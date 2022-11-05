Nottingham Forest vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

BRENTFORD SUBS: Matthew Cox, Zanka, Saman Ghoddos, Tristan Crama, Ryan Trevitt, Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka, Sergi Canos, Yegor Yarmolyuk, Mikkel Damsgaard.

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): David Raya Martin; Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry; Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Josh Dasilva; Bryan Mbeumo, Keane Lewis-Potter, Yoane Wissa.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Wayne Hennessey, Renan Lodi, Lewis O'Brien, Willy Boly, Jesse Lingard, Orel Mangala, Joe Worrall, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-3-3): Dean Henderson; Serge Aurier, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Neco Williams; Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyate; Morgan Gibbs-White, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.

As for Brentford, they drew 1-1 with Wolves last time out and are just one point outside the top half of the table. Despite this, the hosts will take encouragement from their poor away record. Thomas Frank’s team are yet to win on the road this season, drawing four of their seven matches. In their last two games on their travels against Newcastle United and Aston Villa, Brentford conceded nine goals, scoring just one. However, they have won five of their last seven away league games against Forest, with both defeats in this run coming in 2019 (1-2 in February, 0-1 in October).

Beating Liverpool in their previous match at the City Ground, Forest will be looking to make it back-to-back wins at home after being thumped by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Victorious on just two occasions this season, with their only other triumph coming against West Ham, Steve Cooper’s side sit on nine points and are at the bottom of the Premier League table. However, if they can secure a win today, they will move level on points with Southampton who are in 17th but will still be in the relegation zone due to their significantly worse goal difference.

Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Can't be at The City Ground today ...



📱 Follow all the action on our Match Centre ⬇#BrentfordFC | #FORBRE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 5, 2022

Kristoffer Ajer misses out today with a knee injury



Speedy recovery, Kris 🙏 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 5, 2022

3️⃣ changes for The Reds

🇳🇬 Dennis comes into the XI

🏹 Brennan joins the attack



Our side to face @BrentfordFC at The City Ground. 👊 pic.twitter.com/0tb91OIO71 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) November 5, 2022

