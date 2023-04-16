Nottingham Forest vs Man United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Harry Maguire starts

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

The Reds are faced with a real struggle to avoid relegation after dropping into the bottom three following a run of four defeats in five. The club have demanded a rapid improvement as Steve Cooper faces pressure to keep his job, despite signing a long-term contract earlier in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s United side are sat in the top four and will go third with a point or better, though they will have to manage the match better than in midweek when they let a two-goal lead slip and drew with Sevilla.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Eriksen replaced Sabitzer in late change to United lineup

Forest XI - Navas, Williams, Felipe, McKenna, Niakgate Lodi, Freuler, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi

Man Utd XI - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot, Eriksen, Fernandes, Casemiro, Sancho, Antony, Martial

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:43

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:43

There's an early concern for Forest as Johnson goes down after a collision with Lindelof.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:41

Fernandes has got on the ball well in these early stages and his tempting cross is headed out for a corner by Felipe. The corner is delivered but Forest can clear.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:39

Dalot lines up an effort on the edge of the box but it sails high over the bar.

Story continues

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:39

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:38

Niakhate's long throw casues problems inside the United box. The loose ball bobbles around and eventually falls at the feet of Awoniyi but his effort is blocked well by Wan-Bissaka.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:37

Forest certainly looking to get at Maguire in these early stages but he does well to clear the ball under pressure from Johnson.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:34

Yellow Card Jacob Harry Maguire

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:34

Maguire is booked for a foul on Taiwo on halfway 🟡



🌳 0-0 ⚪️ [3’] #NFOMUN — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 16, 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:34

A fast start from the away side down the right and Antony cross into the box can only be parried as far as Sancho but his effort is blocked well by Felipe.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:32

United get this game underway!

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:31

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:31

🔁 An injury picked up in the warm-up by Marcel Sabitzer means @ChrisEriksen8 starts for United.



Nathan Bishop is added to the bench.#MUFC || #NFOMUN https://t.co/XD5KuUcTUu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 16, 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:31

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:24

Manchester United have won their last nine games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, beating them three times this season alone (once in the league, twice in the EFL Cup). The Red Devils have beaten a side four times in a season twice before, doing so against Sheffield Wednesday in 1993-94 and Chelsea in 2010-11.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:24

Ready for battle 👊



Tune into our match centre for live minute by minute updates of #NFOMUN 📲 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 16, 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:23

Ten Hag makes three changes to his United side that drew 2-2 with Sevilla on Thursday. As expected, Varane and Martinez are unavailable at centre-back and so Lindelof and Maguire come in. Tyrell Malacia has also picked up an injury meaning Dalot starts at left-back.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:22

Cooper makes four changes from the Forest side that lost 2-0 to Aston Villa. They revert back to a back five with McKenna and Lodi coming into the defence. Freuler is preferred in midfield while Awoniyi returns up front. Toffolo, Worrall and Shelvey drop to the bench but Cheikhou Kouyate misses out altogether with another injury.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:21

Wearing the armband ©️ pic.twitter.com/6PbCHqowDj — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 16, 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:20

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:18

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:15

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Brandon Williams, Anthony Elanga, Zidane Iqbal, Christian Eriksen, Facundo Pellistri, Marc Jurado, Fred, Jack Butland, Wout Weghorst.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:15

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Marcel Sabitzer, Jadon Sancho; Anthony Martial.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:13

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Joe Worrall, Sam Surridge, Emmanuel Dennis, Wayne Hennessey, Andre Ayew, Jonjo Shelvey, Jesse Jesse Lingard, Harry Toffolo, Orel Mangala.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:12

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-1-2): Keylor Navas; Felipe, Scott McKenna, Moussa Niakhate; Neco Williams, Remo Freuler, Danilo, Renan Lodi; Morgan Gibbs-White; Taiwo Awoniyi, Brennan Johnson.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:10

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:09

Manchester United, meanwhile, also have a host of issues to contend with. At 2-0 up against Sevilla after 20 minutes in midweek, things were looking rosy for Erik ten Hag's side. However, two late goals and two crucial injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez changed the feeling around the club somewhat. They still face that tricky second leg next week but must first negotiate this fixture without their first-choice centre-back pairing as well as top goalscorer Marcus Rashford and key performer Luke Shaw. Defeats on Saturday from Tottenham and Newcastle, however, does mean that with a win, United could move into third and strengthen their bid for a top-four spot.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:06

Out we go ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/5Qum0kNBXJ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 16, 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:06

For Nottingham Forest, the pressure on manager Steve Cooper will be mounting with each passing week. The board have come out and reaffirmed their support but that may be tested if the Forest boss can't turn around the club's form sooner rather than later. They currently sit 18th in the league and without a win in nine consecutive games. A win today would move them outside the relegation zone after defeats for Everton and Leeds on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:02

Hello and welcome to this live commentary fo the Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United from the City Ground,

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00

Confirmed lineups - Nottingham Forest vs Man United

15:52 , Karl Matchett

Starting lineups for both teams:

Forest XI - Navas, Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi, Freuler, McKenna, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi

Man Utd XI - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Casemiro, Sancho, Antony, Martial

🔁 Four changes from #AVLNFO.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scott returns to the XI.

🇳🇬 Taiwo leads the line.



Introducing your Forest line-up for #NFOMUN 📋 pic.twitter.com/PSgzFLxPaV — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 16, 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00

Checking in on Trentside 👋 pic.twitter.com/kKDLyc5WD0 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 16, 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

15:30

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00

🔁 Four changes from #AVLNFO.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scott returns to the XI.

🇳🇬 Taiwo leads the line.



Introducing your Forest line-up for #NFOMUN 📋 pic.twitter.com/PSgzFLxPaV — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 16, 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00

⏳Less than 3️⃣0️⃣ minutes until team news...



How do you expect United to line up for #NFOMUN? 👇#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 16, 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

16:00