Arsenal's title hopes crumble in spring sunshine as Forest victory ensures survival

By Sam Wallace at the City Ground

The demise of Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge of 2022-23 has been so steep that it did not even make it to the final day, where they will reconvene one last time in north London next Sunday to reflect on all that was lost.

Manchester City are champions again, for the fifth time in six years, and the rest will hope that this is the peak of their dominance, although in the midst of these periods of pre-eminence it is always hard to divine the end. For Arsenal, the end of the season cannot come soon enough. What was for some time one of the most unexpected and exciting title challenges has crumbled in the spring sunshine. The question now, is what Arsenal emerges for 2023-24.

On the last day of October, Mikel Arteta’s team put five goals past Nottingham Forest at the Emirates to go back to the top of the league after 12 games. They would win at Stamford Bridge the following weekend and then at Molineux and would not lose in the league until the start of February. With the prize within their grasp in April and May they have won just two of their last eight games. The title was realistically long gone before they arrived in Nottingham.

Arteta was downbeat afterwards citing the draws at Anfield and away at West Ham as turning points. “We have built a lot of illusion and enthusiasm,” he said, “that we could go all the way and win it”. In his immaculate English he did not intend to be quite so pointed. It was not all illusion as Arsenal won away at Tottenham Hotspur or outclassed the likes of Manchester United at home. But in the moment perhaps that is how it felt for him.

“There are key moments in the league,” Arteta said. “We didn’t have those margins going on our side. I think that’s the reason that we lost it.”

For Forest this was the great revival that secures Steve Cooper’s team a place in the division for another season. The Forest manager staged a shrewd tactical ambush of Arteta’s depleted team, plundering a first half goal on the counterattack from Taiwo Awoniyi and then absorbing the best Arsenal had to offer. There, in truth, was very little of that.

In the aftermath of defeat by Brighton at home last Sunday, Arsenal had all but conceded the title – and this felt like the same sentiment expressed over the course of 90-plus minutes. Arteta’s team was missing Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny with injury. Reiss Nelson was out late with illness. There were three academy teenagers on the bench, the youngest of whom was 17-year-old, Amario Cozier-Duberry. This was a matchday squad that had an end-of-the-show feel, and so it proved.

Arteta started with Thomas Partey at right-back, he finished with the midfielder as one of three centre-halves. This was a team made of the spare parts available, and yet it was notable that the light went out for his leading players. Martin Odegaard struggled in the constricted pockets in which Forest permitted him to operate. Bukayo Saka was steered away from goal by Renan Lodi. Gabriel Jesus was lost among the five-man Forest defence.

Moussa Niakhate steps out of defence to hound Martin Odegaard - David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The swansong for this arresting Arsenal season comes at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, when the question will be about what comes next. They are chasing the nation-state owned, auto-renewing, multi-club owning leaders in English football. As things stand, City’s biggest challenge will come over the next two years from the legal case prosecuted against them by the Premier League. For all the discussion of dethroning them, City were pushed to the final day last season.

Others will have big ideas about what is possible next season but Arsenal are in the best position of all the challengers to City. They have got the closest of all. Manchester United’s takeover now threatens their summer planning. Chelsea are starting again. Liverpool’s team is being renewed. Newcastle United are new to all this. None more than Arsenal, even with the demands of the Champions League, are in a stronger position. The last two months have been excruciating for them at times but they will certainly have told Arteta what is absent.

It was notable that for all the youthful promise of this Arsenal team, the game’s outstanding player by some distance was Morgan Gibbs-White. The Forest No10, who must be a consideration for the England squad later this month, did a very difficult job in the circumstances. He knitted together a deep defensive line with the counter-attack threat and it was his driving run, after possession was gifted to him by Odegaard, that created the goal for Awoniyi.

A different kind of pressure on Gibbs-White’s shoulders, the most expensive of all Forest’s acquisitions, but he rose to the occasion superbly. Playing under that kind of expectation has been hard for Arsenal’s younger players, as the stakes have gone higher.

Arteta would later say that his team could have played for three hours and not scored. As convention dictates, he said the blame should rest with him. Although in this instance it was hard to see. This was a splendid underdog Forest performance in front of a passionate home crowd. But the feeling was of an Arsenal team really just waiting to be beaten. They had more than 70 regulation minutes to break Forest down after the goal.

Mikel Arteta gives up hope - REUTERS/Carl Recine

Awoniyi never got to finish as he intended. As he, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Magalhaes converged upon Gibbs-White’s ball the Arsenal defender got there first. His scoop hit the Forest man and beat Ramsdale as neatly as any finish might have done. Even at 82 per cent possession it never felt like an onslaught. Arsenal stopped and started. They doubled back and hesitated. Even when Arteta made the few substitutions available to him nothing changed.

Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0: as it happened

08:13 PM

Manchester City win third successive Premier League title after Arsenal defeat

A run of 11 wins in a row has seen them rise to the top yet again, claiming their crown for the third successive campaign.

Forest survive and now it's one of Everton, Leeds and Leicester who will stay in the top flight next season.

08:12 PM

Mikel Arteta speaks with BBC Sport

First of all congratulations to Manchester City for winning the championship but it is a sad day for us. Now we have to face the reality, today we gave a goal away and we were not good enough to break them down. We could play for three hours and we would not have done it. It is my responsibility and I take it. When it is beautiful great, when it isn't, that is sport.

Mikel Arteta - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

08:10 PM

Another here from Opta: credit to Forest's rearguard

18% - Nottingham Forest had just 18% possession in their 1-0 victory against Arsenal, the lowest on record by a winning side in a Premier League match (since 2003-04). Survival. pic.twitter.com/f6gSxxI64b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 20, 2023

08:07 PM

Promotion survival

4 - 2022-23 is the fourth time all three sides promoted to the Premier League have avoided relegation, after 2001-02, 2011-12 and 2017-18. Jubilation. https://t.co/S7qqru53HP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 20, 2023

08:02 PM

Steve Cooper speaks with Sky Sports

I can't believe we kept a clean sheet to be honest. Probably really difficult to give a true reflection of how I'm feeling. It's a day for the supporters, a day for the players. No-one's given up and in the end we've been able to get over the line. To be really honest, it gives us a chance to keep building. We've had to catch up with so many things since we've been promoted. There's so much behind the scenes that's not been scene. We need to keep growing.

Steve Cooper - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

07:58 PM

Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports

I think for any promoted team, the name of the game is staying in the division. At times they had a poor run of form and the manager almost lost his job on two occasions. He stuck in there, with the help of the supporters more than anything. To get it sorted with one game to go is fantastic.

07:55 PM

The banner is out at the Etihad

Etihad Stadium - PA/Martin Rickett

07:49 PM

Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

07:48 PM

Arsenal led the league for 248 days

248 - Arsenal led the Premier League table for 248 days in 2022-23, the most for a team who failed to win the title in English top-flight history. Agonising. pic.twitter.com/KR1E2DgjNS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 20, 2023

07:46 PM

Manchester City's third title win on the bounce

🏆 Manchester City

▪️ 5th PL title in last 6 seasons

▪️ 6th time a team has won 3 successive English top division League titles, joining Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd (x2)

▪️ Guardiola’s 11th League title in 14 seasons in top division management pic.twitter.com/ScbqYGTby2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 20, 2023

07:42 PM

Manchester City are crowned champions for a fifth time in six seasons

Club captain Ilkay Gundogan will lift the trophy in front of a full house at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening as City are crowned English champions for a ninth time.

Gundogan said:

To have helped the Club win a third straight Premier League title is something very special. The Premier League is without doubt the most demanding and competitive league in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is. This squad is so talented and so special and to have been captain this season has been an enormous privilege. To have won this trophy three times in a row and five times in six years is incredible. That quality and consistency helps sum up what Manchester City stand for and ensures the Club will continue to strive for success going forward. It has been a season I will never forget. Our amazing fans have been with us every single step of the way. Without their amazing backing I don’t think there is any way we would have been able to achieve what we have done these past six seasons. Their passion and support have been so important and inspirational for us all.

07:40 PM

The title race is finally run for Arsenal

Tony Adams:

A lot of credit's got to be given to the Arsenal. Just at the end of the day, we 've ran out of resources. To win titles these days you need good back-up people.

07:37 PM

Morgan Gibbs-White speaks with Sky Sports at full time

It's the best fans, the best crowd in the league by a mile. Hats off to them, they've been behind us all the way. This team is a special team and hopefully next season we can kick on.

07:33 PM

Full time: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Manchester City are champions of England for the third season running.

It's mission accomplished for Forest as they have guaranteed survival with three points today. They have got over the line. Cue the celebrations at the City Ground.

Gibbs-White was the architect for Awoniyi's goal courtesy of an Odegaard mistake.

Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall hugs manager Steve Cooper - PA/Mike Egerton

07:30 PM

Last-minute sub

Hennessey is on after Navas picks up an injury. He'll barely see the ball.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas requires medical attention - PA/Mike Egerton

07:27 PM

90+5 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Odegaard with a long-ranger from just outside the right-side of the box, but that's fired comfortably past Navas' post. Every second counts here for Forest.

07:26 PM

90+4 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Feverish atmosphere in the evening sun at the City Ground with three minutes left to play. Forest are on the cusp of Premier League survival.

07:23 PM

90 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Seven minutes of added time to come.

Seven minutes of added time - REUTERS/CARL RECINE

07:23 PM

90 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Gibbs-White skips inside the Arsenal box, getting past around five defenders in the build-up. He gets a shot away after creating space for himself, but Ramsdale stoops to stop it. Magical stuff from the Forest man.

Gibbs-White so close again! 😮 pic.twitter.com/h8ehQNAhmC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 20, 2023

07:20 PM

87 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Tierney's cross comes back to Jorginho who tries to play Jesus through, but the Arsenal man slips over as he tries to cross from the left side of the box. Out for a goal kick. The Forest back three have been so disciplined this afternoon – all credit to them for shutting the door on Arsenal this afternoon.

07:18 PM

86 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Saka tumbles down in the Forest box, but the referee is not interested in the slightest.

07:17 PM

84 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Vieira punts one in from wide left, looking for Nketiah at the back-post, but Navas is to it – much to the delight of the crowd at the City Ground.

07:12 PM

Double sub for Forest

07:12 PM

78 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Gabriel is given a yellow for lashing out at Gibbs-White on the halfway line and squaring up to him in the follow-up.

Gibbs-White is also carded for entertaining the post-foul clash.

07:08 PM

76 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Gibbs-White lifts his free kick into a dangerous area in the Arsenal box, but the ref blows his whistle: he's spotted a Forest infringement in the Arsenal box.

07:07 PM

75 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal continue to probe, but the level of defensive discipline from Forest is right up there. Impenetrable for the visitors.

A foul by Tierney on Yates, the Arsenal man clearly frustrated. Yates turns to the crowd and throws his arms up, calling for the 12th man.

07:04 PM

71 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Lodi with the shot from the left-side of the D, finishing a rapid Forest advance, causing Arsenal problems on the counter-attack, but he drags his shot wide.

Forest sub: Danilo comes off for Kouyate.

07:02 PM

69 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Gabriel has clattered into Gibbs-White on the edge of the Forest D. Gibbs-White is receiving medical treatment now.

A third change for Arsenal: Trossard makes way for Vieira.

07:00 PM

67 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

White is robbed by Gibbs-White following a poor pass back from Gabriel from the right.

Gibbs-White is away from White and fires towards goal, but he's pretty wide can only ripple the side netting.

BIG chance for Gibbs-White to double Forest's advantage! pic.twitter.com/wqkwdn1OAn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 20, 2023

06:58 PM

65 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Nketiah with a foul for a trip on Felipe as the hosts nick the ball on the edge of their own D. Forest will use this opportunity to break the Arsenal momentum.

06:55 PM

Double sub for Arsenal

Off: Kiwior, Xhaka.

On: Tierney, Nketiah.

06:54 PM

60 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Saka is played in tight, inside-right in the box. He gets the shot away, but Navas does well to stay big and block the ball and send it out for a corner.

The ball comes to Jorginho on the edge of the box from the corner after Saka initially sends it in to the front post. Jorginho pulls the trigger and it's deflected out. Another corner to come.

Bukayo Saka shot - Getty Images/David Price

06:50 PM

58 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Jorginho tries to play one in to Jesus in the Forest box, but the space was very quickly closed down and Forest clear their lines.

06:48 PM

56 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Odegaard tries to find Saka down the inside-right channel, but again Arsenal can't find a way through. They've been bereft of ideas for breaking Forest down. Surely only a matter of time before Arteta makes some tactical changes as this is clearly not working.

06:46 PM

54 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Jesus is claiming he was taken down in the Forest box and has reacted angrily. He's given a yellow for his reaction.

The replay shows he was pulled back by Worrall as the ball was played into the box, but it seems the ref didn't see it.

Gabriel Jesus - AP/Rui Vieira

06:43 PM

50 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Partey skips away from the challenge by Danilo and finds Saka down the right. Arsenal are back in a spell of possession, but Forest are very tight and compact, lots of players behind the ball. Arsenal are forced to probe.

06:40 PM

46 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Free kick to Forest for a tug by Gabriel on Awoniyi.

It's 25 yards out and it looks like Forest will go for it, Ramsdale facing the sun.

Gibbs-White, he doesn't go for it, but tries to pick out Felipe at the far post who gets a head in across goal, but it's a fabulous header away by Jorginho. Forest win a corner.

Arsenal under early pressure in this second half.

06:37 PM

Second half

Begins. Arsenal get us back under way.

06:36 PM

Tony Adams calling for Emile Smith Rowe to come on

I'd like Emile [Smith Rowe] to come on to be honest. He's a fantastic player that we've got and he's not had enough game time this season to be honest.

06:23 PM

Half-time: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Nottingham Forest have the lead at the break and if it stays like this not only do they stay up, but Man City will also win the league.

Their lead was given to them by the man of the moment, Taiwo Awoniyi, who has now scored five goals since the start of May.

Arsenal are yet again up against it with the second 45 to come.

Gabriel Jesus - REUTERS/CARL RECINE

06:20 PM

45+4 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal end the half with a corner after Forest frustrate them.

Trossard with a long-ranger. Well over.

06:17 PM

45+2 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

A booking here for time-wasting for Niakhate for taking his time on the throw from deep within his own half.

06:16 PM

45 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Four extra minutes at the end of this first half.

06:14 PM

42 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Saka sends a ball in, cut from the inside-right. Felipe gets a touch to it but Odegaard is lurking. Navas paddles out and clips it away only for it to be recycled back in by Partey. Arsenal keep probing. Forest continue to frustrate the visitors.

06:13 PM

41 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Another Niakhate slingshot – he barely even needs a run-up. Plenty of distance on it, but Ramsdale leaps to collect.

Aaron Ramsdale leaps to collect the ball - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

06:11 PM

40 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Almost all of Arsenal's attacks have come down their right flank, Saka and Odegaard seeing most of the action, linking up with Jesus.

Xhaka has been very quiet so far, not much of note down the left.

06:09 PM

36 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Niakhate with a dinked ball over the top to Awoniyi. Ramsdale is to it first, but he's been forced to break a sweat.

Every time the ball goes in to the Forest forward, he's asking questions of the Arsenal rearguard.

06:05 PM

34 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Jorginho tries to find Jesus through in the Forest box, Jesus on the swivel, but Felipe is tight to him and nicks the ball away.

06:03 PM

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta - REUTERS/CARL RECINE

06:02 PM

30 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Saka manages to shrug of Lodi and find Jesus down the right channel. Jesus cuts inside and puts a cross into the danger area, but Felipe is there first to stab the ball away.

06:01 PM

29 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Forest free kick, 40 yards out. Gibbs-White takes, but there's a foul in the mixer as he puts it in. Jorginho brings it clear.

06:00 PM

Awoniyi's finish

Taiwo Awoniyi's finish - Getty Images/DARREN STAPLES

Taiwo Awoniyi's celebration - Getty Images/Rob Newell

05:58 PM

26 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

Saka with another corner. It comes all the way to Trossard on the edge of the box, who hits it first time, but he doesn't hit it cleanly with his left foot and curls it left, wide of Navas' post.

05:53 PM

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0 (Awoniyi, 19)

Awoniyi!!! This would keep Forest up if the score remains.

A uncharacteristic mistake in the centre of the pitch from Odegaard, who inadvertently plays in Gibbs-White through the middle with his back pass.

Gibbs-White is on the charge before releasing Awoniyi last minute to his right, inside the 18-yard box. Gabriel tries to slide in to take the ball away, Ramsdale's also comes out, but the Forest man squeezes the ball through both of them and into the net.

Awoniyi gives Forest the lead! 😲 pic.twitter.com/IZDRlMIZHs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 20, 2023

05:49 PM

17 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Saka sends the corner in to the near post.

Aurier gets his head on it, but only as far as the back post where Jesus is lurking. The Arsenal man is only able to head from the wide angle to send the ball over Navas' crossbar.

05:47 PM

16 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Niakhate is back. Arsenal have taken the sting out of the early wall of noise at the City Ground and have established a measure of control over the game now. Another Arsenal corner to come.

05:46 PM

14 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Saka goes short with the corner to Trossard, but whatever the plan was it doesn't work. Forest easily clear.

05:45 PM

13 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal are looking dangerous now, Odegaard and Saka providing the threat.

Jesus tries to cross one from the right, but it's blocked and out for a corner.

Odegaard has slipped down onto Niakhate's ankle, landing with his full force. This will be a concern for Steve Cooper here.

05:43 PM

11 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Odegaard finds Trossard, splitting the defence to play Trossard in inside the 18-yard box. Trossard is almost there, but Navas is first to it. Impressive playmaking from the Norwegian.

05:40 PM

9 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Kiwior tries to slide in Trossard with a pass through Worrall and Felipe in the inside-left passageway... but that's intercepted by Worrall and Forest will attempt to themselves build.

05:38 PM

6 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Worrall wins the ball off Jesus, showing his strength to play Gibbs-White in ahead of him. He bursts down the right wing, cutting inside, before winning a corner with a deflected cross coming off Gabriel.

05:35 PM

4 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Niakhate launches a third slingshot throw into the Arsenal box. Arsenal struggle to clear their lines, but do so in the end when an Arsenal player is fouled, pulled down in the box.

05:32 PM

1 min: Nottingham Forest 0 Arsenal 0

Jorginho takes a whack early. He's down for 30 seconds before play resumes with an Arsenal free kick 10 yards into their half.

05:31 PM

Kick off!

Forest get us under way.

Anthony Taylor is the referee this afternoon.

05:26 PM

The players are gathering in the tunnel

A reminder of the line-ups this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest: Navas, Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate, Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Renan Lodi, Gibbs-White, Danilo, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, Boly, Ayew.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Xhaka, Odegaard, Jorginho, Partey, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Turner, Bandeira, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.

05:17 PM

Arsenal warm up

Arsenal warm-up - Reuters/Carl Recine

Gabriel Jesus - AP/Rui Vieira

Martin Odegaard - Getty Images/Clive Mason

05:07 PM

Forest boss Steve Cooper speaks with Sky Sports

Adrenaline, nerves, anxiety, all of them will exist. There's nothing wrong with how everybody's feeling about the situation. We've got to use all of that as motivation, drive.

05:05 PM

Tony Adams on Sky Sports

Tough game, mentally. Very tough for the Arsenal today. Forest, they can survive today. It's a very difficult place to come. We never expected to be in this position, to be honest, but we are. I want the boys to step up and do the business today.

05:02 PM

Steve Cooper: "Anything can happen this weekend"

Anything can happen this weekend and that's why I think that we've got to be careful that you don't let your mind wander too much into good or negative outcomes. That's dangerous, we've got to just focus on the game. We're in control of our game and performance, decision-making and what we do. All of the other stuff and what we want to achieve and happen is motivation but you have to focus on what achieves your motivation and outcome. You've got to understand context, of course, and we do but I don't want the context of 'what if's', good bad or in between that. At the forefront of our mind is what does it take to be at our best because we need to be against Arsenal.

04:56 PM

Granit Xhaka expected to leave Arsenal with £13m Bayer Leverkusen deal advancing

The 30-year-old, who starts today, has only one year remaining on his current Arsenal contract and there is no expectation that the club will look to extend that deal. There is, however, an option of an extra year, which will help to protect the midfielder’s transfer value this summer.

With Leverkusen understood to be offering a lucrative long-term contract, Xhaka is regarded as likely to return to Germany, where he previously played for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Is decision to part ways with midfielder after seven years a sign of Arsenal's new-found ruthlessness?

Analysis from Sam Dean.

Granit Xhaka - Shutterstock/VINCE MIGNOTT

04:52 PM

Aaron Ramsdale interview: It’s a cheap shot to say Arsenal bottled the title

When Aaron Ramsdale and his Arsenal team-mates shuffled into the club’s training ground on Tuesday morning, they were expecting the usual post-match debrief from Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal manager prefers to wait two days after a disappointing result before talking to his squad about what had gone wrong and, after a 3-0 thrashing by Brighton on Sunday, there was plenty to discuss.

But Arteta did not want to talk about Brighton. This time, the Arsenal manager instead chose to look at the bigger picture, to remind his players of what they have achieved this season and to show them how much they have developed as a team.

Read Sam Dean's interview with Ramsdale here.

Aaron Ramsdale - Getty Images/Dave Howarth

04:46 PM

Team news: Arsenal make two changes

Arsenal make two changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Brighton. Thomas Partey and Leandro Trossard come in with Granit Xhaka expected to play at left-back due to injuries to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney.

Forest, who could earn safety with victory if results go their way elsewhere, name an unchanged side from the one that drew 2-2 at Chelsea last weekend.

04:37 PM

Steve Cooper(s)

Fans wearing Steve Cooper masks - Reuters/Carl Recine

04:36 PM

Forest's arrival

04:34 PM

The teams in black and white

Nottingham Forest: Navas, Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate, Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Renan Lodi, Gibbs-White, Danilo, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, Boly, Ayew.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Xhaka, Odegaard, Jorginho, Partey, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Turner, Bandeira, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.

04:32 PM

Arsenal's starting XI: Partey and Trossard return to the fold

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️️



🔙 Partey returns

🪄 Trossard starts

🌶️ Saka on the wing



Let's end our away campaign the way we started it 👊 pic.twitter.com/Auk2fHTyfB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 20, 2023

04:30 PM

Nottingham Forest's starting XI: an unchanged line-up

04:28 PM

Arsenal's arrival

Ben White - PA/Mike Egerton

Bukayo Saka - PA/Mike Egerton

Mikel Arteta - AFP/Darren Staples

03:56 PM

Man City will win title if Arsenal lose

By James Ducker

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City stars that the champagne must remain on ice until the end of the season – and hopes Arsenal do not hand them the title on Saturday.

The City manager also wants his players to take a leaf out of Kevin De Bruyne’s book by playing on the edge in pursuit of the treble after welcoming the midfielder telling him to “shut up” during Wednesday’s epic Champions League win over Real Madrid.

City will clinch a fifth Premier League title in six seasons if they beat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday – or Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest first.

But Guardiola said he hoped Mikel Arteta’s men overcome Forest and, in doing so, force his side to “serve” for the title against Chelsea.

“In my mind, I’d like to feel we have to win to be champions,” the City manager said. “This is what we have to think. We cannot control Nottingham. It doesn’t matter what happens in Nottingham, we have to do our job – win our game.

“Tennis players say to serve to win Wimbledon is the most difficult one. On Sunday, the game is in our hands to win the most important competition.”

Guardiola said there would be no champagne celebrations permitted on Saturday night if Arsenal lost – or the day after if they beat Chelsea.

City, whose final two league games are away at Brighton and Brentford, will be presented with the Premier League trophy on Sunday should they win.

Arteta has confirmed Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) will miss their final two games of the campaign.

"They are both out for the rest of the season," Arteta said.

"Gabi is a pretty nasty injury. We need to assess in the next week how long he will be out for but he will be at least weeks.

"With Alex, it is a calf issue and he won't be able to play the next few games."

