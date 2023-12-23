Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga shoots at goal (Action Images via Reuters)

Nottingham Forest: Turner, Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Mangala, Origi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood. Subs: Tavares,Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Niakhate, Vlachodimos, Danilo, Montiel, Aina.

AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Tavernier, Cook, Billing, Ouattara, Semenyo, Christie, Solanke. Subs: Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Scott, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Moore, Travers, Greenwood.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:27

Substitution Divock Okoth Origi Moussa Niakhaté

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:27

The game has stopped for a while after some discontent on the sidelines. This time Iraola is booked.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:24

Origi does well to beat Ouattara and win a corner off the left-back, who recovers well with a slide tackle. Gibbs-White plays it short to Mangala, and he slides it across to Williams, but his first-time effort is blocked.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:24

Yellow 2nd/RC Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:22

Smith is pushed in the back by Wood inside his own half and wins a free-kick. The Forest fans and players are furious, as they believe Elanga was fouled on the break moments before.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:22

There is some murmurings of discontent around the City Ground. Turner has looked to play the ball short when he receives it but is then put under pressure by a return pass and clears it long. As a result, Bournemouth keep regaining possession without having to do much work.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:20

Forest started quickly and had two early chances but have not been able to build on their momentum. Bournemouth have had 69 per cent of the possession and are being allowed to play it around in their defensive half without much pressure. Nuno's side are waiting for their moment.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:18

Ouattara is tacking up an interesting position on the left for Bournemouth. He is part of their defensive unit but is being allowed to get forward when the Cherries are in possession. The away side are attacking down his side at every opportunity and are trying to create overloads.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:16

WIDE! Solanke goes close. Ouattara races forward from left-back and plays a pass inside to Tavernier, who is free. He finds Solanke inside with a reverse pass, and the striker touches the ball beyond Boly but crashes the side of the net with a low shot.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:13

Tavernier curls a deep free-kick from the left across the box, with Ouattara making a run around the back. He looks to redirect it across the goal, but it is headed over by a Forest defender.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:11

Forest had only lost two of their last 20 games at the City Ground after beating Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa at the start of November, but have since their previous three Premier League games at home. New manager Nuno will be hoping that he can reinvigorate the Tricky Trees’ home form as it could be crucial to their battle against relegation.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:10

SAVE AGAIN! Neto makes another sharp stop. Origi commits two Bournemouth players on the edge of the box and pokes a pass through to Elanga. The Sweden international then whips a low strike on target, but Neto gets down to claim it.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:09

SAVE! Forest have their first chance. Wood races forward from the halfway line and marginally beats the offside trap to get onto a long ball forward. He rushes inside and puts the ball through the legs of a defender before shooting straight at Neto.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:06

Forest have kept possession well for the last minute, with Gibbs-White dropping deep to keep the ball moving under pressure from Bournemouth's press. Williams slides a pass down the right, but Ouattara intercepts it.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:05

Yellow Card Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:04

The City Ground is full of noise in the opening couple of minutes, with the hosts under the leadership of new manager Nuno. Forest have scored a league-high six goals in the opening 15 minutes of games in the Premier League this season, so will be hoping to get off to a fast start today.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:03

Bournemouth win an early corner on the left and Christie swings it in with his right foot. However, Murillo gets to the front post and heads it away.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

15:02

Bournemouth get this Premier League clash under way. Billing with the first kick.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:59

Forest have won none of their last six league games against Bournemouth (drawing two and losing four) since a 2-1 home win in the Championship in February 2015. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:47

Bournemouth make two alterations to the side that started against Luton. Ouattara comes in at left-back and starts instead of Milos Kerkez, who is out with an illness. The other change sees Billing picked ahead of Kluivert on the wing.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:42

Forest make two changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Tottenham in their last Premier League match. It is an attacking move from Nuno, who brings Origi and Wood into the team to replace Kouyate and Niakhate.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Mark Travers, Ben Greenwood.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:32

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Dango Ouattara; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Philip Billing, Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:32

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Nuno Tavares, Cheikhou Kouyate, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nicolas Domínguez, Moussa Niakhate, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Danilo, Gonzalo Montiel, Ola Aina.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:32

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-5-2): Matt Turner; Willy-Arnaud Boly, Murillo, Orel Mangala; Neco Williams, Ryan Yates, Divock Origi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Harry Toffolo; Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:30

Bournemouth have been in sensational form and have won four of their last five Premier League games to move from 17th place to 13th. The Cherries, who are also unbeaten in their previous six outings, looked on course to continue their fine streak of results when Dominic Solanke scored a second-half equaliser against Luton in their last outing to cancel out Elijah Adebayo's early opener. However, just minutes after he levelled the score, Hatters captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch. He was stretchered off to a round of applause from both sets of fans. The match was abandoned and will be replayed in full. Bournemouth will now be looking to secure a fourth consecutive win on the travels in the Premier League for the first time and will take encouragement from their last visit to the City Ground. The Cherries came from two goals down to win 3-2, with Philip Billing, Solanke and Jaidon Anthony all scoring to complete an impressive comeback.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:30

Nottingham Forest sacked Steve Cooper after they lost to Tottenham in their last Premier League outing. The Tricky Trees have been defeated in five of their previous six top-flight fixtures and have only secured one win in 13. Cooper took over in September 2021 and lifted Forest off the bottom of the Championship and into the Premier League for the first time since 1999 before keeping them up with a 16th-placed finish. Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked by Saudi Pro-League club Al-Ittihad in November, has replaced the Englishman. He was successful at Wolves and led them into the Europa League, but struggled at Tottenham and only lasted 17 matches. Forest are six points above the relegation zone but will be wary of Luton Town below them, with the Hatters having a game in hand.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…