Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live: Man City on course to win title as Arteta’s side trail

Taiwo Awoniyi scores the first goal of the game - Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live: Score and updates from the Premier League - REUTERS/CARL RECINE

06:23 PM

Half-time: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Nottingham Forest have the lead at the break and if it stays like this not only do they stay up, but Man City will also win the league.

Their lead was given to them by the man of the moment, Taiwo Awoniyi, who has now scored five goals since the start of May.

Arsenal are yet again up against it with the second 45 to come.

Gabriel Jesus - REUTERS/CARL RECINE

06:20 PM

45+4 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal end the half with a corner after Forest frustrate them.

Trossard with a long-ranger. Well over.

06:17 PM

45+2 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

A booking here for time-wasting for Niakhate for taking his time on the throw from deep within his own half.

06:16 PM

45 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Four extra minutes at the end of this first half.

06:14 PM

42 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Saka sends a ball in, cut from the inside-right. Felipe gets a touch to it but Odegaard is lurking. Navas paddles out and clips it away only for it to be recycled back in by Partey. Arsenal keep probing. Forest continue to frustrate the visitors.

06:13 PM

41 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Another Niakhate slingshot – he barely even needs a run-up. Plenty of distance on it, but Ramsdale leaps to collect.

Aaron Ramsdale leaps to collect the ball - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

06:11 PM

40 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Almost all of Arsenal's attacks have come down their right flank, Saka and Odegaard seeing most of the action, linking up with Jesus.

Xhaka has been very quiet so far, not much of note down the left.

06:09 PM

36 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Niakhate with a dinked ball over the top to Awoniyi. Ramsdale is to it first, but he's been forced to break a sweat.

Every time the ball goes in to the Forest forward, he's asking questions of the Arsenal rearguard.

06:05 PM

34 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Jorginho tries to find Jesus through in the Forest box, Jesus on the swivel, but Felipe is tight to him and nicks the ball away.

06:03 PM

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta - REUTERS/CARL RECINE

06:02 PM

30 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Saka manages to shrug of Lodi and find Jesus down the right channel. Jesus cuts inside and puts a cross into the danger area, but Felipe is there first to stab the ball away.

06:01 PM

29 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Forest free kick, 40 yards out. Gibbs-White takes, but there's a foul in the mixer as he puts it in. Jorginho brings it clear.

06:00 PM

Awoniyi's finish

Taiwo Awoniyi's finish - Getty Images/DARREN STAPLES

Taiwo Awoniyi's celebration - Getty Images/Rob Newell

05:58 PM

26 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Saka with another corner. It comes all the way to Trossard on the edge of the box, who hits it first time, but he doesn't hit it cleanly with his left foot and curls it left, wide of Navas' post.

05:53 PM

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0 (Awoniyi, 19)

Awoniyi!!! This would keep Forest up if the score remains.

A uncharacteristic mistake in the centre of the pitch from Odegaard, who inadvertently plays in Gibbs-White through the middle with his back pass.

Gibbs-White is on the charge before releasing Awoniyi last minute to his right, inside the 18-yard box. Gabriel tries to slide in to take the ball away, Ramsdale's also comes out, but the Forest man squeezes the ball through both of them and into the net.

Awoniyi gives Forest the lead! 😲 pic.twitter.com/IZDRlMIZHs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 20, 2023

05:49 PM

17 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Saka sends the corner in to the near post.

Aurier gets his head on it, but only as far as the back post where Jesus is lurking. The Arsenal man is only able to head from the wide angle to send the ball over Navas' crossbar.

05:47 PM

16 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Niakhate is back. Arsenal have taken the sting out of the early wall of noise at the City Ground and have established a measure of control over the game now. Another Arsenal corner to come.

05:46 PM

14 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Saka goes short with the corner to Trossard, but whatever the plan was it doesn't work. Forest easily clear.

05:45 PM

13 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal are looking dangerous now, Odegaard and Saka providing the threat.

Jesus tries to cross one from the right, but it's blocked and out for a corner.

Odegaard has slipped down onto Niakhate's ankle, landing with his full force. This will be a concern for Steve Cooper here.

05:43 PM

11 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Odegaard finds Trossard, splitting the defence to play Trossard in inside the 18-yard box. Trossard is almost there, but Navas is first to it. Impressive playmaking from the Norwegian.

05:40 PM

9 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Kiwior tries to slide in Trossard with a pass through Worrall and Felipe in the inside-left passageway... but that's intercepted by Worrall and Forest will attempt to themselves build.

05:38 PM

6 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Worrall wins the ball off Jesus, showing his strength to play Gibbs-White in ahead of him. He bursts down the right wing, cutting inside, before winning a corner with a deflected cross coming off Gabriel.

05:35 PM

4 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Niakhate launches a third slingshot throw into the Arsenal box. Arsenal struggle to clear their lines, but do so in the end when an Arsenal player is fouled, pulled down in the box.

05:32 PM

1 min: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Jorginho takes a whack early. He's down for 30 seconds before play resumes with an Arsenal free kick 10 yards into their half.

05:31 PM

Kick off!

Forest get us under way.

Anthony Taylor is the referee this afternoon.

05:26 PM

The players are gathering in the tunnel

A reminder of the line-ups this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest: Navas, Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate, Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Renan Lodi, Gibbs-White, Danilo, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, Boly, Ayew.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Xhaka, Odegaard, Jorginho, Partey, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Turner, Bandeira, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.

05:17 PM

Arsenal warm up

Arsenal warm-up - Reuters/Carl Recine

Gabriel Jesus - AP/Rui Vieira

Martin Odegaard - Getty Images/Clive Mason

05:07 PM

Forest boss Steve Cooper speaks with Sky Sports

Adrenaline, nerves, anxiety, all of them will exist. There's nothing wrong with how everybody's feeling about the situation. We've got to use all of that as motivation, drive.

05:05 PM

Tony Adams on Sky Sports

Tough game, mentally. Very tough for the Arsenal today. Forest, they can survive today. It's a very difficult place to come. We never expected to be in this position, to be honest, but we are. I want the boys to step up and do the business today.

05:02 PM

Steve Cooper: "Anything can happen this weekend"

Anything can happen this weekend and that's why I think that we've got to be careful that you don't let your mind wander too much into good or negative outcomes. That's dangerous, we've got to just focus on the game. We're in control of our game and performance, decision-making and what we do. All of the other stuff and what we want to achieve and happen is motivation but you have to focus on what achieves your motivation and outcome. You've got to understand context, of course, and we do but I don't want the context of 'what if's', good bad or in between that. At the forefront of our mind is what does it take to be at our best because we need to be against Arsenal.

04:56 PM

Granit Xhaka expected to leave Arsenal with £13m Bayer Leverkusen deal advancing

The 30-year-old, who starts today, has only one year remaining on his current Arsenal contract and there is no expectation that the club will look to extend that deal. There is, however, an option of an extra year, which will help to protect the midfielder’s transfer value this summer.

With Leverkusen understood to be offering a lucrative long-term contract, Xhaka is regarded as likely to return to Germany, where he previously played for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Is decision to part ways with midfielder after seven years a sign of Arsenal's new-found ruthlessness?

Analysis from Sam Dean.

Granit Xhaka - Shutterstock/VINCE MIGNOTT

04:52 PM

Aaron Ramsdale interview: It’s a cheap shot to say Arsenal bottled the title

When Aaron Ramsdale and his Arsenal team-mates shuffled into the club’s training ground on Tuesday morning, they were expecting the usual post-match debrief from Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal manager prefers to wait two days after a disappointing result before talking to his squad about what had gone wrong and, after a 3-0 thrashing by Brighton on Sunday, there was plenty to discuss.

But Arteta did not want to talk about Brighton. This time, the Arsenal manager instead chose to look at the bigger picture, to remind his players of what they have achieved this season and to show them how much they have developed as a team.

Read Sam Dean's interview with Ramsdale here.

Aaron Ramsdale - Getty Images/Dave Howarth

04:46 PM

Team news: Arsenal make two changes

Arsenal make two changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Brighton. Thomas Partey and Leandro Trossard come in with Granit Xhaka expected to play at left-back due to injuries to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney.

Forest, who could earn safety with victory if results go their way elsewhere, name an unchanged side from the one that drew 2-2 at Chelsea last weekend.

04:37 PM

Steve Cooper(s)

Fans wearing Steve Cooper masks - Reuters/Carl Recine

04:36 PM

Forest's arrival

04:34 PM

The teams in black and white

Nottingham Forest: Navas, Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate, Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Renan Lodi, Gibbs-White, Danilo, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, Boly, Ayew.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Xhaka, Odegaard, Jorginho, Partey, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Turner, Bandeira, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.

04:32 PM

Arsenal's starting XI: Partey and Trossard return to the fold

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️️



🔙 Partey returns

🪄 Trossard starts

🌶️ Saka on the wing



Let's end our away campaign the way we started it 👊 pic.twitter.com/Auk2fHTyfB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 20, 2023

04:30 PM

Nottingham Forest's starting XI: an unchanged line-up

04:28 PM

Arsenal's arrival

Ben White - PA/Mike Egerton

Bukayo Saka - PA/Mike Egerton

Mikel Arteta - AFP/Darren Staples

03:56 PM

Man City will win title if Arsenal lose

By James Ducker

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City stars that the champagne must remain on ice until the end of the season – and hopes Arsenal do not hand them the title on Saturday.

The City manager also wants his players to take a leaf out of Kevin De Bruyne’s book by playing on the edge in pursuit of the treble after welcoming the midfielder telling him to “shut up” during Wednesday’s epic Champions League win over Real Madrid.

City will clinch a fifth Premier League title in six seasons if they beat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday – or Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest first.

But Guardiola said he hoped Mikel Arteta’s men overcome Forest and, in doing so, force his side to “serve” for the title against Chelsea.

“In my mind, I’d like to feel we have to win to be champions,” the City manager said. “This is what we have to think. We cannot control Nottingham. It doesn’t matter what happens in Nottingham, we have to do our job – win our game.

“Tennis players say to serve to win Wimbledon is the most difficult one. On Sunday, the game is in our hands to win the most important competition.”

Guardiola said there would be no champagne celebrations permitted on Saturday night if Arsenal lost – or the day after if they beat Chelsea.

City, whose final two league games are away at Brighton and Brentford, will be presented with the Premier League trophy on Sunday should they win.

Arteta has confirmed Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) will miss their final two games of the campaign.

"They are both out for the rest of the season," Arteta said.

"Gabi is a pretty nasty injury. We need to assess in the next week how long he will be out for but he will be at least weeks.

"With Alex, it is a calf issue and he won't be able to play the next few games."