Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Gabriel Jesus hits post

Nottingham Forest host Arsenal in the Premier League tonight as the Gunners look to close the gap to the Premier League summit. As speculation swirls around Mikel Arteta’s future, with the Arsenal manager hitting out at “fake news” after being linked with a summer move to Barcelona, the Spaniard’s side can close the gap to leaders Liverpool to just two points - but they must first halt a three-game losing streak at the City Ground.

Forest have beaten Arsenal at home in each of their last three meetings, including the win that sealed Manchester City’s title at the end of last season and a defeat in the third round of the FA Cup the year before. Now managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, the hosts sit just four points and two places above the relegation zone following a contentious 3-2 defeat at Brentford earlier this month.

Arsenal, meanwhile, bounced back from a run of poor form with a 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates and will want to put pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ahead of hosting the league leaders on Sunday. Follow live updates from Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in tonight’s live blog, below.

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo, Mangala, Danilo, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Williams, Wood

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli

20:46 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: OFF THE POST! So much better from Arsenal! This is a lovely move, as Saka tees up Odegaard and the captain slips in Jesus. The striker slams his shot towards the near post but smashes the woodwork!

So close.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:42 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: SAVE! Slowly enough, this game is coming to life. Saka hacks a shot on target which took a deflection off Toffolo - and Turner is required to stick out his arm and make the stop.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:39 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: Chance for Forest on the break! But Gibbs-White couldn’t find the pass to Awoniyi when Forest had the 2-on-1! Saliba was there to cut it out.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:38 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Space opens up for Martinelli on the left and he can run into the Forest box for what feels like the first time. He tries too much in beating Omobamidele and Murillo clears.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:34 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: Back underway! Forest have made a change, with Taiwo Awoniyi back for Forest and replacing Chris Wood at the break.

HALF TIME! Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal with just one shot on target despite having 81 per cent possession...

HALF TIME! Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:19 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s not been a classic, but Forest have made it to half-time with the game goalless.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:19 , Jamie Braidwood

45+3 mins: The final few seconds... Odegaard picks out Jesus at the back post and Turner is required to tip the striker’s header over the bar.

Is there time for the corner... no! That’s half-time.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: Chance! Zinchenko works his way into the Forest box before the ball breaks to Saka. The winger takes a sing with his right foot but Montiel is able to stretch out a leg to block, and the ball goes out for a corner.

Forest clear.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:12 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: A shot from Forest! Arsenal lose the ball on the half-way line and space opens up for Danilo to run forward. He tries his luck from 20 or so yards but his effort fizzes over the bar without troubling Raya.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: And now Sheffield United are winning as well, at Crystal Palace. The table is looking difficult for Forest at the moment, but they are managing to hold Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: Half an hour in, Arsenal have completed over 100 passes in the final third. Forest have completed... 1.

Smith Rowe finds himself on the edge of the box in space... he takes the shot on his right foot, but it’s wild and over the bar.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

19:56 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: Turner comes out and collects Odegaard’s free-kick after the Arsenal captain crossed into the box. Chris Wood was able to lead a Forest break moments before but the striker couldn’t find a supporting runner.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

19:53 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: Meanwhile, Luton - who are Nottingham Forest’s rivals in the relegation battle - have gone two goals up against Brighton inside just four minutes...

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

19:51 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: Arsenal are completely dominating here. Forest are offered some brief respite as Matt Turner gets some treatment after a knock, but Nuno’s side are offering nothing apart from defending their box.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

19:44 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: CLOSE! Arsenal threaten again! Zinchenko makes a clever run and pokes the ball through to Smith Rowe, who looks for Jesus in the middle. It’s deflected over the bar by Murillo, but only just.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

19:44 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Oooh - that’s better from Arsenal. Suddenly the Gunners inject some pace into their attack as Saka drives into the box and Jesus flicks a back-heel into Odegaard’s path. The captain’s shot is blocked.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

19:42 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Arsenal get their first chance to swing a corner into the box, but former Gunners stopper Matt Turner is able to punch away Saka’s cross.

Arsenal added two more set-piece goals in their last match against Crystal Palace and lead the division in that category.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

19:39 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Arsenal controlling the early exchanges - but unable to work a way into the Forest box so far. Forest setting up to counter-attack against the visitors.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

19:35 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: Mangala slips in Forest’s defensive third but Odegaard can’t squeeze his pass through to Smith Rowe before running out for a goal-kick.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

19:32 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Arsenal enjoying plenty of early possesion in the Forest half. Loud chants of the ‘Saka and Smith Rowe’ chant from the away end.

KICK OFF! Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

19:30 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: UNDERWAY at the City Ground.

Martin Odegaard kicks off for the visitors.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

19:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! The players are out at the City Ground and kick-off is coming up shortly.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta, speaking to TNT Sports:

“We’ve had the chance to recharge and we know tonight is going to be a tough one, we need to be ready.”

On Emile Smith Rowe’s first start since October: “He fully deserves it. He’s been training really good. I believe tonight is the right opportunity. Now he needs to impact the game.”

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

19:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli, who starts tonight after scoring twice off the bench against Crystal Palace:

“Sharing the goals is really important but for the individual it is important. Taking some of the anxiety away from it and scoring two beautiful goals will only help his confidence.”

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

19:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Nuno Espirito Santo’s four league games in charge of Forest have produced a total of 17 goals, an average of 4.3 per game. They have beaten Manchester United and Newcastle since Santo took over.

Arsenal, though, have scored the most goals from set-piece situations in the Premier League (13).

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

18:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta intends to bring his Arsenal project to fruition with Spanish reports that the Basque will leave for Barcelona at the end of the season strongly denied, according to Miguel Delaney.

The Catalan club are now searching for a new manager after Xavi Hernandez announced his resignation on Saturday evening after another defeat, this time 5-3 at home to Villarreal, having been ahead with seven minutes to go.

Although it is understood that Barca officials knew he would be going before the game, the process is described as only in its earliest stages.

This was despite reports that Arteta has already been targeted with negotiations advancing to the point that he told “his entourage” that he is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, having guided the Gunners back into the title race.

This has now been flatly denied by figures within the club. Arteta feels he can make Arsenal one of world football’s greatest forces in the long term, having overseen an essential overhaul of the club since Arsene Wenger’s departure

Mikel Arteta to resist Barcelona interest and see through Arsenal project

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

18:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta on previous defeats to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground:

“We can manage and optimise our preparation against a team who is really competitive. We’ve had some bad experiences there the last few seasons so we will have to be really good to beat them.”

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - team news!

18:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Emile Smith Rowe makes his first Premier League start Arsenal start since October, while Declan Rice and Gabriel are fit. Gabriel Martinelli returns to the starting line-up for the visitors after his two-goal display from the bench against Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - team news!

18:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal team to face Nottingham Forest:

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



🧱 Saliba at the back

⚖️ Smith Rowe in the middle

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing



Let's end January on a high, Gooners ✊ pic.twitter.com/eEhAxWAbnU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2024

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - team news!

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest team to face Arsenal:

Turner, Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo, Mangala, Danilo, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Williams, Wood

Your Reds to take on @Arsenal 👊 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) January 30, 2024

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

18:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news is just moments away...

Will this man be involved? He has arrived at the City Ground...

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

18:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo on facing Arsenal:

“They are one of the best teams around, we know the quality of their players and manager. It will be tough and difficult.”

On Friday’s 0-0 draw with Bristol City and his first clean sheet:

“It was a good performance with two different parts. The first half was not so good, the second half much better. First half we did not control our pressure, we allowed too many balls inside and they created some problems for us.

“Second half we controlled the game, we dominated and did not allow chances.

“So that’s a big step for us to have a clean sheet. Something we are constantly looking for.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

18:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta on his Arsenal future:

“I am in the right place. I am with the right people. I feel really good about it. And, as I said many times, I am invested in a beautiful journey with this football club, with these players, these staff, our people.

“There is still a lot to do here. We all share that ambition and you can feel it as well, that we want more, that we aren’t satisfied and that the club wants to take another push and another level in everything we are doing.

“This is where we are. We need everyone on board to achieve it and I am certainly on board.”

On his contract:

“I have a good relationship with Edu and the board. Things come in a natural way. When the time is right we will have those discussions and think of the best way to do it.”

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta on reports linking him with Barcelona in the summer:

“That’s totally fake news. What you read yesterday is... I don’t know where it is coming from and it is totally untrue. I am really upset about it.

“I could not believe it. I don’t know where it is coming from and it has no source. It has got nothing and I think we have to be very cautious when you talk about personal things, to put it in the way it was put yesterday.

“I understand we are in this industry but I don’t think anyone deserves to hear news like that and I have always been really straight and always said the complete opposite; how happy I am, how grateful I am and how much I enjoy where I am now. That is why I am upset.”

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Yates; Gibbs-White, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news

Forest remain without Ola Aina, Cheikhou Kouyate, Willy Boly, Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare and Moussa Niakhate as they are still at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Anthony Elanga, Divock Origi and Taiwo Awoniyi are out injured. Nuno Tavares is unable to face his former club.

Arsenal have a couple of injury doubts, with Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes forced off in the win over Crystal Palace and both set for late fitness tests. Thomas Partey remains out due to injury.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal?

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kicks off at 7:30pm GMT on Tuesday 30 January at the City Ground, Nottingham.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on TV?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on Discovery+

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

