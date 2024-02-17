Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham: Taiwo Awoniyi adds to Hammers' woes

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored three goals in three games against West Ham

Nottingham Forest climbed five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and added to the pressure on West Ham United manager David Moyes with a deserved victory at the City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi gave the home side the lead just before half-time and Callum Hudson-Odoi made sure of the win in added time when he scored for the third consecutive game.

On-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips was shown two yellow cards in three minutes midway through the second half as he had another game to forget for West Ham.

Forest move up to 15th while Moyes' side's failure to bounce back from the 6-0 thrashing against Arsenal last Sunday means they stay eighth.

More to follow.