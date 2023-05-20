Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Only a win at Nottingham Forest will do for Arsenal today if they want to keep their faintest Premier League title hopes alive.

The Gunners know a win for City on Sunday would seal the deal but must do their jobs at the City Ground at least.

Given the manner of their defeat at home to Brighton last week, it would be a real shame to end such a promising campaign in a defeat to a Forest team battling relegation.

Steve Cooper’s side got a creditable draw away at Chelsea last week and are scrapping for their lives.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday May 20, 2023.

The City Ground in Nottingham will host.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the website or app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal team news

Forest are likely to have midfielder Danilo, once a transfer target for Arsenal, available despite his knock against Chelsea. Emmanuel Dennis is also back in training ahead of the game.

Gabriel Martinelli is out for the season after suffering an injury against Brighton, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba are also unavailable.

Arteta has hinted at changes following the loss last week, meaning the likes of Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Viera and Leandro Trossard are in contention to start.

Changes: Arteta has hinted at making big selection calls after the loss to Brighton (AP)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal proved with their wins over Chelsea and Newcastle that they can recover from blows and should have enough to beat Forest, even despite their famous home support.

Arsenal to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nottingham Forest wins: 28

Draws: 22

Arsenal wins: 52

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match odds

Nottingham Forest to win: 4/1

Draw: 18/5

Arsenal to win: 11/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.