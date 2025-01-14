Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from top of table clash

Nottingham Forest host Liverpool in a Premier League encounter that could have huge ramifications for the title race and prove that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are genuine title contenders this season.

Forest are third in the table, six points behind the Reds in first, but can halve that gap if they repeat their previous result against Liverpool and claim another win a the City Ground. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s second half strike gave Forest an unpredicted 1-0 victory over Arne Slot’s men at Anfield in September and in their current form they will feel confident of repeating that performance tonight.

Slot’s side have shown vulnerability in recent days with a draw against Manchester United followed by a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Tottenham. Liverpool shook off those concerns with a 4-0 outing against League Two’s Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup and will want to get back to winning ways in the top flight.

Follow along for all the action from the City Ground with our live blog below:

Nott'm Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Ryan Yates urges Forest fans to bring atmosphere against leaders Liverpool

Captain Ryan Yates has called on Nottingham Forest’s fans to bring the atmosphere in tonight’s crunch Premier League clash with the league leaders.

Forest welcome Arne Slot’s side to the City Ground for a game which could determine whether they really are in a surprise title race.

Six wins on the bounce have catapulted them to within six points of Liverpool and a win would undoubtedly make them challengers.

Jurgen Klopp hopes Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold sign new Liverpool deals

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he hopes Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold stay at the club and has stressed he has no regrets about his own decision to leave.

Forward Salah and defenders Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are all currently on contracts that will run out this summer.

Klopp, who stepped down as Reds manager at the end of last season and is now Red Bull’s head of global soccer, told a press conference in Salzburg on Tuesday: “He (Salah) is the biggest striker Liverpool had in modern times.

“Fantastic player, fantastic human being, outstanding athlete, best ambassador (Egypt) could have. Fantastic really in very much all departments. So I hope he will stay at Liverpool.

“From my point of view I would love all three of them to extend their contracts, but I don’t know. They didn’t tell me.”

Why Arne Slot now views Nottingham Forest defeat differently

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot now views their only Premier League defeat of the season differently having seen how Nottingham Forest have defied expectations.

At the time, the 1-0 loss in September was considered a major shock as a team who finished 17th last season registered their first win at Anfield since 1969.

However, four months on and Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest are level on points with second-placed Arsenal, having won more matches than any other team except leaders Liverpool.

“For us to lose on that day was, for me, hard to take,” said Slot ahead of Tuesday’s trip to the City Ground.

“Now, looking back at it and seeing where they are in the league, it has not been such a shock result as I thought it was back then.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring against Liverpool (Getty Images)

Nuno says ‘money doesn’t play football’ after Arne Slot’s comment on spending

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says “money doesn’t play football” after Liverpool boss Arne Slot suggested they had spent their way to success this season.

Forest welcome Slot’s Premier League leaders to the City Ground on Tuesday for a crunch match which could determine whether they are in a title race.

Nuno has guided his side to six-successive victories in the league and they would move to within three points of Liverpool with victory on Tuesday night.

Team news - Liverpool

A settled Liverpool side sees Dominik Szoboszlai preferred to Curtis Jones in midfield.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szobszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Team news is in for our clash with Nottingham Forest ⚪️ #NFOLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2025

Team news - Nottingham Forest

Captain Ryan Yates returns to the starting Nottingham Forest side.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Your Forest XI to face Liverpool. 👊 pic.twitter.com/6FyrPhvGFC — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) January 14, 2025

Nuno Esprito Santo will not let Nottingham Forest get distracted by title talk

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Esprito Santo said the suggestion his side are involved in a Premier League title race is based on “if, if, if, if” ahead of a crunch clash with Liverpool.

Forest have propelled themselves to joint second in the table after a run of six successive victories and they are being spoken about as possible title contenders.

Whether that could really happen is likely to hinge on the outcome of their match with Arne Slot’s league leaders on Tuesday.

Everything you need to know about Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Nottingham Forest could close the gap to the league leaders to just three points as they welcome Liverpool to the City Ground.

Victory over Arne Slot’s title favourites would further prove the hosts’ candidacy for a European place (or perhaps more) after an outstanding first half of the season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

While they do still have a game in hand in the Premier League, Slot’s side have shown vulnerability in the last 10 days with a draw against Manchester United followed by a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Tottenham.

Forest, by contrast, have been in excellent recent form with their top four charge showing few signs of slowing.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Over the last week, Arne Slot’s staff have been trying to look for clues for likely situations that no one in the Premier League has yet been able to see coming. That is the moment when Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White get into position to suddenly break.

It has confounded the majority of the Premier League this season, given Nottingham Forest have beaten 12 of the competition’s 19 clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool themselves. There’s been a glorious throwback in the value of the counterattack, one that has come out of nowhere.

Can Nottingham Forest do a Leicester? Throwback title charge evokes magical memories

Liverpool early team news

Darwin Nunez is suspended for Liverpool. Arne Slot remains without Joe Gomez but has no fresh injury concerns.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Nottingham Forest team news

Danilo returned from injury off the bench against Luton in the FA Cup in a rotated Nottingham Forest side, leaving only Ibrahim Sangare currently sidelined.

Predicted Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool?

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 January at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest could close the gap to the league leaders to just three points as they welcome Liverpool to the City Ground.

Victory over Arne Slot’s title favourites would further prove the hosts’ candidacy for a European place (or perhaps more) after an outstanding first half of the season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

While they do still have a game in hand in the Premier League, Slot’s side have shown vulnerability in the last 10 days with a draw against Manchester United followed by a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Tottenham.

Forest, by contrast, have been in excellent recent form with their top four charge showing few signs of slowing.

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

The two teams are third and first in the table respectively and play out a match that could have ramifications for the title race. If Forest win they will cut the gap to Liverpool to just three points also beating them for a second time in a single campaign.

Liverpool win they will move nine points clear of Forest and have a game in hand which puts them in a seriously strong position.

This isn’t a match to miss and we’ll have all the updates, team news and line-ups throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.