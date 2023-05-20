Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal – LIVE!

Arsenal need to avoid defeat later this afternoon when they travel up to Nottingham Forest’s City Ground in order to keep the Premier League title nominally alive. While it remains hugely unlikely the Gunners can overhaul Manchester City from here, defeat on the banks of the River Trent would see their challenge ended in really rather meek fashion.

Last week’s loss to Brighton has to be a one-off. Mikel Arteta’s side have simply come too far to see such a brilliant season end in such a disappointing way. Still, Steve Cooper’s side are fighting for their lives and have built their survival bid on some impressive home form.

The City Ground has not been a particularly happy hunting ground for Arsenal in recent years and, today, that must change. Follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5.30pm BST; City Ground

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest team news: Danilo and Dennis could feature

Arsenal team news: Trossard to start

Prediction: Routine Arsenal win

Nottingham Forest FC - Arsenal FC

Standard Sport prediction

15:29 , Matt Verri

Arsenal proved with their wins over Chelsea and Newcastle that they can recover from blows and should have enough to beat Forest, even despite their famous home support.

Arsenal to win 3-1.

Arsenal team news

15:22 , Matt Verri

A double injury blow was confirmed by Mikel Arteta ahead of this evening’s clash.

Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) will miss the rest of the campaign, having already lost William Saliba, Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

In their absence, Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard and Kieran Tierney are all primed to come into the side.

“[Martinelli and Zinchenko] are both out for the rest of the season,” said Arteta.

“Gabi is a pretty nasty injury, we need to assess in the next week how long he’ll be out for, but it will be at least weeks.

“With Alex it’s a calf issue and he won’t be available to play the next two games.”

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard (4-3-3)

Nottingham Forest team news

15:14 , Matt Verri

Steve Cooper is likely to have midfielder Danilo, once a transfer target for Arsenal, available despite his knock against Chelsea.

Emmanuel Dennis is also back in training ahead of the game, as he pushes for his first start in more than six weeks.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

15:07 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the website or app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Welcome!

14:48 , Matt Verri

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest today.

The title race is effectively over for the Gunners, but that will be officially confirmed if they are beaten here, by a side in Forest who are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Kick-off from the City Ground is at 5.30pm BST.