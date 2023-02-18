Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Phil Foden takes flight against Nottingham Forest (PA)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Manchester City in the Premier League today.

Manchester City made one change for their visit to Nottingham Forest. Phil Foden came in for Riyad Mahrez in the only alteration from the side that started Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Arsenal.

Forest lost their appeal to the Premier League to add Steve Cook to their 25-man squad following a spate of defensive injuries, which leaves Joe Worrall and Felipe as their only fit central defenders. Felipe and Jonjo Shelvey made their full and home debuts.

GOAL! Bernardo Silva fires City in front, 0-1 (41 min)

Nottingham Forest: Navas, Aurier, Felipe, Worrall, Renan Lodi, Danilo, Colback, Jonjo Shelvey, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Johnson.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 1 Manchester City FC

Behind at the break. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/gsWcOJnnFM — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

HALF-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 0-1 MANCHESTER CITY

There will be a minimum of one additional minute.

Forest have failed to win in their last 10 matches when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to 8th May 1999 against Blackburn Rovers.

41. GET IN! @BernardoCSilva's left foot shot from the edge of the box gives us the lead ahead of half-time! 😍



🌳 0-1 🔵 #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2023

Assist Jack Peter Grealish

FINALLY — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2023

Goal Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva

41' - 🌳 #NFFC 0-1 #MCFC 🔵



Bernardo Silva gives the visitors the lead. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

Man City work the ball up the field with a sweeping move which leads to Grealish winning a corner. Foden takes the set-piece, which leads to nothing.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

15:40 , admin

39' - 🌳 #NFFC 0-0 #MCFC 🔵



Bernardo Silva comes close with a strike from range which whistles just past Navas' left-hand post. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

15:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Grealish is left frustrated after he goes down on the edge of the box but is not awarded a foul. He is complaining to the referee as this is not the first time this has happened in the game.

37' - 🌳 #NFFC 0-0 #MCFC 🔵



Foden charges into the penalty area, he picks out Gündoğan who is denied by the quick reactions of Navas. 🧤 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

Man City are being very patient in their build-up play as they wait for an opening. Forest are trying to hold a higher line and win the ball back quicker.

34. Oooh, so close! Rodrigo's header goes just wide of the post 😫



Come on, City!!



🌳 0-0 🔵 #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2023

BIG CHANCE! De Bruyne plays a clipped pass into the box for Rodri to attack. The midfielder is unmarked as he wins the header, but he cannot guide it on target!

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

15:35 , admin

33' - 🌳 #NFFC 0-0 #MCFC 🔵



De Bruyne finds the run of Rodri who meets the cross with his head but the ball drops just wide of the post. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

Forest are really struggling to get into the opposition half at the moment. The visitors are pressing them high and keeping them pinned within their own half.

Goalless after the opening half an hour on Trentside. 📸 pic.twitter.com/DrTKRluuyi — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

De Bruyne has created 72 chances this season, more than any other player in the Premier League. He is already proving to be a big threat to the hosts in this match.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

15:31 , admin

De Bruyne plays a good pass to Foden on the right side of the box. Foden dwells on the ball for too long and four Forest players smother him before winning the ball.

Foden sends in another cross from the left side but again struggles to find a team-mate in the box. Haaland is not getting a lot of service at the moment.

De Bruyne finds himself in a bit of space just outside the box. He tries to catch Navas out at the near post but drags his effort wide to the enjoyment of the home fans.

Johnson finds himself isolated in the opposition half again and goes for goal with a very difficult strike. The ball goes closer to the corner flag than Ederson's goal as team-mate Gibbs-White tells him to slow down.

24' - 🌳 #NFFC 0-0 #MCFC 🔵



Danilo spots Brennan's run over the top of the City defence but the forward can't quite direct his strike on target. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

Foden once again is too quick and agile for Lodi as he drives to the byline before trying to find Haaland with a pass, which gets cut out.

Grealish's deflected cross almost falls into the path of Gundogan, but the Forest defenders do well to cut the pass out and get the danger away from their goal.

Foden skips past Lodi on the right flank before sliding De Bruyne into the box. The midfielder cuts the ball back toward the penalty spot, just too far for Grealish to latch onto.

De Bruyne shoots from a free-kick close to 30 yards out, but he fails to beat the wall with his powerful strike.

Yellow Card Joseph Adrian Worrall

Remembering Christian Atsu. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HzVJy8NLjj — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

Man City are in complete control of this game and are doing well to combine in wide areas before getting a cross into the box.

9. A strong start from us, we're dominating possession 👊



🌳 0-0 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/OQBZvk7bZN — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2023

Johnson uses his strength to body Grealish to the ground before driving into the opposition box. He has no red shirts up with him so he goes for goal from a difficult angle, leading to his effort being blocked.

9' - 🌳 #NFFC 0-0 #MCFC 🔵



Good strength from Johnson to beat Grealish to the ball, he races into the area but Walker is there to make the challenge. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

BLOCK! Grealish has a great chance to score after Foden passes to him in the box. He is given time and space to shoot, but Worrall makes a good block to keep the scoreline level!

8' - 🌳 #NFFC 0-0 #MCFC 🔵



Foden finds Grealish inside the area before he takes aim at goal but Worrall is well positioned to make a superb block. 💪 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

Gundogan sends in a deep cross to Foden on the right side of the box. The winger cuts it back as he doesn't have time for a touch, but Forest clear their lines.

Man City win another early free-kick as Grealish draws a foul off Aurier. Foden whips it in toward the far post but there are no team-mates there to attack it.

De Bruyne finds Foden with a lofted pass from a free-kick. The England international goes for goal from a tight angle, but Navas has no issue with catching the ball.

2' - 🌳 #NFFC 0-0 #MCFC 🔵



Gibbs-White looks to set Johnson free behind the City defence but Walker comes across to make an important block. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

Man City get the game underway at the City Ground!

COME ON YOU REDS! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BCPvHhGthW — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

The players are making their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!

Haaland scored a hat trick in Man City’s 6-0 win over Forest in August. The only player to have scored a hat-trick in both fixtures against a side in a season in Premier League history is Emmanuel Adebayor for Arsenal vs Derby in 2007-08, while the City Ground has only ever seen one hat-trick scored in 110 Premier League games – by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Man Utd in February 1999.

Approaching kick-off on Trentside. 👊 pic.twitter.com/iQgwg5eVmc — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

Cooper makes five changes to his starting lineup that lost to Fulham as Felipe, Worrall, Danilo, Colback, and Shelvey all start. Guardiola makes two changes as Laporte and Foden replace Ake and Mahrez in the starting 11.

SUBS: Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, Cole Palmer, Stefan Ortega, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish.

SUBS: Orei Mangala, Gustavo Scarpa, Wayne Hennessey, Sam Surridge, Emmanuel Dennis, Andre Ayew, Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Harry Toffolo.

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Keylor Navas; Serge Aurier, Felipe, Joe Worrall, Renan Lodi; Danilo, Jack Colback, Jonjo Shelvey; Roman Freuler, Morgan Gibbs-White; Brennan Johnson.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Confirmed line-ups

14:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Nottingham Forest: Navas, Aurier, Felipe, Worrall, Renan Lodi, Danilo, Colback, Jonjo Shelvey, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Johnson. Subs: Mangala, Williams, Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, Gustavo Scarpa, Ayew, Wood.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland. Subs: Phillips, Ake, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

Man City picked up a vital win against Arsenal during the week to give them a huge boost in the title race. A win today will take them back to the top of the Premier League on goal difference and Pep Guardiola’s team have only lost twice since the World Cup break. Erling Haaland also scored for the first time in four games on Wednesday as the striker hopes to add to his 26 league goals.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Team news

Manchester City made one change for their visit to Nottingham Forest. Phil Foden came in for Riyad Mahrez in the only alteration from the side that started Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Arsenal.

Forest lost their appeal to the Premier League to add Steve Cook to their 25-man squad following a spate of defensive injuries, which leaves Joe Worrall and Felipe as their only fit central defenders. Felipe and Jonjo Shelvey made their full and home debuts.

Nottingham Forest face a tough test today as they look to try and edge further away from the relegation zone. They lost some momentum in their last game as a 2-0 defeat against Fulham ended their five-match unbeaten streak in the league. Steve Cooper’s side could move up to 12th place with a win but they will need to find more form in front of goal, scoring just 17 times so far this season.

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Where will you be following the action from today, Reds? 👋🌍 pic.twitter.com/8cbjDh9hEA — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

📋 TEAM NEWS 📋



XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Bernardo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Ake, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/DmNINBJWkE — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2023

Buckle up for our #PL clash against Nottingham Forest with our Matchday Live show! 💪



Get involved 👇 https://t.co/QLLy6Eo2Xo — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2023

Happy to be home. 🏡 pic.twitter.com/xpRo2Eg2Nn — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023

