Nottingham Forest vs Fulham live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

  • KO at the City Ground at 8pm

  • Forest searching for points after three straight losses

  • Mitrovic has scored six goals in six games for the visitors

06:56 PM

The Mitrovic effect

Steve Cooper is fully aware of the threat posed to his side by Aleksandar Mitrovic this evening.

" It'll be difficult," Cooper said. "But it's the Premier League. Every game is difficult.

" Fulham were excellent last year, comfortably won the league and deserved it. They have continuation and momentum and there's a lot that can be said for that.

" We also try to analyse and recognise Mitrovic's strengths and the best way to keep him quiet. We have to be mindful of that."

F orest lost three consecutive games before the enforced two-week break from football and have faced other strikers in fine form already this season.

" In those three games we played Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and then Dominic Solanke," Cooper said.

"The reality is we come up against good strikers in most games that we play."

06:47 PM

Good evening....

Good evening and welcome to the City Ground as Premier League football returns after a 12-day absence.

Aston Villa and Southampton contest this evening’s other clash but here in the East Midlands all the focus is on Fulham and Nottingham Forest, as two of last season’s promoted sides do battle under the lights.

The enforced break may have come at a good time for the hosts, with Steve Cooper given additional time to work with his squad after an unprecedented 21 new signings in the summer.

In truth, the signs have been reasonably encouraging for Forest, who despite the upheaval in personnel have already shown an ability to mix it in the top flight - notwithstanding their 6-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City of course.

Signings like Willy Boly, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson give Cooper’s squad some real Premier League pedigree, while the likes of Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams continue to develop.

That said, three straight losses for Forest have them sitting second from bottom. A win here would go a long way to proving that Cooper can turn this merry bunch of new recruits into a squad capable of not just surviving, but thriving, in the Premier League.

Their task will not be easy this evening though, against a Fulham side boasting a red-hot Aleksandar Mitrovic up top.

And doubts the Serbian No 9 would struggle in the top flight after his historic performance in the Championship last season have proved unfounded so far. Mitrovic has six goals in six games to open this season, proving a real handful for every defence he has faced.

The threat he poses up top is a potent one but he is also just the most visible part of a well-drilled Fulham side. #

Marco Silva is getting plenty out Manchester United reject Andreas Pereira, while the deadline day signings of Daniel James and Willian give this Fulham squad the sort of depth required to maintain a level of consistency in the most competitive league in the world.

Fulham have two wins and two losses from their last four. This has the makings of a cracker

Join us for team news from 7pm.

