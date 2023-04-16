Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side still face a fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League and have little margin for error given how tight the race is between them, Tottenham and Newcastle, who both suffered woeful defeats on Saturday.

While United are certainly favourites for the game and to capitalise on results going their way this weekend, Forest have been a different proposition at home.

If anything is going to keep Steve Cooper’s side up this season, it is their ability to dig out results at the City Ground.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR following the conclusion of the London derby between West Ham and Arsenal on Super Sunday.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will provide a live stream for subscribers online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.