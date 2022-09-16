Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·9 min read

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Fulham FC in the Premier League today.

Nottingham Forest handed a debut to centre-back Willy Boly as Steve Cooper made three changes to his line-up for the visit of Fulham.

Boly was joined in the XI by Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler and Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi, with club captain Joe Worrall, Jesse Lingard and Cheikhou Kouyate all dropping to the bench.

Fulham brought in Issa Diop and Willian as Neeskens Kebano settled for a place among the substitutes, with Antonee Robinson ruled out because of an ankle injury.

The Premier League resumed after last weekend’s fixtures were called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, with a minute’s silence taking place before kick-off.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Boly, Cook, McKenna, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Yates, Freuler; Johnson, Awoniyi

  • Fulham: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Diop; Palhinha, Reed, Andreas; De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian

  • GOAL! 11’ - Awoniyi heads hosts in front at the back post

Nottingham Forest FC 1 - 0 Fulham FC

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:19 , admin

There's a little bit of sloppiness sneaking into Forest's play as they try to rush it upfield. Another sloppy pass from Freuler is cut out and Yates ends up fouling Pereira in an attempt to make up for it.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:18 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:17 , admin

De Cordova-Reed stretches to intercept another long ball out to Johnson, and he turns before setting Periera away down the left. He squares it into Palhinha, but he can't pick out Mitrovic.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:14 , admin

Forest see two crosses blocked before Fulham quickly break on the counter. Willian slides it through to Mitrovic, who takes it around Cook but then slices at the shot, sending it high and wide of the far post, much to the Forest fans' delight.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:13 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:12 , admin

AWONIYI SCORES! Gibbs-White swings in the resulting corner, and Yates rises above Adarabioyo in the middle to help it on. Awoniyi is there for Forest and he thumps his header into the ground, under Leno and into the back of the net. 1-0 Forest!

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:12 , admin

Assist Ryan James Yates

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:12 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:12 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:11 , admin

GOOD CHANCE! Johnson bursts forward down the right, leaving Ream behind, and he puts a low cross into the box. Gibbs-White just slips as he hits the shot, but a deflection off Diop helps it wide of the near post.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:11 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:10 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:09 , admin

Tete does well to get a cross in from the byline, but it's nodded straight back to him by McKenna. He recycles it, trying to pick out Mitrovic, but the defender gets in the way of it again.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:07 , admin

Forest's attempt to patiently work it upfield doesn't work, so Boly decides to go long, lifting it over the top for Awoniyi to chase. There's too much on it though and Leno comes out to collect it.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:06 , admin

It's a heavy challenge on Reed from Gibbs-White, and Fulham have a free-kick. Pereira floats it in, and Mitrovic tangles with Cook just inside the box off the ball, but the referee shakes his head at the penalty claim.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:04 , admin

A slightly nervy moment for Leno early on as Ream knocks it back to him, unaware that Johnson is chasing him down. He's close to cutting it out, but the keeper clears his lines in time.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:01 , admin

Pereira gets the game underway for Fulham!

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:01 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

20:01 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:58 , admin

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away. A minute's silence took place beforehand in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:56 , admin

Fulham have won five of their last seven league games against Forest since 2017 (L2), as many as in their previous 20 against them between 1968 and 2016 (D7 L8).

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:53 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:53 , admin

Marco Silva makes just two changes from the defeat to Tottenham last time out, as Willian gets his first start for the club, and Diop is also brought in. Kebano starts on the bench, while Antonee Robinson misses out due to an ankle injury he picked up in that game.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:50 , admin

Steve Cooper makes three changes to the side that started against Bournemouth two weeks ago. Boly makes his debut for the club, with Freuler and Awoniyi also coming into the team. Worrall, Kouyate and Lingard all drop to the bench.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:47 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:47 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:46 , admin

FULHAM SUBS: Daniel James, Shane Duffy, Carlos Vinicius, Tom Cairney, Luke Harris, Nathaniel Chalobah, Neeskens Kebano, Kevin Mbabu, Marek Rodak.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:44 , admin

FULHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Issa Diop; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:41 , admin

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Emmanuel Dennis, Wayne Hennessey, Cheikhou Kouyate, Lewis O'Brien, Guilian Biancone, Jesse Lingard, Harry Toffolo, Joe Worrall, Sam Surridge.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:38 , admin

NOTTINGHAM FOREST STARTING XI (3-4-1-2): Dean Henderson; Willy Boly, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna; Neco Williams, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Renan Lodi; Morgan Gibbs-White; Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:34 , admin

These sides are meeting in the Premier League for the first time ever. Forest are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in the competition after a good start to their season - they squandered a 2-0 lead against Bournemouth last time out in a 3-2 defeat, and sit in the relegation zone. Fulham have had a more positive start, earning eight points since their return to the top-flight. They've struggled to pick up points on the road though, despite good performances (D1 L2).

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground!

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

19:30 , admin

