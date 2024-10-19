Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Crystal Palace are looking for their first win of the Premier League season when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

It has been a miserable start to a first full campaign in charge at Selhurst Park for Oliver Glasner, who had impressed during the opening few months of his tenure.

Beaten 1-0 by Liverpool before the international break, the pressure is on. Palace may have been unlucky at times this season but lingering in the relegation zone does not feel good enough for a team boasting their kind of quality.

Forest, meanwhile, have lost only once so far this season and drew 1-1 with Chelsea last time out, having also beaten leaders Liverpool at Anfield. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Monday October 21, 2024.

The City Ground in Nottingham will host the match.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace team news

Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White - who is also injured - has been suspended for his reaction at being sent off against Brighton, while manager Nuno Espirito Santo has also been given a three-match touchline ban.

Also suspended is West Ham loanee James Ward-Prowse, while Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare are sidelined. Goalkeeper Matz Sels should be fit.

Adam Wharton is set to feature for Palace but may need surgery at some point on a groin injury. Chadi Riad, Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Daniel Munoz and Matheus Franca are not expected to be involved, while the game will come too soon for Cheick Doucoure.

Adam Wharton pulled out of the England U21 squad over the international break (John Walton/PA Wire)

Goalkeeper Matt Turner - on loan at Palace from Forest - cannot play against his parent club.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace prediction

Forest have been keeping things tight this season and they have the quality to hurt Palace.

Nottingham Forest to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nottingham Forest wins: 29

Draws: 22

Crystal Palace wins: 16

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace match odds

Nottingham Forest to win: 11/8

Draw: 11/5

Crystal Palace to win: 2/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).