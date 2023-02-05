Nottingham Forest vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Keylor Navas makes debut

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

The Reds were once again active in the transfer market during January, signing centre-back Felipe and goalkeeper Keylor Navas to bolster Steve Cooper’s squad and provide defensive resilience to a side still fighting to avoid relegation. Recent results have improved, and Forest sit 14th in the table, but there remains only three points between themselves and the bottom three.

Leeds, meanwhile, have even less breathing space - after both Wolves and Everton won on Saturday, Jesse Marsch’s side are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and are six without a win in the league.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League updates

Forest - Navas, Mangala, McKenna, Boly, Williams, Danilo, Freuler, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Wood

Leeds - Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Bamford

KO 2pm GMT

13:41 , admin

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Neco Williams, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Renan Lodi; Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala; Danilo, Morgan Gibbs-White, Brennan Johnson; Chris Wood.

13:38 , admin

The visitors are also deeply entrenched in a scrap to stay up, with a run of six league matches without a victory leaving them 17th and only out of the drop zone on goal difference. Their shocking away form has been one of the reasons for their struggles, having won just one game on the road all season, and they come up against a team today who have picked up 15 of their 21 points at the City Ground.

13:37 , admin

13:37 , admin

The hosts had another busy transfer window, bringing in seven players as they bid to stave off the drop in their first season back in the Premier League. The additions join a team in decent form, unbeaten in four to lift themselves up to 14th, though with just a three-point gap to the bottom three and sides below them picking up points, a win here would be a vital boost to their survival chances.

13:36 , admin

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground.

13:30 , admin

🎙 Patrick: "Winning in the cup breeds confidence" pic.twitter.com/EBsbX7dqde — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 5, 2023

13:30 , admin

Confirmed lineups: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds

13:08 , Karl Matchett

Keylor Navas comes straight in to make his Forest debut! Confirmed lineups:

Forest - Navas, Mangala, McKenna, Boly, Williams, Danilo, Freuler, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Wood

Leeds - Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Bamford

13:30 , admin

Who are you looking forward to seeing in action? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XFG9oAw79z — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 5, 2023

13:30 , admin

Remo Freuler will captain The Reds this afternoon. 👊 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 5, 2023

13:30 , admin

13:30 , admin

13:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00 , admin

13:30 , admin

The Reds have arrived! 📍 pic.twitter.com/bPEwHvJr4g — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 5, 2023

13:30 , admin

13:30 , admin