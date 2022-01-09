Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal begin their request for a record-extending 15th FA Cup triumph against familiar Championship opposition this evening.

The Gunners have won this famous old competition twice more than nearest rivals Manchester United, with Mikel Arteta achieving glory at Wembley in his first season in charge back in 2020.

Arsenal - currently sitting fourth in the Premier League - were knocked out by Southampton in the fourth round last year and will be eyeing another deep run this season having also reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Looking to seal an upset in the East Midlands is a Nottingham Forest side that started the season terribly under Chris Hughton but got back on track under former Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

However, the hosts are coming off back-to-back defeats by Middlesbrough and Huddersfield that have left them six points outside the Championship play-off places.

Two-time winners Forest will hope for a repeat of the last FA Cup meeting between these two teams, when they ran out 4-2 winners here in the third round back in 2018.

Simon Collings at the City Ground

17:18 , George Flood

Charlie Patino is making himself known early on. He’s thrown himself into a few tackles and come out with the ball too.

A solid start from the teenager.

17:16 , George Flood

4 mins: An early opportunity for Forest as the highly-rated Brennan Johnson links up nicely with Philip Zinckernagel and Keinan Davis and gets free down the left flank.

However, Bernd Leno is very quick off his line to come and snuff out the danger effectively.

Story continues

17:14 , George Flood

2 mins: An early loss of concentration from Nuno Tavares as these two sides jostle for supremacy in the early going.

A great noise and atmosphere in store this evening.

Kick-off

17:11 , George Flood

We are underway!

Tottenham and Liverpool avoided huge upsets this afternoon, can Nottingham Forest succeed where Shrewsbury and Morecambe missed out?

17:07 , George Flood

Here come the teams at the City Ground!

A powerful message from the Arsenal players as they come out of the tunnel in that all-white kit.

Rob Holding is the Gunners captain this evening.

17:06 , George Flood

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal to host Leicester next

16:58 , George Flood

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is in progress as we speak, with the winners of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal set to host holders Leicester next.

So will that be an all-Premier League affair or an East Midlands derby?

Simon Collings at the City Ground

16:49 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings is at the City Ground, where he reacts to the news of Charlie Patino’s first senior Arsenal start...

"A great opportunity borne out of necessity with Arteta short on numbers."@sr_collings is at the City Ground as Charlie Patino makes his first senior Arsenal start.



Cook and Davis make Forest debuts

16:43 , George Flood

New signings Steve Cook and Keinan Davis go straight into the Forest starting XI as part of three changes following the defeat to Huddersfield.

Ryan Yates is also back, with Braian Ojeda, Xande Silva and Lewis Grabban dropping to the bench.

Looks like a 3-4-3 formation from the hosts.

Patino makes full Arsenal debut

16:33 , George Flood

The headline team news from an Arsenal perspective is that Charlie Patino starts for his full debut, with fellow youngsters Salah-Eddine, Omari Hutchinson and Mika Miles Biereth on the bench.

It’s seven changes from the last-gasp Premier League defeat by Manchester City on New Year’s Day, with Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka the only players to retain their starting berths.

Arsenal have confirmed that Granit Xhaka and Folarin Balogun are out due to Covid, while Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are absent due to a tight groin and tight right calf respectively.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest lineup

16:15 , George Flood

📋 Team news 🆚 Arsenal



🔢 Forest debuts for Keinan Davis and Steve Cook as Ryan Yates returns 👌



Arsenal lineup

16:14 , George Flood

📝 Here's how we line up in the @EmiratesFACup...



◾️ Leno starts in goal

◾️ Lokonga x Patino in midfield

Ian Wright supporting the No More Red campaign

16:08 , George Flood

Simon Collings at the City Ground

16:01 , George Flood

Our man Simon Collings has arrived at the City Ground, where he is expecting a youthful Arsenal side that may include a certain Charlie Patino.

Official team news is on the way!

Forest hope for repeat of 2018 upset

15:56 , George Flood

These two clubs have met three times in cup competition over the last few years, with Forest still waiting to end their Premier League exile that has lasted since 1999.

Gabriel Martinelli notched a brace on his first competitive start for Arsenal in a 5-0 Carabao Cup third-round win at the Emirates back in September 2019, while Lucas Perez was on target twice in a 4-0 romp at the City Ground three years earlier.

However, Forest bested Arsenal 4-2 in their last FA Cup meeting in January 2018, with Arsene Wenger knocked out in the third round for the first time.

(Getty Images)

Idris Elba backs Arsenal and Adidas campaign against youth violence

15:43 , George Flood

Idris Elba has said no child is born with aspirations to be a gang member and highlighted the importance of offering young people “options” away from knife crime as he backed a major campaign against violence in the capital with Arsenal and Adidas.

The Hackney-born actor, known for The Wire and Luther, said giving young people alternatives to joining a gang — such as youth clubs or sports facilities — was the best way to keep them off the streets.

Elba, 49, suggested that the pandemic could have put unprecedented pressure on young people and led to more violent crime.

There were 30 teenage killings in the capital in 2021 — passing the previous record of 29, set in 2008 — with most involving knife attacks. Police figures show over 10,000 knife crime offences in London between June 2020 and June 2021.

Hollywood star Elba said more people needed to “stand up” and speak out about knife crime to make a difference.

Click here to read the interview

(adidas/Arsenal)

15:38 , George Flood

A peak inside the Arsenal dressing room at the City Ground, with those all-white kits laid out...

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Cooper: Covid has been ‘riddled’ in Forest

15:35 , George Flood

Arteta’s opposite number Steve Cooper, meanwhile, also opened up on the difficulties of coping with ongoing Covid issues at Forest.

“There’s a lot of players out injured and Covid has been riddled in the club now for a little while. It’s been a tough couple of weeks, in terms of dealing with it.”

Asked if today’s match had come close to potentially being called off, he said: “It’s not a question I can answer. It’s for above me.”

(Getty Images)

Arteta on Arsenal squad issues

15:27 , George Flood

Both of today’s teams had their last matches postponed, with Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Thursday also called off due to a Covid outbreak at the Merseyside club.

Arteta admitted on Friday that the Gunners themselves were still waiting on test results, with coronavirus, injuries and AFCON absences causing him a selection headache.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also now joined Jose Mourinho’s Roma until the end of the season, with the likes of Folarin Balogun also expected to be loaned out soon.

“We will asses the squad,” Arteta said.

“We still have some issues around it, like is happening every single match. Tomorrow when we have the last training session, when we have every test back, we will know who is available and we will try to go there to win the match.

“It was for Covid and injuries as well. I cannot say anything else. I don’t want to give anything away, as you can imagine. Tomorrow we will know more. We are really short with numbers. We are really, really short in numbers.

“We want to play and that’s how we are approaching every game. We want to do everything to plan the game and we don’t expect different than to play on Sunday.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal to wear one-off white kit today

15:16 , George Flood

Arsenal will be wearing a one-off all white kit this afternoon as part of a special initiative with Adidas to tackle knife crime and youth violence.

The No More Red campaign builds on the work currently being done by Arsenal in the Community and aims to provide safe spaces for people to play football, starting with the pitch on the Harvist Estate just minutes away from Emirates Stadium.

It will also involve a mentor scheme, with the likes of Ian Wright and Idris Elba on board with the project.

Today’s kit will never be commercially available and will only ever be awarded to individuals who are making a positive difference in the community.

Following the game, the ten shirts worn by outfield players will be gifted to organisations doing work in the community to address some of the root causes of knife crime and youth violence, such as The Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Ben Kinsella Trust.

You can read more about this initiative here

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction

15:08 , George Flood

In the past, this was exactly the kind of game one would expect Arsenal to slip up in.

Still, even with changes in mind, the Premier League side should have too much.

Arsenal to win 3-1.

Arsenal team news - Arteta ‘really short’ on numbers

15:06 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta admitted at his pre-match press conference on Friday that Arsenal are ‘really, really’ short on numbers ahead of a trip to the City Ground.

Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Gabriel is suspended after his sending off in the last-gasp defeat by Manchester City on New Year’s Day, while Sead Kolasinac is injured and Calum Chambers could miss out again after Covid.

The likes of youngsters Charlie Patino, Omari Hutchinson and Salah Oulad M'Hand are all part of Arsenal’s travelling squad.

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tavares; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Nketiah

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest team news - Cook and Davis could make debuts

15:02 , George Flood

Forest could hand debuts to new signings Steve Cook and Keinan Davis today after the duo joined from Bournemouth and Aston Villa respectively.

The hosts have been dealing with plenty of Covid troubles of late, with Monday’s Championship meeting with Barnsley postponed.

Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten, Loic Mbe Soh and Rodrigo Ely are all sidelined due to injury.

Mohamed Drager is away on international duty with Tunisia, while Max Lowe is in the final stages of his recovery from a groin strain but isn’t ready to return yet.

(Getty Images)

