Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview

Nottingham Forest host Arsenal on Sunday as the FA Cup third round pits two giants of the English game against each other.

Forest, who have undergone an impressive turnaround under the stewardship of Steve Cooper since the sacking of Chris Hughton, beat Arsenal the last time the two met in this competition with a famous 4-2 victory as the Arsene Wenger era came to a close.

Those memories, as well as their rapid-fire improvement under Cooper, should have Forest feeling confident. Still, this is a different Arsenal side to the one beaten so easily at the City Ground in 2018.

While it seems reasonable to expect changes, Mikel Arteta’s young team have shown the kind of inner resilience not at all apparent in the Wenger years.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The FA Cup game is scheduled for a 5.10pm GMT kick-off on Sunday January 9 202.

The City Ground in Nottingham will host.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1.

Live stream: Fans will be able watch the game through the ITV Hub App (free with a subscription).

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates trough Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal team news

has revealed that Arsenal are “really short in numbers” ahead of their FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but insists they still want to play the tie.

The Gunners boss did not name any of the players at risk of missing out, but suggested the club are waiting to hear back on Covid-19 tests.

For Forest, Cooper revealed: “There’s a lot of players out injured and covid has been riddled in the club now for a little while. It’s been a tough couple of weeks, in terms of dealing with it.”

Asked if that match had come close to potentially being called off, he said: “It’s not a question I can answer. It’s for above me.”

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction

In the past, this was exactly the kind of game one would expect Arsenal to slip up in.

Still, even with changes in mind, the Premier League side should have too much.

Arsenal to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nottingham Forest wins: 27

Draws: 22

Arsenal wins: 51