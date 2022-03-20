Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch FA Cup game live on TV in UK today?

Liverpool’s bid for a historic quadruple continues as they travel to face Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, and Champions League and Premier League duty paused until after the international break, Jurgen Klopp and his team now turn their attention to Forest.

The Championship side already have two Premier League scalps to their name this season, knocking Arsenal and Leicester out of the competition at the City Ground.

Nothing in Liverpool’s recent form would suggest they are likely to be added to that list though, as they continue their relentless charge on all fronts.

The FA Cup is not a competition that Klopp has had much success in - this is already the furthest he’s ever gone in it - but it’s taking on increasing importance with Liverpool one match away from Wembley and being a step closer to history.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV and STV. Coverage begins at 5.15pm GMT.

Live stream: Both the ITV Hub and the STV Player will provide live streams.