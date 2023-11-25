Nottingham Forest v Brighton: Sutton's predictions

Sutton's Predictions image

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

This week, he takes on Barry Can't Swim, aka DJ and producer Joshua Mannie - who is an Everton fan.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Brighton have drawn four of their past five league games and that's the outcome I am going with this time too. At this rate, I think I'm going to go for a 1-1 scoreline in pretty much all of the games.

Results-wise, the Seagulls are definitely less reliable than they were last season and Kaoru Mitoma's injury is a big blow.

I was going to back Brighton to nick the points but, with Mitoma out, I think Forest have more of a chance, especially at home, where they are still unbeaten.

Barry Can't Swim's prediction: 1-2

Brighton have been very up and down this season but I'm still backing them.

