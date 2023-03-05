Nottingham Forest vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from The City Ground

(Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest host Everton in a massive Premier League game that will have implications on the battle to avoid relegation.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees currently sit in the bottom three and the pressure has increased on them to get a positive result following Southampton’s victory over Chelsea yesterday. Three points would jump Everton ahead of both Leeds and West Ham in table.

Forest are in fine form at home though. They have not lost at the City Ground since September though were heavily beaten 4-0 by West Ham last time out. Another loss this afternoon would draw them into the relegation battle but victory would leave them seven points clear.

Follow all the action as Nottingham Forest host Everton:

Nottingham Forest vs Everton LIVE: Premier League updates

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Shelvey, Clock, Freuler; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Gueye, Onana, Doucoure; McNeil, Iwobi, Gray

13:51 , admin

Home manager Steve Cooper makes just one change from the 4-0 hammering at the hands of West Ham, as Aurier comes in for Williams at right-back. Wood retains his place up top, supported by Johnson and Gibbs-White.

13:50 , admin

SUBS: Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, Ruben Vinagre, Ellis Simms, Asmir Begovic, James Garner, Conor Coady, Neal Maupay.

13:49 , admin

13:49 , admin

EVERTON (4-5-1): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey; Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dwight McNeil; Demarai Gray.

13:47 , admin

Time to get warm! 💪 pic.twitter.com/qHJCPx7zL9 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 5, 2023

13:43 , admin

SUBS: Sam Surridge, Wayne Hennessey, Emmanuel Dennis, Andre Ayew, Jesse Lingard, Harry Toffolo, Orel Mangala, Ryan Yates, Neco Williams.

13:41 , admin

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-3-2-1): Keylor Navas; Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Remo Freuler, Jonjo Shelvey, Jack Colback; Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White; Chris Wood.

13:37 , admin

The visitors are also deeply entrenched in the relegation battle, sat in 18th and level on points with bottom side Southampton. The Toffees are in real danger of dropping out of the top-flight for the first time since the 1950-51 campaign, with their terrible form away from Goodison Park being one of the main reasons for their struggles. They have picked up just one league win on the road this season and were thumped 4-0 by leaders Arsenal in midweek. They will need to start putting points on the board soon if they want to avoid the drop.

13:34 , admin

📺 | Sean Dyche's final thoughts ahead of #NFOEVE: — Everton (@Everton) March 5, 2023

13:34 , admin

The hosts head into this game looking to put another three points on the board to help in their fight for survival in their first season back in the top-flight. They have not been in the best of form of late, winning just one of their last six in all competitions to leave them just four points above the drop zone. However, their home form has been impressive this season, picking up 19 of their 25 points at the City Ground, and they will be hoping they can pick up another victory on their own patch here.

13:31 , admin

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Everton at the City Ground.

13:30 , admin

Can’t make it to The City Ground this afternoon?



Purchase your audio pass now to ensure you don’t miss a kick! 🎧 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 5, 2023

13:30 , admin

13:00 , admin

13:30 , admin

13:30 , admin

13:30 , admin

13:30 , admin

Reporting for duty! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/DJ5SwWMtRF — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 5, 2023

13:30 , admin

13:30 , admin