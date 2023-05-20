Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Arsenal have a very simple task away at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

While it would take a remarkable drop in form from Manchester City for the Gunners to win the title, defeat at the City Ground this afternoon would handle the title to the champions.

Mikel Arteta’s side must end such a promising season on a positive note and put last week’s battering by Brighton behind them.

Forest are fighting for their lives and will call on their famous old stadium to make the difference.

Here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.