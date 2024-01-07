Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Nottm Forest: Vlachodimos, Montiel, Worrall, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Wood

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Casey, Husband, Hamilton, Norburn, Lawrence-Gabriel, Morgan, Lyons, Rhodes, Dembele

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 2 Blackpool FC

14:33

Attempt saved. Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

14:29

Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Blackpool 2. Albie Morgan (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

14:26

Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Blackpool 1. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box.

14:26

Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonzalo Montiel.

14:25

Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

14:21

Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest).

14:15

Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box.

14:11

Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

14:10

Murillo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:09

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Andrew Lyons.

14:06

Karamoko Dembélé (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:03

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Callum Hudson-Odoi is caught offside.

14:02

First Half begins.

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00

