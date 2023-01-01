Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

Chelsea kick off 2023 away at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

It looks like a big year for the Blues, their first full 12 months under new ownership, with the January transfer window a busy one already.

Still, as much as the club look to be planning for the future, Graham Potter needs to start improving their present fortunes.

Chelsea face a huge battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League and need to win at places like the City Ground to ensure they stand a chance.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch today’s game...

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Sky go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.