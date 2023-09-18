Nottingham Forest vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Burnley earned their first point since returning to the Premier League but were left frustrated by a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday after having a late goal ruled out.

Vincent Kompany’s side soaked up some early pressure and then took the lead after 41 minutes with a superb finish by Zeki Amdouni after good work by Luca Kolesoho.

Burnley grew in confidence and looked comfortable in the opening stages of the second half but were rocked when Callum Hudson-Odoi curled in a superb 61st-minute equaliser.

Forest sought to maintain the momentum but it was Burnley who thought they had re-taken the lead when Lyle Foster slotted in Sander Berge’s low cross but the goal was disallowed for a harsh-looking handball against Berge.

There was worse to come for Foster who was sent off in stoppage time for an elbow.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League updates

FT! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley

Hudson-Odoi wondergoal earns Forest point after Amdouni opener

Burnley denied winner due to Berge handball, with Foster then sent off

Nottingham Forest FC 1 - 1 Burnley FC

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:49

Both sides will face Manchester's respective top-flight sides in their next batch of league action. Until then, it is goodbye for now! We hope you've enjoyed live coverage of this end-to-end clash between Forest and Burnley.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:48

Burnley register their first point of the season at their fourth attempt after returning to the Premier League. Kompany's side host struggling Manchester United next Saturday, while Forest – who sit eighth in the table on seven points – face the thankless task of visiting Manchester City on the same day.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:46

An entertaining Premier League clash at the City Ground comes to an end as Forest and Burnley share the spoils in a 1-1 draw. A Hudson-Odoi stunner after the interval cancelled out Amdouni's pinpoint first-half finish, although the Clarets may feel hard done by. Foster had the ball in the back of the net to make it 2-1, only for the VAR to deem Berge had handled when assisting the striker. To make matters worse for Foster, the visitors' striker was dismissed late on after petulantly swinging out at Yates.

Story continues

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:44

FULL-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 BURNLEY

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:44

Gibbs-White pumps a long free-kick towards the far post, where McKenna helps a header towards Wood. The New Zealand international can't test Trafford at his near post, though, and that will be game over at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:42

Cullen drags down Gibbs-White to stop a Forest counter-attack and the Burnley midfielder has no complaints for the yellow card shown.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:41

Foster has endured a torrid game in regards to the VAR, first seeing his second-half finish ruled out for Berge's handball before his needless act of violent conduct was noted by the off-field officials. Burnley are hanging in there with 10 men for the time being, presumably much to the South African's relief.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:40

Aina bursts down the right-hand side before cutting back for Gibbs-White, who rushes a right-footed attempt straight at Trafford. Wood swings a loose leg at the chance in front of the Burnley goalkeeper, but the Forest substitute is offside.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:38

Yellow Card Connor Richard John Roberts

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:37

Red Card Lyle Brent Foster

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:37

Referee Jones briefly pauses play as the VAR reviews Origi's sliding tackle on Berge inside the area. It is deemed not worthy of a penalty, but there's another decision being reviewed as well... Foster could be in trouble here for violent conduct!

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:35

CHANCE! Tresor angles an inviting corner-kick towards the near post, where a stooping Foster can only head narrowly wide of the target. The pressure from the away side doesn't stop there, though, as Burnley win a free-kick on the left flank.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:34

Sangare almost gifts Burnley a late goal after his lapse in concentration allows Brownhill to nip in and cross towards the near post. Foster is waiting but Forest turn behind for a corner as the fourth official indicates seven minutes of additional time.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:32

Trafford refuses to edge off his line as the Clarets struggle with another long throw-in towards the front post. Gibbs-White eventually offloads for Sangare, who blazes a wild right-footed piledriver well over the target.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:30

Substitution Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi Christopher Grant Wood

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:30

Taylor rushes over to tend to his team-mate as Beyer goes down holding his hamstring, seemingly struggling with cramp. The stoppage offers Kompany a chance to make another change. Referee Jones points to his watch to signal the time will, as always, be added on.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:30

Substitution Louis Jordan Beyer Hannes Delcroix

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:29

Berge sends Tavares spiralling to the floor as the Norway international makes it to the byline before standing up a cross that Aina clears at the far post. Turner then claims from Tresor's second delivery.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:28

This season there has been 18 goals scored in the 90th minute or later, which is four more than after five matchdays in any other Premier League campaign (14 in 2020-21). Can either side find another late winner?

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:25

Trafford awkwardly parries Gibbs-White's outswinging corner as Burnley just about escape without set-piece punishment. The Clarets goalkeeper failed to look convincing with his reaction to that high ball.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:25

There's all sorts going on in the Burnley area as Awoniyi goes down when aiming to attack an Elanga cross. A tangle of legs between the Forest striker and Origi seemed to cause the fall, and the hosts will have to settle for a corner on the left flank.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:23

Foster, whose goal has just been ruled out, has scored in his last two Premier League games for Burnley, having netted just once in his first 12 league games for the Clarets. Benni McCarthy (five instances between 2006-2009) and Steven Pienaar (2010) are the only South African players to have scored in three consecutive appearances in the competition.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:22

NO GOAL! The VAR instructs Jones to review his decision at the touchline monitor. After watching the goal back, the referee deems Berge has handled when controlling the bouncing ball and rules out the goal. The score remains 1-1 and Burnley may feel slightly aggrieved!

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:22

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLL! 2-1 BURNLEY! The Clarets strike against the run of play and Forest can only blame their defence. A long pass over the top catches McKenna in two minds as Berge bursts through and into the area before squaring for Foster, who taps into an empty net. The Burnley striker was never going to miss from there, but wait… there’s going to be a VAR check on this one!

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:20

Assist Sander Gard Bolin Berge

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:19

Goal Lyle Brent Foster

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:19

After running Montiel all over the place in the first half, Koleosho is withdrawn for Tresor's Burnley debut.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:18

Gibbs-White swings in a corner from the right flank but Awoniyi can't find space to attack the delivery at the far post. Koleosho looks to launch a counter-attack but Tavares displays his speed to play back towards the feet of Turner.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:17

OVER! Roberts attempts back-to-back long throw-ins, the second of which falls kindly on the volley for Zaroury. The Burnley substitute strikes a first-time right-footed effort that is always rising well over Turner's goal.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:16

Brownhill will breathe a sight of relief as Forest's right-sided corner comes to nothing. Down the other end, Foster forces a throw-in near the far corner and Burnley will fancy their chances from a long ball into the box.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:14

Home favourite Yates is roared onto the City Ground pitch as he replaces Mangala in midfield.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:14

Brownhill inexplicably passes to none of his team-mates and straight out for a corner. The Burnley captain will have a few seconds to think about that decision, as Forest are going to make a couple of changes.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:14

Substitution Callum James Hudson-Odoi Divock Okoth Origi

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:13

Hudson-Odoi, the hero for Forest so far, hangs his head after failing to release Awoniyi in behind. Trafford races off his goal line to intervene as the home side's striker looked to make a break for the loose ball.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:13

Nerves and optimism appear in equal measure as the City Ground awaits Forest's next pursuit forward. The home supporters will have to wait, though, as Aina deals with a dangerous cross at the back post by heading away.

21:11

Elanga is bludgeoned down in the middle of the Burnley half but referee Jones waves play on, despite there being no advantage when Gibbs-White loses possession. Berge has a chance to release Foster on the counter-attack but opts to play backwards.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:09

Gibbs-White races into the face of referee Jones as the Forest playmaker appeals for a handball from Cullen, who was down low to block a shot inside the area. The VAR has a quick check before sticking with the on-field decision.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:06

Substitution Mohamed Zeki Amdouni Sander Gard Bolin Berge

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:05

Assist Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:04

Goal Callum James Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:04

Burnley have lost all three of their Premier League games so far this season – only twice in their history have they lost their first four in a league campaign, doing so in 1927-28 (top-flight) and 2002-03 (second tier). Kompany’s side have just over 30 minutes to survive and end that poor run.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:01

Cooper's hosts are increasing the intensity as Mangala sees a wicked effort blocked on the edge of the box. Elanga recovers possession and crosses for Gibbs-White, who can't make the right contact and heads harmlessly over from near the penalty spot.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

21:00

CLOSE! Gibbs-White whips a curling set-piece towards the six-yard area but Al Dakhil heads away from danger. A loose ball falls to Mangala, whose right-footed attempt bends narrowly over when the midfielder aims for the top-right corner.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:58

Hudson-Odoi's low left-wing cross interests Awoniyi before Beyer turns behind for a corner. Burnley want a free-kick, but the referee points to the corner for Forest.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:56

Cooper appears to have seen enough from his defence as Tavares prepares to come on. Montiel is the safe bet for the full-back who will be removed, with the World Cup winner on a yellow card and repeatedly being tormented by Koleosho.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:56

Substitution Gonzalo Ariel Montiel Nuno Albertino Varela Tavares

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:55

WIDE! Burnley's right-sided corner is cleared as far as Taylor, who smashes a rocket of a left-footed volley towards the bottom-left corner. Turner remains motionless as the Forest goalkeeper watches the ball sail narrowly wide to his right.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:55

CHANCE! Koleosho, unsurprisingly, causes more problems down the left-hand side before offloading to the edge of the area. Amdouni is again the recipient but his left-footed strike is deflected behind by Mangala. Turner appears concerned for a minute before the attempt trickles off target.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:53

Since the start of last season, Awoniyi has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Forest player (15 – 13 goals, two assists). He's scored or assisted in each of his last eight appearances in the competition, netting nine goals in this run and assisting Elanga's winner against Chelsea last time out. The striker is yet to truly get involved in this game, though.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:51

Koleosho gets a first chance to attack Montiel on the left flank in this half, but his delivery is poor and Worrall heads away with ease. The City Ground is in a quiet lull as Forest fans eagerly await improvements in the second period.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:49

Referee Jones gets the second half under way as Forest take the kick-off. Can Burnley hold on for their first win of the season? We’re about to find out...

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:37

Cooper has problems to address during half-time as Montiel simply hasn't coped with the energetic Koleosho, who has dominated the World Cup winner in every single duel on the left flank. A switch to a back three could be a solution for Forest, while Kompany will be satisfied but urging his Burnley players to be more composed when in possession.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:35

Forest have it all to do in the second half as Cooper's side head into the interval 1-0 down to Burnley. A moment of magic from Koleosho created the Clarets' 41st-minute opener, with the winger cutting back for Foster, whose miscued effort teed up a fine Amdouni finish to silence the City Ground. Kompany's side are yet to win this season in the Premier League, but they are halfway to doing so!

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:34

HALF-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 0-1 BURNLEY

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:32

CLOSE! Gibbs-White plays easily through the centre for Elanga before the Sweden international powers towards the edge of the area with Al Dakhil tracking back. The former Manchester United winger curls a right-footed attempt that is never beating Trafford, who makes a comfortable stop down the middle of his goal.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:32

There will be two minutes to end this first half as Aina blasts a torrid effort well over the crossbar from range.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:30

Sangare, seemingly fed up with his team-mate Montiel's incompetence in defending against the winger, intervenes as Koleosho looks to burst inside once more. Cooper has a decision to make over the right-back at half-time.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:30

A World Cup and Europa League winner last season, Montiel has endured a torrid game against the impressive Koleosho. Every time the Burnley winger gets on the ball it looks like a chance could come from nothing, and the Clarets have finally made Forest pay!

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:27

Assist Lyle Brent Foster

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:25

Forest have scored in each of their last 11 Premier League matches, their longest scoring streak in the top-flight since a run of 14 between February and August 1995. Cooper's hosts have offered some threat towards Trafford's goal here, but not enough to break the deadlock thus far.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:24

HOW HAVE THEY NOT SCORED? Another rapid counter-attack from Forest forces Taylor to turn behind for a corner after Aina's long pass towards the area. Gibbs-White swings the set-piece into the far post, where McKenna, Sangare and Awoniyi all somehow miss the ball from point-blank range with Trafford stranded on his line.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:22

The hosts can't cope with Koleosho at the minute as Sangare fells the teenage winger on the left flank. Brownhill overhits his set-piece cross straight into the hands of the assured Turner.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:22

Gudmundsson's free-kick delivery is poor and Forest clear with ease at the near post before Koleosho's attempt to cross back in deflects out for a goal-kick.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:20

Yellow Card Gonzalo Ariel Montiel

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:20

Cullen zips an inviting low cross across the face of goal but Gudmundsson isn't there to convert at the back post. Burnley are rapidly growing in confidence as Kompany encourages his team up the pitch.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:18

Mangala makes a cynical foul in midfield by dragging down Cullen. The Forest midfielder is not cautioned for the foul, but instead for blocking Brownhill from taking a quick free-kick.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:18

England cricketing legends Stuart Broad and James Anderson are in attendance at the City Ground supporting their respective sides. This game has resembled the attrional nature of Test cricket thus far, such has been the nature of the tense clash.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:16

GOOD STOP! Koleosho is causing a few problems for Montiel as the Burnley winger dances inside and plays towards the middle. Amdouni is the recipient before drilling a low right-footed piledriver towards the bottom-left corner. An unsighted Turner does excellently to react late and parry around the post.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:14

Kompany's visitors appear short of ideas when it comes to possession, with centre-back pairing Al Dakhil and Beyer, as well as goalkeeper Trafford seeing most of the ball. Burnley must be more incisive to have any opportunity to test Turner as the first half goes on.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:12

Mangala overlaps Hudson-Odoi and reaches the byline before drilling a tempting cross across the face of goal. Awoniyi and Gibbs-White both poke at the chance but Al Dakhil eventually manages to intervene inside his own six-yard area.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:10

Aina is forced to slam a Brownhill cross behind for a corner after a promising spell on the ball for the Clarets. The Burnley captain delivers the set-piece but Turner claims with consummate ease.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:08

Gibbs-White bursts down the right-hand side after spinning in midfield, cutting onto his left foot inside the area. The Forest playmaker selflessly looks to play across for Hudson-Odoi, but Burnley recover to clear the danger. The England youth international should perhaps have pulled the trigger instead there.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:06

Forest have won their last four Premier League home games, scoring a different number of goals each time (3-1 v Brighton and Hove Albion, 4-3 v Southampton, 1-0 v Arsenal, 2-1 v Sheffield United). They last won more consecutively as a top-flight club between April and August 1991 (seven).

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:04

Hudson-Odoi appears to win the ball in a fiercely contested challenge with Roberts, yet referee Jones awards the visitors a free-kick. Whistles intensify at the City Ground as Trafford takes his time over another pause in play.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:03

SAVE! Burnley are once again the architects of their own downfall as Beyer races out of defence to be dispossessed by Awoniyi. The Forest striker offloads to his left for Hudson-Odoi, whose right-footed curling effort is parried away by a two-handed Trafford stop.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:02

Kompany cuts a visibly frustrated figure on the touchline as his side continue to cause all of their own problems with lapses in concentration in possession. The Clarets enjoyed playing a possession-based game in the Championship, but the Premier League is proving an entirely different challenge for their tactics.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

20:00

CHANCE! Elanga glides inside before spraying to the opposite flank for Hudson-Odoi, who cuts back towards the penalty spot. Awoniyi takes a first-time effort that Al Dakhil blocks at the perfect time to protect Trafford's goal. Forest are knocking on the door in the early exchanges.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:59

Kompany's side are yet to settle as Cooper's hosts press with rampant energy. Gibbs-White, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi and Awoniyi are hardly offering any breathing room for Burnley.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:57

Trafford needlessly takes an age over a deep free-kick inside his own half, and referee Jones decides enough is enough. The Clarets goalkeeper is shown a yellow card without any prior warning – just 11 minutes into the game!

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:57

Montiel hoists a long throw-in towards the area before Forest attempt to recycle the clearance through Sangare. Amdouni completes his defensive duties to dispossess the midfielder before winning a free-kick deep inside Burnley's half.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:56

CLOSE! Hudson-Odoi has the home crowd on their feet after driving inside from the left and powering a right-footed effort that is blocked by a wall of Burnley shirts. A loose ball almost falls for Awoniyi, but the Clarets just about manage to intervene.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:54

Forest have lost just one of their last 10 league games played on a Monday (W5 D4), going down 4-0 at Leicester City in October last season. Six of those games have been at the City Ground, with Forest winning five of those (D1).

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:52

Gibbs-White's inviting free-kick has Awoniyi interested before Trafford punches an assured clearance away from danger. The Clarets won't want to give the Forest playmaker too many set-piece opportunities in that sort of range.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:51

Foster remains down after a Worrall tackle near the halfway line, but he will have to get to his feet to defend a Forest free-kick after Cullen hauls down Hudson-Odoi.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:50

SAVE! Foster turns Sangare inside and out before driving towards the edge of the area, from which the Burnley striker looks to curl a right-footed attempt towards goal. Turner gets down well to make the first save of the game.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:49

The away side enjoy a sustained spell of possession over the opening couple of minutes, albeit making little progression up towards Turner's goal. A wayward Taylor pass backwards entices Awoniyi but Trafford is quick to race out and recycle the ball.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:46

Referee Robert Jones gets this Premier League clash under way at the City Ground!

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:43

This is the first top-flight meeting between Forest and Burnley since February 1971, with the former winning 1-0 at the City Ground thanks to an Ian Storey-Moore strike. It is also the first encounter between the two sides in any division since February 2016 – the Clarets won that Championship encounter 1-0 at Turf Moor. Ready for the next edition? Kick-off is on the way…

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:39

Kompany makes just two alterations to his last line-up that was thrashed by Tottenham in front of the home Clarets supporters. Taylor returns to the side, as well as captain Brownhill. Berge is named among the substitutes after his omission, while Dara O’Shea is not among Burnley’s squad. Deadline-day arrival Tresor will be an option from the bench for the visitors.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:30

Cooper opts for four alterations to his starting XI that overcame the Blues at Stamford Bridge. Hudson-Odoi and Sangare, signed from Chelsea and PSV respectively on deadline day, come in for their debuts, while World Cup winner Montiel and ex-Manchester United winger Elanga get the nod on either flank. Serge Aurier, Danilo and Ryan Yates miss out entirely and the other replacement, Danilo, drops to the bench, which also includes new loanee Origi.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:22

SUBSTITUTES: Arijanet Muric, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Benson Manuel, Sander Berge, Anass Zaroury, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor, Hannes Delcroix.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:22

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor, Connor Roberts; Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Luca Koleosho; Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:22

SUBSTITUTES: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Nuno Tavares, Cheikhou Kouyate, Chris Wood, Andrey Santos, Nicolas Dominguez, Moussa Niakhate, Ryan Yates, Divock Origi.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:22

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-2-1): Matt Turner; Ola Aina, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna; Gonzalo Montiel, Orel Mangala, Ibrahim Sangare, Anthony Elanga; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White; Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:18

Burnley have endured a turbulent start to life back in the Premier League, losing comfortably to Manchester City and Aston Villa before a 5-2 demolition by Tottenham at Turf Moor. Yet to win this season in three league games, Vincent Kompany’s Clarets will be desperate to get their first points on the board here.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:18

Forest have made a credible start to some tough opening league fixtures, with one-goal defeats at both Manchester United and Arsenal coming in between a win over Sheffield United. A 1-0 triumph away at Chelsea last time out will only boost Steve Cooper’s confidence, but his side were defeated by Burnley in the EFL Cup second round when these two teams met at this ground on August 30.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

19:15

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

18:45

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…