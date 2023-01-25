Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Latest updates from Carabao Cup semi-final after Rashford goal

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag is determined to end the club’s wait for a trophy as his side take on Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup tonight. United last picked up silverware in 2017 when they were triumphant in the Europa League final under then boss Jose Mourinho but Ten Hag is confident that he can lead the Red Devils to silverware this season.

United are the only Premier League side still competing in all four competitions, yet the Carabao Cup remains their best chance at winning a trophy. Big hitters such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been eliminated with Newcastle United the favourites over Southampton to progress from the other semi-final following their 1-0 win in the first leg last night.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have had to wait even longer for a shot at winning some silverware. Although they won the Championship play-off trophy last season, you have to journey back to the 1980s and 90s for Forest’s most recent success in the League Cup. Steve Cooper’s side have a four point gap over the Premier League relegation zone so can afford to field a strong side for their home leg this evening. Will they be able to shock Erik ten Hag’s flying Red Devils?

Follow all the action as Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with kick off at 8pm

Man Utd hoping to reach final and end six year wait for a trophy

Forest are without goalkeeper Dean Henderson who is ineligible to face his parent club

Nottingham Forest XI: Hennessey, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Lodi, Danilo, Freuler, Scarpa, Gibbs-White, Surridge, Johnson

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 1 Manchester United FC

Nottm Forest 0-1 Man Utd

20:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: That goal is Marcus Rashford’s fifth in the Carabao Cup this season. He’s scored in every round for Man Utd so far and continues his impressive form.

The visitors have banished all thoughts of that defeat to Arsenal last weekend and have started brilliantly. Forest have been a little slow and tentative so far.

GOAL! Nottm Forest 0-1 Man Utd (Rashford, 6’)⚽️

20:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Who else? What a brilliant run from Marcus Rashford.

Casemiro sends him the ball on the left wing and Rashford dinks the ball past Serge Aurier before flying down the line. He cuts inside and works the ball between Joe Worrall and Remo Freuler before smoking home and fine strike to beat Wayne Hennessey at the near post!

Nottm Forest 0-0 Man Utd

20:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Close! A pass back to Joe Worrall is terribly controlled by the centre-back which allows Bruno Fernandes to nick possession inside the Forest box.

He slides a pass into the six yard area but Scott McKenna is covering and boots the ball clear. That could have been an embarrassing mistake for the Nottingham Forest captain.

Kick off: Nottm Forest 0-0 Man Utd

20:02 , Michael Jones

Manchester United get the ball rolling for this Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. They send the ball to Christian Eriksen who makes a run down the left channel and looks to feed the ball up to Marcus Rashford on the wing but overhits his pass.

Nottm Forest vs Man Utd

19:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams! Joe Worrall leads out the home side with Bruno Fernandes captaining Manchester United once again.

There’s a fantastic atmosphere at the City Ground. The place is buzzing. Forest will believe that they can win this game at home and put all the pressure on United for the second leg.

Kick off is up next.

Rashford flying high

19:53 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford has scored nine goals in all competitions since the World Cup finished, the most of any player in Europe’s big five leagues.

The unstoppable, the unfit and the unconvincing: Man Utd’s three mismatched musketeers

19:49 , Michael Jones

They are the unstoppable, the unfit and the unconvincing. Erik ten Hag’s first-choice forward line consists of a trio of very different parts, of one at the peak of form and fitness, another who plays too infrequently and a third who does not play well often enough; for outsiders’ liking, if not necessarily Ten Hag’s, anyway.

His preferred attack, even before Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways, is formed of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Antony.

The first semi-final of the new regime will occur without the oft-sidelined Frenchman, who will miss a third successive game since the Manchester derby, who has not played 90 minutes in a competitive match under Ten Hag and yet who, since some auspicious displays in pre-season, has convinced the Dutchman he has qualities he wants to lead the line.

The unstoppable, the unfit and the unconvincing: Man Utd’s three attacking musketeers

Man Utd’s route to semi-final

19:44 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have had an easier time of things in this competition. As they’re playing in Europe this season they entered the competition at the third round stage.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay all scored in a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Rashford was on the scoresheet once again when the Red Devils defeated Championship leaders Burnley 2-0 in the fourth round before completing his record of scoring in each league cup game this year but bagging a brace in the quarter-final against Charlton.

Rashford score two that night with Antony also chipping in with a goal.

Forest’s route to semi-finals

19:40 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest entered the Carabao Cup at the second round stage and were drawn at home to face Grimsby. Ryan Yates and Sam Surridge (2) both got on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win.

The third round saw Forest host Tottenham with Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard taking them past the tricky encounter to set up a fourth round tie against Blackburn.

Forest were successful once again with Brennan Johnson (2), Taiwo Awoniyi and Lingard again scoring in the 4-1 win away from home.

The quarter-final saw Forest sneak past Wolves after the teams drew 1-1 following the 90 minutes. The fixture went to a penalty shootout with Forest winning 4-3.

Ten Hag on winning trophies and playing at the City Ground

19:35 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s head coach, Erik ten Hag, says he want the club to get back to winning trophies and has targeted the Carabao Cup as a potential trophy that United can win this year.

That much is clear by United’s starting XI tonight but the boss spoke about what he is expecting from tonight’s match.

“It’s about that, it’s about winning trophies.” said Ten Hag,

“We have a good opportunity, but we have to go from game to game. So now we play Forest, two legs, so focus on the first leg and don’t think further ahead because that will distract. So, the only aim for tomorrow is win that game.“Well, it’s a long time ago that United played there. But I think we like that, a fanatical audience, it’s nice to play for. It will be a good atmosphere, I think that will motivate the players and we have to get ready for that.”

Nottm Forest vs Man Utd

19:30 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are in the house. They are the favourites to win the competition this season but can Erik ten Hag’s men live up to their hype?

United have lost just one game out of their previous 11 in all competitions however that defeat came last time out against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Nottm Forest vs Man Utd

19:25 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are playing their first game at the City Ground since 1999. That last visit resulted in an 8-1 victory for the Red Devils.

Can the visitors get another win under their belts tonight?

Marcus Rashford’s importance to Manchester United is not lost on Erik ten Hag

19:20 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is in the “best place” to realise his ambitions as the Manchester United boss looks to construct a team that can conquer England and Europe.

The Old Trafford giants are synonymous with silverware but have only won three major trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson bowed out as a Premier League champion in 2013.

United have floundered for much of that time and are in the midst of their worst trophy drought in 40 years, having failed to land silverware since lifting the Europa League aloft in 2017.

Marcus Rashford’s importance to Manchester United is not lost on Erik ten Hag

Cooper says players are aware of importance of tonight’s game

19:15 , Michael Jones

"We’re really pleased to put the club on this stage again and we just want to make sure we do ourselves justice," said Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper in the build-up to tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

"Even before this round, we have been very clear about the club’s history in this competition to the players.

"We showed them the history, and I know it was a fairly long time ago, but that’s why supporters will get excited about this tournament, why they will put big importance on it. The players are aware."

Nottm Forest vs Man Utd team changes

19:10 , Michael Jones

Steve Cooper makes four changes to the Nottingham Forest side that started in the 1-1 draw with Wolves last time out in the Carabao Cup.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson is ineligible to play so gets replaced with Wayne Hennessey. Sam Surridge, Scott McKenna and Danilo all start too.

Erik ten Hag elects to pick a strong line-up for this semi-final. Eight players who started the previous round match versus Charlton are switched out.

Casemiro returns along with heavy hitters, Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea and Marcus Rashford.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United line-ups

19:01 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest XI: Hennessey, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Lodi, Danilo, Freuler, Scarpa, Gibbs-White, Surridge, Johnson

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Nottingham Forest’s League Cup history providing motivation, claims Steve Cooper

18:55 , Michael Jones

Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest’s history is something those currently at the club embrace and want to use as motivation as they look to create “new moments”.

Forest’s honours list famously features a league title and two European Cup triumphs under Brian Clough, who also oversaw them winning four League Cups.

On Wednesday, they play in the semi-finals of the latter competition for the first time in 31 years, taking on Manchester United at home in the first leg before heading to Old Trafford for the second leg a week later.

Boss Cooper, who last season guided Forest back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence, said when asked how important the club’s history was to him when heading into big games like Wednesday’s: “I think we embrace it.”

Nottingham Forest’s League Cup history providing motivation, claims Steve Cooper

Forest’s league cup history

18:50 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest last reached the final of this competition in 1992 where they lost to Manchester United at Wembley.

They head into this game in good form though having lost just two of their last 11 games. That 1992 defeat was the most recent of their six final appearances in a competition they won four times between 1978 and 1990.

Can Forest go on to win it again this year?

Ten Hag wants to bring the winning feeling back to Man Utd

18:45 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, wants to bring a ‘winning feeling’ back to the club after the Red Devils have gone almost six years since lifting their last piece of silverware.

"It’s the best feeling," he said. "I had the luck in my career to win some trophies and it’s magnificent, especially for the fans.

"It’s so great and I think the fans here have some experience, especially the older ones. But now it is a period Manchester United didn’t win trophies and it is too long ago.

"We are aware of that fact and we have to do everything to bring a trophy in."

Erik ten Hag tells Marcus Rashford to reject PSG and make Manchester United great again

18:40 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford to reject the chance of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, commit his future to Manchester Untied and help them become the best team in the world.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in December he would like to sign Rashford, particularly on a free transfer next summer. United then triggered a one-year extension to the forward’s contract and are in talks with him about a longer deal.

Manager Ten Hag said his top scorer to remain with the club he supported as a boy and that his tactics are helping Rashford, who has scored nine goals in his last nine games, find the most prolific form of his career,

Erik ten Hag tells Marcus Rashford to reject PSG and make United great again

Cooper on playing in Carabao Cup semi-finals

18:35 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says that tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final is an ‘occasion to relish’ for his players and the fans.

The manager says that his team will commit themselves over both legs and look to reach the final of a competition that they have a lot of history in.

“It’s a big focus of ours to make it an occasion to relish. We’re proud to get to the latter stages of an important competition and the Club has a good history in it, so we’ve got to do what it takes to do well and do our best to deliver.” said Cooper,

“It’s going to be a tough couple of games, we’re only focused on the first leg at the moment so we have to commit to it and back ourselves otherwise it’ll be even more difficult.

“We need to recognise that these games might not come around too often and we’ve had to work hard to get here. We look forward to it, embrace it and attack it but in our way.

“This Club has a good history in the competition but we want to create more memories for the supporters because it’s our first League Cup semi final for a long time.

“We’ve got to focus on the tie and be ready to give it everything we’ve got.”

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction

18:30 , Michael Jones

Steve Cooper’s side will take confidence from their penalty shootout win over Wolves in the previous round but they are missing key personnel - not least goalkeeper Dean Henderson who cannot play against his parent club.

Manchester United meanwhile will see this as a competition they can win and Erik ten Hag will not doubt pick a fairly strong starting line-up to ensure his team win this first leg.

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predicted line-ups

18:25 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest XI: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Danilo; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Lingard

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes; Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

What is the early team news?

18:20 , Michael Jones

Forest will be without Dean Henderson, who is out with a thigh injury but could not have played against his parent club anyway.

Chris Wood is cup-tied after already appearing for Newcastle in the competition this season. Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate are among the injury absences.

Casemiro is available again for Manchester United after missing the defeat to Arsenal due to suspension, but Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial remain out.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd

18:15 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 25 January.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:39 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final as Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg.

Forest are hoping to spring a shock on the Red Devils after reaching the last four via a 4-3 penalty shootout win against Wolves. They are unbeaten in three matches across all competitions and will take confidence from being four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

In comparison Manchester United will see this as a very winnable competition now that the big guns of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been eliminated. Of the four teams left in the league cup United are the favourites to lift the trophy and Erik ten Hag will be targeting some silverware to cap of his first year at the club and end the Red Devils’ trophyless six year wait.

Marcus Rashford is in fine form and should feature tonight but Forest’s Dean Henderson will miss out as he is not allowed to face his parent club.

We’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates from The City Ground so stick with us throughout the evening.