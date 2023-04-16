Nottingham Forest 0-0 Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(AP)

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE!

Sunday’s Premier League action concludes at the City Ground in what promises to be an important clash at both ends of the table. Manchester United saw rivals Newcastle and Tottenham both fall to miserable defeats in the race for a top-four finish yesterday, meaning Erik ten Hag’s fourth-placed side can jump up to third and create a healthy six-point buffer to fifth with a third straight top-flight win in the East Midlands.

However, United may be low on confidence themselves after Sevilla’s late fightback in the Europa League quarter-finals at Old Trafford and with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane lost to injury, joining the likes of Marcus Rashford on the sidelines. They should receive a stern test from a Forest side scrapping for their lives in a fierce relegation battle after a dismal nine-match winless run that has heaped more pressure on manager Steve Cooper, though a draw this afternoon would be enough to lift them back out of the bottom three at Everton’s expense.

Christian Eriksen is a late addition to United’s starting lineup after an injury in the warm-up to Marcel Sabitzer. Follow Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live below!

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

16:47 , George Flood

16 mins: Neat passing football from United on the edge of the Forest box, with Antony then bending a shot over the bar.

16:46 , George Flood

14 mins: A nightmare start to this game for Maguire, who miscues a simple pass to Wan-Bissaka straight out of play on the far side.

The Forest fans enjoyed that and are goading him every time he gets on the ball.

16:44 , George Flood

12 mins: Johnson gets to his feet and makes his way gingerly to the sideline.

Thankfully for Forest, the Welsh forward looks okay to continue.

16:42 , George Flood

10 mins: A real worry for Steve Cooper now as the ever-present Johnson goes down in some pain after clashing knees with Lindelof.

He will need physio treatment.

16:41 , George Flood

8 min: Felipe almost turns a wicked Fernandes delivery intended for Martial into his own net!

Wan-Bissaka then goes to ground to try and thwart the dangerous Johnson.

Some pace to this game inside the first 10 minutes.

16:39 , George Flood

7 mins: Sancho declines to pull the trigger after a cracking ball across from Fernandes.

Instead Eriksen tees up Dalot, who fires well over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

De Gea is now struggling for United, with Butland warming up down the touchline just in case.

Surely not another injury for Ten Hag to contend with.

16:38 , George Flood

5 mins: Forest are putting Maguire under all sorts of pressure during a frantic start to this match.

The pace of Brennan Johnson in particular is going to be a real problem for him.

A long throw-in from Niakhate and subsequent pair of headed flick-ons created havoc in the United box and Wan-Bissaka makes a key block to deny Awoniyi.

This is very lively stuff so far.

16:36 , George Flood

4 mins: Plenty of positivity from United early, though they lose the ball on the edge of the Forest box and the hosts try to launch a swift counter-attack.

Danilo wants to release Awoniyi, who is hauled down by Maguire.

He protests his innocence, though that’s a very early booking for the United defender.

He’s walking a tightrope already.

16:33 , George Flood

2 mins: A huge early chance for United!

They work the ball nicely down the right flank and it’s a gorgeous reverse pass from Antony into Fernandes, whose effort is palmed away by Navas.

It falls kindly for Sancho, whose low drive is blocked crucially by Felipe.

16:28 , George Flood

Here come the teams at the City Ground!

United are in their white away strips this afternoon, with Forest in red.

Simon Hooper is today’s referee.

A great atmosphere at this famous old ground as always.

Late United change as Eriksen replaces Sabitzer

16:26 , George Flood

Confirmation now that United’s injury crisis has got worse with Sabitzer pulling up in the warm-up with a groin issue and heading down the tunnel.

So Eriksen does make his first start since sustaining that serious ankle injury during a challenge from Reading’s Andy Carroll in the FA Cup in January.

A second goalkeeper has been added to the bench in Nathan Bishop.

16:24 , George Flood

Final preparations at the City Ground!

16:20 , George Flood

Sky Sports report that Marcel Sabitzer has been struggling in the warm-up for United and that Christian Eriksen could be in line to start this game instead.

That’s not confirmed yet though.

Forest poach Wilson after Giraldi axe

16:18 , George Flood

There has also been more behind-the-scenes drama at the City Ground this week, with Forest axing sporting director Filippo Giraldi after just six months.

Now they have poached the highly-rated Ross Wilson from Rangers as their new chief football officer, with whom Steve Cooper is keen to develop a quick relationship.

“It hasn’t interfered with my day-to-day work,” said the Forest boss. “Nothing does, because I have to give that 100 per cent.

“The club have made a change, with Filippo going and bringing Ross in. I am a believer that the sporting director or chief football officer or technical director role is something the club needs. I think it will help the club's progress, both on and off the pitch, so I’m an advocate of that.

“I had a good relationship with Filippo, and I will work very hard to have a good relationship with Ross. We are working together on that."

Cooper: Forest need to take risks to end long winless run

16:11 , George Flood

The issue of Steve Cooper’s future has been like a soap opera at Forest this season, with fan uproar and the dreaded vote of confidence following every rumour that he is destined for the sack from owner Evangelos Marinakis.

But the former Swansea boss knows that he needs to pick up wins during a pivotal time in the season and suggested he may take risks against United this afternoon.

"Results have not been anywhere near what we would have hoped, wanted and needed to be and that for me is the be-all and end-all," Cooper said.

"There's such a strong togetherness and culture at the club. We're all frustrated with recent results but determined and motivated because there's still so much to achieve and so much can be done.

"To get a good result you need to take risks, to have a way of thinking you can hurt Manchester United, we've got to really see that with the players and get them to buy into it.

"They have ownership of it as well and deliver on a matchday. I've liked the preparation so far but it only means something if we can take it into Sunday."

Cooper defends Lingard before Man United reunion

16:06 , George Flood

The shock move to Forest has not paid off for Jesse Lingard, who is expected to move on this summer after being limited to 16 appearances in the Premier League during another injury-plagued campaign.

However, ahead of today’s game against his former club, Steve Cooper backed the former England midfielder to bounce back.

"Like everybody, he's giving everything to be in a position where he wants to contribute," Cooper said. "Jesse is as determined as anybody else in the group.

"He's had a bit of a tough time and he's missed some games through injuries that haven't been long-term injuries but have just not allowed him to be available for games.

"Against Manchester United, he'd love to be involved and even more than that contribute in a really, really positive way.

"But the most important thing at the moment is the greater good of the team and what we're trying to do. Any individual situation around that is not as important as the collective."

Ten Hag: Malacia missing with ‘sore knee'

16:00 , George Flood

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Tyrell Malacia misses out this afternoon due to a knee issue.

“He has a sore knee and already he was struggling in the week. Today it was too bad to start,” he told MUTV.

Four Forest changes from Aston Villa loss

15:53 , George Flood

It’s four changes from Nottingham Forest after their 2-0 loss at Aston Villa that made it nine matches without a win.

Scott McKenna replaces captain Joe Worrall in defence, while Renan Lodi is surprisingly fit to come in along with Remo Freuler as Taiwo Awoniyi leads the line.

Jonjo Shelvey and Harry Toffolo drop to the bench along with Worrall, while Cheikhou Kouyate is out through injury.

Jesse Lingard is also among the substitutes against his former club.

Freuler takes the skipper’s armband.

Three Man United changes from Ten Hag

15:45 , George Flood

Manchester United show three changes from the side that threw away a two-goal lead against Sevilla on Thursday, with the injured defensive trio of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia replaced by Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot.

Otherwise it’s as you were, with Casemiro back in Premier League action for the first time in more than a month after serving his four-game domestic suspension.

Marcel Sabitzer keeps his place in midfield after that Europa League double, so Christian Eriksen remains on the bench.

For the second time in three days, Anthony Martial leads the line ahead of Wout Weghorst, flanked by Antony and Jadon Sancho.

No Luke Shaw or Scott McTominay in the squad, with youngsters Marc Jurado and Zidane Iqbal making the bench along with Brandon Williams.

No Marcus Rashford again either, as expected.

Nottingham Forest lineup

15:34 , George Flood

Starting XI: Navas, Felipe, McKenna, Niakhate, Williams, Freuler, Danilo, Renan Lodi, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Johnson

Subs: Worrall, Mangala, Shelvey, Lingard, Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, Ayew

Man United lineup

15:34 , George Flood

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Casemiro, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Jurado, Williams, Eriksen, Fred, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Weghorst

15:25 , George Flood

It’s also being reported that Tyrell Malacia is absent for Manchester United this afternoon.

Official team news on the way in just five minutes’ time.

Stay tuned...

Ten Hag weighs up Martial ‘risk'

15:22 , George Flood

Will Anthony Martial start for United this afternoon?

The Frenchman has had a lot of success against Forest already this term, but it’s been another frustrating injury disrupted campaign that has increased doubts over his Old Trafford future.

“Maybe he can (play 90 minutes) but it’s a risk,” Ten Hag said after withdrawing Martial just past the hour mark against Sevilla.

"We can't take that risk in this moment because we don't have so many options in the frontline with Rashford injured, with Garnacho injured.

"We don't have so many options there, so we have to be careful and also in (an) individual prospect, we know when there's coming a lot of load he gets injured.

"So, we have to build it and especially when the games are coming quick after each other, the recovery time is less.

"We have to take that also in mind. We have to manage that very good and very careful."

Youngsters make United trip

15:10 , George Flood

PA Sport report that youngsters Marc Jurado and Zidane Iqbal have travelled with the United squad to the City Ground this afternoon, along with Brandon Williams.

However, there is no Luke Shaw or Scott McTominay by the looks of things.

Marc Jurado & Zidane Iqbal have arrived with the #MUFC team at the City Ground. Brandon Williams another here. No Luke Shaw or Scott McTominay pic.twitter.com/8R6kHZDfoA — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 16, 2023

14:54 , George Flood

Having said all that, United know exactly how to win at the City Ground - as they proved back in January.

Marcus Rashford notched a brilliant individual effort and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes were also on the scoresheet in a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Anthony Martial and Fred were then on target at Old Trafford as eventual winners United won the return fixture 2-0 to book their spot at Wembley.

Rashford, Martial and Fred also netted in a 3-0 victory over Forest in the League at Old Trafford in December, meaning Steve Cooper’s side are this afternoon looking to avoid following Sheffield Wednesday in 1993-94 and Chelsea in 2010-11 as the only teams to lose four times to United in the same season.

In fact, United have won all of their last eight fixtures against Forest dating back to 1996, with their last loss coming in December 1994 thanks to goals from Stan Collymore and Stuart Pearce at Old Trafford.

Home comforts crucial for struggling Forest

14:44 , George Flood

The calm before a potential genuine storm in the cloudy East Midlands this afternoon.

Forest’s putrid away record this season - they have won just once on their travels in 15 attempts - means that their hopes for Premier League survival likely rest entirely on their ability to pull off a few more valuable wins in front of a brilliant home crowd.

That creates a lot of pressure to maximise the City Ground factor.

But Forest have only lost once in their last 11 top-flight home games, against Newcastle a month ago.

They have also scored in their last 13 home League matches in a row, equalling a club record.

No travelling team in the Premier League has kept a clean sheet here since Tottenham all the way back in August.

Ten Hag: United have depth to cope with injuries

14:31 , George Flood

Key defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane being added to United’s growing injury list has sparked fears among fans as the Red Devils continue to compete on three fronts this season after ending their six-year trophy drought with Carabao Cup glory in February.

As well as still fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League and travelling to Sevilla for their Europa League quarter-final decider on Thursday night, United also have the small matter of a tough FA Cup semi-final showdown to come against high-flying Brighton at Wembley on April 23.

However, Erik ten Hag is confident that his squad boasts the depth necessary to cope with those worsening fitness issues.

"We have depth in the squad," he said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We have to use the squad - that's also what we did (on Thursday).

"In the meantime, you have to win games, so also you need a tactical approach to win the games.

"But I think we have good players and when we have problems - so injuries, suspensions - we have depth in the squad."

Nottingham Forest vs Man United prediction

14:18 , George Flood

Luckily for United, Forest look in absolute free fall at the moment.

While the City Ground atmosphere will be a factor and Forest are more than capable of claiming big scalps on home soil, Ten Hag’s side should have enough to eek out another key win in the race for Champions League qualification.

Nottingham Forest team news

14:16 , George Flood

Forest are dealing with an ongoing injury crisis in their bloated squad that will see them without 11 first-team players this afternoon.

Serge Aurier, Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Gustavo Scarpa, Ryan Yates, Giulian Biancone, Willy Boly, Dean Henderson, Renan Lodi, Omar Richards and Chris Wood are all currently in the treatment room.

Aurier, Lodi, Scarpa and Yates seem closest to returning, but won’t play any part this afternoon.

Man United team news

14:09 , George Flood

Manchester United are reeling from the news that Lisandro Martinez will miss the rest of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot during the chaotic 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Thursday.

Centre-back colleague Raphael Varane is also expected to be sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle issue picked up in the same game, putting a lot of pressure on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to step up.

Manager Erik ten Hag said there was a chance that Marcus Rashford could be fit for the second leg against Sevilla next week after a groin complaint, but he is not expected to play any part this afternoon.

Luke Shaw could return at the City Ground after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, while Scott McTominay may also feature after being absent against Sevilla with a knock.

However, the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton are all still sidelined.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United

14:05 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HDR following the conclusion of the London derby between West Ham and Arsenal on Super Sunday.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will provide a live stream for subscribers online.

Welcome to Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE coverage!

14:01 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United at the City Ground.

It’s a key game at both ends of the table today as Forest continue to scrap for their Premier League survival and end a dreadful nine-match winless run that has left them in the relegation zone with continued doubts over the future of manager Steve Cooper.

For United, it’s a chance to take advantage of top-four rivals Newcastle and Tottenham both losing yesterday and jump up to third place while creating a nice buffer in the fight for Champions League qualification and re-injecting confidence after Sevilla’s late fightback in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

Kick-off in the East Midlands this afternoon is at 4:30pm BST, so stay tuned for live game updates. First we’ll have all the latest team news and thoughts from both camps.