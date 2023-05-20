Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Awoniyi put Nottingham Forest ahead against Arsenal (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Arsenal in the Premier League today.

While Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League were all but squandered after their heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend, they can still extend the race – at least mathematically – for another day if they can get something out of their trip to Nottingham Forest.

However, Mikel Arteta will want his side to finish strongly against a side battling against relegation, but will continue to be without Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli who have calf and ankle injuries respectively.

After Everton’s last-gasp equaliser against Wolves in the 3pm kick-offs, Forest remain focused on their own quest for survival after securing seven points in the last four games. It is set up to be an interesting contest at both ends of the table, despite Arsenal having already dropped short in the race to be crowned champions.

Nottingham Forest FC 1 - 0 Arsenal FC

18:22

Saka wins a late corner after his right-footed cross is deflected behind. He drives a cross towards Trossard on the edge of the box, but he volleys his effort well over and the whistle sounds for half-time.

18:22

18:21

Story continues

18:18

18:18

Yellow Card Moussa Niakhaté

18:18

There will be four minutes of additional time.

18:17

Saka tries to test the Forest defence with another inswinging cross from the left, but he sends the ball out for a goal-kick. He is not happy as nobody made a run towards the ball.

18:16

Saka cuts the ball onto his right foot and sends a powerful cross into the box. it takes a defection on the way through and spins into the air, with Navas punching it clear under pressure from Odegaard.

18:16

Niakhate has caused a lot of problems with his throw-ins into the middle of the Arsenal box, but he sends this one straight to Ramsdale.

18:14

White looks to chip a pass from deep into the Forest box towards Xhaka, who rushes forward to make an option. However, Felipe gets his body in front of the ball and allows Navas to collect it.

18:12

Though they haven't beaten Arsenal at home in the league since December 1996, Forest have won their last two meetings with the Gunners overall at the City Ground, winning FA Cup ties in 2018 and 2022. They last won three in a row against them between 1984 and 1986.

18:12

Saka has struggled so far. He is finding it difficult to compete with the physicality of the Forest defence and has not been able to get past Lodi on the right.

18:08

Danilo breaks down the left and curls a pass into the path of Awoniyi just outside the box. Ramsdale spots the problem and rushes out to slide the ball away. The offside flag then goes up.

18:07

Danilo has been brilliant since joining Forest in January but wastes a chance for Forest. Mangala does well to spin past a couple of Arsenal players and sends a pass down the left to Danilo. He is up against White and looks to go past him, but the right-back is quick to stop the danger.

18:05

Arsenal are trying to create an attack inside Forest's half, with Odegaard letting the ball go through his legs and into the feet of Saka. However, he was not thinking the same as the Norway international and Lodi comes away with it. Saka then trips the left-back and gives away a foul.

18:03

Gibbs-White sends a deep free-kick into the box, but referee Anthony Taylor stops the game before Forest can attack the ball. Free-kick to Arsenal inside their own box.

18:01

Partey drives a pass into the feet of Jesus, who spins past Niakhate before playing a quick one-two with Odegaard. Jesus then makes space for himself outside the box and shoots over.

17:59

Partey gets to the byline and wins a corner off Niakhate. Saka then curls the ball into Trossard who makes a late burst into the box, but his volley goes well wide.

17:58

17:56

Yellow Card Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi

17:54

Jesus looks for an immediate response, protecting the ball from Felipe inside the box before hitting a tame effort straight at Navas.

17:54

Awoniyi has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances, one more than he had in his first 23 games in the competition combined (four).

17:52

17:51 , Sonia Twigg

Goal Taiwo Awoniyi

17:51

17:50

OVER! Saka's inswinging corner is knocked towards Jesus by Aurier. The former Manchester City man rushes in at the back post but heads his effort over the bar.

17:49

Arsenal won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest in the reverse fixture at the Emirates this season – only once have they done the Premier League double over Forest, doing so in 1998-99.

17:48

There is some concern around the City Ground as Niakhate is on the floor. Odegaard landed on him, with the Forest man needing attention. However, he will be able to continue.

17:46

Odegaard is in the middle of the action again and slides a pass out to the right towards Partey. The midfielder then plays a soft pass into the feet of Jesus in the box who turns and shoots. However, his low effort is blocked.

17:44

Odegaard has the ball on the right and plays a short pass across to Trossard just outside the box. The Brighton man has men around him but is able to slide a pass into the box and through to Jesus. He beats the offside flag but is unable to get onto the end of the pass, with Navas rushing out to claim.

17:43

Arsenal were under pressure at the start of the game but are slowly getting into the fixture. They have had a lot of possession but are struggling to make a breakthrough.

17:40

Gibbs-White rushes down the right and wins a corner off Gabriel. Lodi then puts a cross in but it is poor, with Trossard clearing it away at the first opportunity. A free-kick is also given for a foul on Jorginho.

17:39

Jorginho has possession in a deep position and launches a long pass into the box with Jesus running down the right side. Felipe comes across and takes him down, protecting the ball and letting it out for a goal-kick.

17:36

The City Ground crowd are cheering Forest on. The hosts have had most of the possession in the opening few minutes and are putting Arsenal under pressure. Cooper's side are launching the ball into the box at every opportunity.

17:35

Niakhate threatens the Arsenal box with a long throw-in, but the away side get the ball away. They try to hit Forest on the counter, however, Gibbs-White recovers possession and sends it all the way back to Navas.

17:33

Jorginho hits the floor after Yates clatters into him. He spends a short amount of time on the ground in the Arsenal half before returning to his feet.

17:33

Forest get this game under way. Yates with the first kick in this huge fixture.

17:32

Forest have won just two of their last 10 home league games against Arsenal (drawing one, losing seven), with this the first time they're hosting them in the Premier League since a 1-0 loss in January 1999.

17:19

Arsenal make two alterations to the side that lost to Brighton. Gabriel Martinelli’s season is over after sustaining an ankle injury and is replaced on the left by Trossard. Partey also comes in for Tierney, with Xhaka dropping to left-back.

17:12

Cooper keeps the faith in the team that drew with Chelsea and names an unchanged side. Danilo is fit and starts just behind Awoniyi and alongside Gibbs-White. Johnson is on the bench again.

17:10

17:08

ARSENAL SUBS: Matt Turner, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding, Fabio Vieira, Mauro Bandeira, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Reuell Walters.

17:08

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka; Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard.

17:06

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Wayne Hennessey, Harry Toffolo, Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson, Cheikhou Kouyate, Remo Freuler, Emmanuel Dennis, Willy Boly, Andre Ayew.

17:04

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-2-1): Keylor Navas; Joe Worrall, Felipe, Moussa Niakhate; Serge Aurier, Orel Mangala, Ryan Yates, Renan Lodi; Morgan Gibbs-White, Danilo; Taiwo Awoniyi.

17:00

Arsenal must beat Forest to go within two points of Premier League leaders Manchester City and keep their faint hope of lifting the title alive. A loss will officially end their hopes of winning the league for the first time since 2004, with a draw giving them an almost impossible challenge due to their vastly inferior goal difference. The Gunners had played an extra fixture than Pep Guardiola's men after beating Leeds United at the start of April, but they were still eight points clear of their title rivals. However, just two wins in their last seven games have dented a stealer season for Arsenal, most recently succumbing to a 3-0 loss at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

17:00

Forest have boosted their chance of avoiding relegation after a good run of form. Steve Cooper’s men moved out of the drop zone after losing just one of their last four games, beating Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton before collecting a point against Chelsea. They are now three points ahead of 18th-placed Leeds United and will guarantee their survival in the top-flight if they better the result of the Whites, who face West Ham United, and at least match the number of points that 19th-placed Leicester City gain against Newcastle United. Forest have won seven, drawn six and lost five of their 18 matches at the City Ground.

17:00

Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

17:00

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️️



17:00

17:00

17:00

17:00