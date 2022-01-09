Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Sarah Rendell
·2 min read
Steve Cooper will be looking for an upset (Getty Images)
Steve Cooper will be looking for an upset (Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest host Arsenal in the FA Cup in Sunday in what will top off a great week for the Championship club.

Forest have secured a great signing in Steve Cook from Bournemouth and manager Steve Cooper is pleased he could get the deal over the line.

He told the club website: “We’re delighted. As soon as we knew of his possible availability, we went for it as much as we could to see if we could make it happen,” he told the club’s official website.

“We feel this is an important signing as Steve is a fantastic player and brings a good level of experience, both in the Championship and the level above.

“He’s played in a team that has won a lot of games and I think that’s important. We want our group to be young and hungry along with players of experience that can drive the team forward and that’s what we’re building.”

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming tie.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.10pm on Sunday, 9 January at the City Ground.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 4.20pm.

Team news

For the hosts Jordi Osei-Tutu and Alex Mighten are out until February with knee injuries. While Djed Spence is expected to feature after returning against Huddersfield last time out.

Meanwhile for Arsenal Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Sead Kolasinac is injured and not expected to feature while Calum Chambers is in doubt due to Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham: Samba; Worrall, Yates, McKenna; Spence, Garner, Cafu, Colback; Johnson, Taylor, Zinckernagel

Arsenal: Leno; Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah

Odds

Nottingham - 26/5

Draw - 3/1

Arsenal - 18/25

Prediction

Arsenal’s form of late has been impressive and they have bounced back from their disastrous start to the season. While Nottingham provides a challenge for the Premier league side, the top-flight club should come out on top. Nottingham 0-2 Arsenal.

