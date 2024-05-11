Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE!

Mauricio Pochettino takes his Chelsea team to the City Ground to meet Nottingham Forest in the Premier League tonight. After such a difficult campaign, the Blues look as if they are in a great position to finish it strongly and could yet even qualify for the Europa League by way of a top-six finish thanks to a late season run.

Still, while things do appear to have turned of late, little about what Chelsea have done all season would suggest they are over the kind of inconsistency that has so far plagued their campaign. They will, however, be boosted by the potential of captain Reece James from a five-month injury absence.

Forest, meanwhile, are still not clear of relegation and this week lost an appeal against their points deduction. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5.30pm BST; City Ground

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest team news: Williams injured

Chelsea team news: James could return

Prediction: Draw

Marinakis confident of Forest survival

15:50 , Alex Young

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is confident Nuno Espirito Santo's side will avoid relegation and says he "big dreams" for the club.

Marinakis spoke of his plans for Forest after seeing another club he owns, Olympiakos, book their place in the Europa Conference League final on Thursday night by defeating Aston Villa in Piraeus.

The 56-year-old, who took control at the City Ground in 2017, told the BBC: "I'm confident we will stay up and I'm confident that you will see in years to come where Forest will be.

"I think that what I have done so far for Forest, the investment, the time, I think we have achieved great things and now you will see we want to build a big stadium, a new training centre.

"It's a great team, it inspires us and we want to do more and you will see in the years to come that we have big dreams for Forest."

Pochettino says uncertain Chelsea future has complicated turbulent season

15:41 , Alex Young

Mauricio Pochettino says it has been a struggle to work while in the dark over his Chelsea future.

When asked about the situation's impact, Pochettino said: “We are so comfortable. In the way we are not comfortable is to put in doubt — like are you are talking — are going to be here or not here?

“First, it is not my decision because if the owners are thinking to change — yes, for sure in one week [at the end of the season] we will know.

“That’s an instability with which we are comfortable working. We are going to be very strong in our efforts to help. It’s true that in the last few months, like we were talking, that question has always come up.

“You need to kill the rumours; if that’s not true, if not, the rumour is there for a different strategy.

He added: “If you ask, is it affecting me? It is not affecting me. Is it affecting the people working with us? I think yes because, in the end, you can kill the rumour and sack me, and that’s not a problem. It happens in a lot of clubs.”

15:35 , Alex Young

Lovely, lovely day for it.

Score prediction

15:31 , Alex Young

The earlier results have a chance to impact this match in a wide variety of ways, but going into the weekend Chelsea’s poor away form makes a draw the most likely result.

A 1-1 draw.

Chelsea team news

15:24 , Alex Young

Chelsea could welcome back captain Reece James today as Mauricio Pochettino’s long injury crisis finally eases off.

Blues skipper James has taken part in full training at Cobham alongside midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, who has also been out since December with hamstring issues, and dropped a hint on X earlier today.

Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto and Levi Colwill all returned in last weekend's thumping 5-0 win over West Ham.

Chelsea now have just six players on the treatment table, which is their lowest number for some time.

Enzo Fernandez, Robert Sanchez, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Carney Chukwuemeka all remain out.

It leaves manager Pochettino with genuine options for the first time as he remains under pressure to secure his Stamford Bridge future by qualifying for Europe next season.

Mykhailo Mudryk has been the only player to struggle in recent weeks and could be left out for Sterling in a forward line that will include Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson. Otherwise it should be a case of as you were.

Nottingham Forest team news

15:15 , Alex Young

Nottingham Forest's injury woes have eased over recent weeks, with Murillo, Willy Boly, Nicolas Dominguez and Taiwo Awoniyi all returning for the win over Sheffield United.

Awoniyi is now pushing for a start, putting Chris Wood's place under threat.

That also means Nico Williams the only absentee this evening.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

15:07 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:59 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

The Blues are looking for a third win on the bounce as they target a late push for a Europa League spot, while Forest know a win will all but secure their Premier League status for another season.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 5.30pm. Join us.