brilliantly here as he cuts in from the right before playing in Dalot who finishes well to take the game, you suspect, permanently away from the hosts.

06:04 PM

72 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Another great intervention from Navas. Antony puts a shot-cum-cross that the Forest keeper gets a vital palm to to prevent the ball going to the back post where danger was lurking.

06:02 PM

70 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Williams, not for the first time today, does well on the right and delivers a low ball into the box. Maguire gets a touch on it and deflects it wide for a corner. From the set piece Felipe has a great chance at the near post to head it in but the chance goes begging. That was the chance they were looking for.

06:00 PM

69 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

How United aren't more than a goal to the good is slightly bonkers. This time it's Martial who misses. The Frenchman has a free (ish) header at the back post but fails to find the target.

If Forest are to get back into a match then you suspect this is it...United are giving them every encouragement at the moment.

05:56 PM

Not the only one impressed by Navas this match

05:55 PM

66 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Another free-kick for United in the final third, this time Fernandes cannot clear for near post and Forest, under a fair bit of pressure at the moment, clear.

05:54 PM

64 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Changes for Forest: Awoniyi and Freuler make way for Mangala and Surridge.

05:53 PM

62 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Navas again makes a good save. From a United free-kick Fernandes dinks a ball into the box, Eriksen is on the end of it and his volley is saved at the near post by the Forest keeper. It was offside, so wouldn't have counted, but once again United with a decent chance.

05:49 PM

60 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Forest cannot get close to United in the final third and Navas is keeping the hosts in the match. It's Fernandes (yep, him again...) who has a shot from outside the box on the right and the Costa Rican saves well, low to his right.

05:48 PM

58 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Knowing they need a goal to get back into this game Forest are leaving a lot of space at the back - it's high-risk, but is making for an open, entertaining match.

05:47 PM

55 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

The pressure is building from United. Antony, this time, has a go at goal, cutting inside from the right before trying to pass the ball into the far corner. The visitors have seemingly weathered the early second-half start from Forest and are now on top.

05:45 PM

53 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

United with a bit of sustained possession, the ball ultimately comes to Wan-Bissaka but he runs into traffic. They ultimately win a corner. From the resulting set piece they go short before it comes to Fernandes who, from the outside of the box on the left-hand side, has a go. The fierce shot hits the crossbar. Great shot that looks as though it was tipped onto the woodwork by the ever-impressive Navas.

What a save! 😲



05:40 PM

51 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

A promising move down the left - that involves Danilo, Gibbs-White and Awoniyi - comes to and end when the latter is flagged offside. Nonetheless, it's a promising start to the second-half for Forest, how long can they keep it up?

05:38 PM

48 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Antony has a go from the edge of the area - the ball doesn't hit the target much the annoyance of his team-mates who wwere waiting expectantly in the box.

05:37 PM

46 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Williams drives forward down the right for Forest, he gets in a low cross that Dalot intercepts with his left boot before it pops up and hits his right hand. No shock to see the hosts' players and fans appeal for a penalty but Coote, the referee, is having none of it.

05:33 PM

45 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

They're back under away at the City Ground - big 45 minutes coming up for Forest.

05:21 PM

HALF-TIME: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Both attacks have impressed while both defences have been stretched. There should be more goals than just the solitary Antony strike to show for what was a lively opening 45 minutes. One thing's for certain, Forest will have to close down the space in midfield if they are to prevent United from winning this.

05:19 PM

45 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

Another great chance - this one for United. Eriksen, who like Fernandes has had an influential first-half, floats in a pin-point cross from the left that finds the head of Fernandes. The Portuguese is unmarked, seven yards out but his attempt goes wide of the left upright. As with Awoniyi he had to hit the target.

CHANCE!



05:17 PM

44 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

BIG CHANCE (yep, that big that the caps lock are necessary) that sort of comes from nothing. Gibbs-White meanders towards the United box and telegraphs a ball that Dalot reads with ease and gets on the end of. Alas, his first first is heavier than a winner of the World Hotdog Eating Competition and plays in Awoniyi whose first-time shot is well over the bar. He should have at least hit the target.

05:13 PM

41 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

A great ball from Danilo finds Lodi in the box on the left. He volleys a first-time cross into the centre that Lindelof deals with well.

05:11 PM

38 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

United are seeing plenty of the ball at the moment - they are patient and waiting for an opening which doesn't come as Forest dispossess them.

05:08 PM

Antony's opener

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Man Utd 🚨



05:06 PM

34 mins: Forest 0-1 Man Utd

That goal had been coming - United have had too much time on the ball in midfield and when you give Fernandes room he'll punish you.

05:02 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!

Forest 0- 1 Man Utd (Antony)

Fernandes has been been given the freedom of Nottinghamshire so far and it's no shock to see him orchestrate this move that ends with the ball in the back of the net. He plays in Martial, in the inside-left channel, the Frenchman shoots low for the far corner forcing Navas into a fine save. Alas, for him and the hosts, the ball falls at the feet of Antony and he taps in from close range.

05:01 PM

29 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Danilo shoots from outside the box, it's going wide but De Gea decides to dive anyway and, in the process, tips it away for a corner. Not the best idea when Forest have been causing the visitors problems from set pieces so far. Luckily for the Spaniard United deal with the corner well.

04:59 PM

Would you have pointed to the spot?

No penalty! ❌



04:58 PM

26 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

This is a lively encounter so far - neither side looks entirely comfortable without the ball and it's a bit of a shock that the game remains goalless so far.

04:56 PM

23 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Corner for the hosts after a good Maguire intervention prevents Awoniyi from getting in on goal. With the United defender on a yellow card you suspect the Forest players will be looking to play in the forward at every opportunity. From the set piece there's yet more chaos in the United defence as Scott McKenna heads against the post. The replay shows it wouldn't have counted as it hit his arm BUT the visitors' backline is looking far from solid.

04:53 PM

21 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Fernandes is seeing a lot of the ball - Forest, you suspect, will have to get tighter on him if he's not to have significant effect on this match.

04:52 PM

18 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Another long ball into the United box causes all sorts of problems for the visitors' defence as three men in white (Maguire, Dalot and Martial) all go for it at the back post. It looks as though it hits Maguire's arm - there's a VAR check but, after not too great a time, the video boffins say 'nothing to see here'. That could have gone the other way...

04:49 PM

16 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Fernandes and the rest of the United midfield are being afforded a lot of space and again they are able to move the ball to the right without so much as a tackle. Antony cuts in and does neither one thing nor the other, the ball breaks for Fernandes and his shot is saved by Navas.

04:47 PM

14 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Free-kick for the hosts - it's launched in but De Gea punches clear.

So far United have seen 73 per cent of possession.

04:43 PM

10 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

The game has settled a bit since that frantic opening - helped in part by Brennan Johnson being treated for a knock to his knee.

04:39 PM

7 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Another Fernandes cross from the right forces Felipe into a good defensive header over his own bar. The resulting corner is dealt with well by the hosts.

04:38 PM

6 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Both teams are being very kind to the other - affording them the freedom of Nottingham. This time Fernandes plays in Sancho who looks as though he can hit it first time on the left. But he decides to let it run and round the keep giving himself no angle to work with and the chance goes begging.

04:36 PM

5 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

A long throw for the hosts causes panic in the United box - there's a bit of head pinball and Awoniyi's has a shot at the back post that's blocked.

It's been a lively first five minutes at the City Ground.

04:34 PM

3 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

The start Maguire sceptics won't be shocked by - the United captain is shown a yellow card having fouled Awoniyi inside the Forest half. The centre back is under pressure and has the best part of 87 minutes to play having already been booked.

04:32 PM

2 mins: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

Nearly a dream start for the visitors as they attack down the right through Antony and Fernandes. The ball comes into a the box and Sancho's shot is saved by the legs of Naves in the Forest goal.

04:31 PM

1 min: Forest 0-0 Man Utd

They're under way on the banks of the River Trent - Forest in their red home kit and United in their away colour of white.

It's apparently the 50th anniversary of Forest's iconic crest - the man who came up with the very pleasing oak design only won £25 having won the competition to design it in a local paper, how times change. Now a club looking to get a new crest/badge will doubtless have to play some 'edgy' agency a lot of dosh...

Forest crest - Getty Images

04:28 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And we're moments away from the kick-off.

04:26 PM

Harry back in spotlight

Injuries to United's first-choice centre-backs, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, mean Harry Maguire (pictured) and Victor Lindelof are back in the first XI. Maguire has had a difficult season, but now has a chance to show his worth again...

Harry Maguire of Manchester United warms up before the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground - Sportsphoto/Allstar/Will Palmer

04:22 PM

Ten Hag looking dapper

The United manager rocked up looking a little bit Peaky Blinders before this match...

Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United, before the Premier League match with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground - Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Sportsphoto/Allstar/Will Palmer

04:18 PM

The managers speak

Eric ten Hag

"Harry [Maguire] played against Everton, Victor [Lindelof] has played less, but he's played for Sweden 90 mins, so they have rhythm and of course experience and they now have to show this.

"We want to play top football and we know that means a high number of games, so we're in the position we want to be, and not many teams in Europe are still fighting for three trophies – I would say getting in the Champions League is like fighting for a trophy."



Steve Cooper

"Results have not been what we wanted, but we find ourselves in this position and we have to fight to improve our position. We have to stand up and be counted and take responsibility."

04:07 PM

A warm welcome for the home side

04:05 PM

Two sides with problematic form

Manchester United are seeking to avoid a third consecutive Premier League away game without a win, and they come into the match on the back of the 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday – a match they somehow conspired to draw having lead 2-0 with just six minutes to go.

Own goals from Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia added to the sense of hapless calamity and of United being overgenerous hosts.

Forest suffered a 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa last weekend that saw them stay in the relegation zone. It was their fourth defeat in their past five Premier League games.

While the team's resilience at the City Ground gives them reason to be hopeful – they have lost just one of their past 11 Premier League home matches – Forest will need to be on top form as the return of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen may give United the edge they need.

A vibrant atmosphere at the City Ground could be the catalyst to inspire Forest’s hopes of ending an underwhelming streak of seven consecutive defeats by United in all competitions.

04:00 PM

Forest line-up

🔁 Four changes from #AVLNFO.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scott returns to the XI.

🇳🇬 Taiwo leads the line.



03:59 PM

United line-up

03:59 PM

United aim for third, Forest for 16th

Welcome to our coverage of this afternoon's game from the City Ground, where both sides need a result at different ends of the Premier League table.

Manchester United have the opportunity to leapfrog Newcastle United into third place, after the newly minted Geordies suffered a surprise thrashing at Aston Villa yesterday.

But Eric ten Hag's unpredictable side have been hit by a worsening injury crisis as the season enters its fabled business end.

Not only has Marcus Rashford, who has been on such fine form up front since the World Cup, been sidelined with a groin problem, but this week both Ten Hag's first-choice centre-backs, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, were crocked in the 2-2 Europa League draw with Sevilla.

Martinez is out for the rest of the season with a fractured a fifth metatarsal in his right foot, while Varane is facing at least three weeks out.

Rashford is sidelined with a groin problem, although Ten Hag said there was a chance the England striker could return for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla on Thursday, when Bruno Fernandes will be suspended.

The defensive injuries mean Manchester United’s season rests on outcasts Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who return to the side today, as Ten Hag's side fight to secure a top-four finish while also chasing glory in the FA Cup and the second-tier European competition.

Forest, meanwhile, could jump out of the relegation zone with a point today, while three would take them to the heady heights of 16th.

Their under-pressure manager Steve Cooper insists their is no problem with morale inside his squad.

"We've been in what looked like a difficult situation before and we managed to pull away, so we've got to do that again," he said.

"We're not seeing a lack of effort or confidence, nobody is hiding away from the challenge. It's one we're facing head on. We need to do better.

"There’s a real keenness from players wanting to be in the team. I’m not seeing any negativity or frustration but I’ve seen a real determination and we’ve got to use that."