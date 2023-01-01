Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Nizaar Kinsella and George Flood
·5 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE!

The New Year’s Day action continues this afternoon with the first Premier League meeting between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea since the turn of the century.

Graham Potter’s Blues enjoyed a solid final week of what was a fairly difficult calendar year, which left them ninth in the table and a whole eight points off the Champions League places and even behind neighbours Fulham. A rampant injury crisis has hit Chelsea particularly hard of late but they did at least end 2022 with a solid win over Bournemouth as the club plots a long-term path back to the top following a damaging run of three straight defeats before the World Cup break.

Forest, meanwhile, have only lost one of their last five in all competitions but remain lodged in the relegation zone having scored the second-fewest goals in the entire Premier League so far this term. Follow Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea latest news

  • Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT | City Ground

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Nottingham Forest team news

  • Chelsea team news

  • Evening Standard score prediction

Nottingham Forest FC - Chelsea FC

Chelsea transfer latest

14:29 , George Flood

Chelsea have been proactive in the transfer market so far ahead of January, securing deals for youngsters David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos from Molde and Vasco da Gama respectively.

However, their senior ranks are also about to get a boost in the form of France international Benoit Badiashile.

Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella reports that a £33million fee for the centre-back has now been settled on with Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

Badiashile has agreed a six-and-a-half-year deal to move to Stamford Bridge this month and will undergo a medical soon.

Graham Potter had been keen to move for another left-sided defender with both Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell injured and Thiago Silva yet to pen a contract extension, with the 21-year-old having just 18 months left to run on his deal with Monaco.

Chelsea also remain in talks with Benfica over a blockbuster £105m club-record swoop for Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Read the full update in full here

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Potter: No excuses for Chelsea despite injury woe

14:23 , George Flood

Graham Potter acknowledges that the World Cup break was not kind to Chelsea, who remain riddled with injury issues as they try desperately to close that daunting eight-point gap to the top four from down in ninth place.

However, the Blues boss insists he will not use such difficulties as an excuse for his side failing to hit the heights under his management so far.

“I am not making excuses. I am just telling you what I think of the situation. We have to deal with it," Potter said this week.

"The break hasn't been a positive one for us and I could have made lots of excuses had the result (against Bournemouth) not gone our way.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"We had four (senior) players for the first two weeks (of the World Cup), then players dripping back in and the break people think we have to work with the players isn't there.

"But you can't make those excuses, you just have to win - and we did (against Bournemouth) so that's good."

He added: “Our job is to try to get as many people back as we can.

"It has been a real tough period, as challenging as there has been in my time as a coach.

"But we are Chelsea and people don't want to hear those reasons or excuses. We have got to get on with it and try our best to find the answers."

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction

14:14 , George Flood

Forest have conjured some fine performances at home against the big boys and will rally in front of a packed house today, but Chelsea have renewed confidence and can be trusted to secure a narrow victory.

Chelsea to win, 1-0.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

14:12 , George Flood

Chelsea had Reece James back in the starting lineup in their much-needed 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, yet he suffered a cruel setback early in the second half and is now set for another month on the sidelines.

Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante are still out, along with long-term absentee Armando Broja.

Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are likely to remain sidelined too today along with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has a shoulder issue suffered at the World Cup with Senegal.

However, Graham Potter should at least be boosted by the respective returns of Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech, both now back in the fold after their respective exploits in Qatar.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest team news

14:08 , George Flood

Forest boss Steve Cooper is still dealing with an extensive injury list, with the likes of Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate all still sidelined.

Jesse Lingard faces a late fitness test after a knock that forced him to limp out of the 3-0 defeat by former employers Manchester United on Tuesday night, while club-record signing Morgan Gibbs-White is also set to miss out.

But Dean Henderson is poised to return in goal this afternoon after missing out against his parent club at Old Trafford.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

14:04 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm GMT - after Tottenham’s meeting with Aston Villa.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the Sky go app.

Welcome to Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE coverage!

14:03 , George Flood

Hello and welcome!

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea face off in today’s second Premier League game!

Headlining the New Year’s Day action, the two clubs endured rather different times in 2022 with Forest ending a long wait to return to the top-flight for exactly these kind of days.

Chelsea, meanwhile, stagnated somewhat and are searching for a renewed sense of hope under Graham Potter.

Keep it with Standard Sport for all your build-up, match action and reaction, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella.

Kick-off at the City Ground is pencilled in for 4.30pm GMT.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

