Nottingham Forest 2-2 Blackpool: Hosts come from behind to force FA Cup replay

Premier League Nottingham Forest face a replay against League One Blackpool after coming from behind to avoid defeat in the FA Cup third round.

Forest academy graduate Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel gave Blackpool an unlikely lead at the City Ground with a powerful diving header before Albie Morgan doubled their advantage just two minutes later.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said conceding the two early goals was "not the way we want to do things".

Nicolas Dominguez reduced the deficit before the break as he headed home a Gonzalo Montiel cross.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser after the restart and Morgan Gibbs-White thundered an excellent finish into the top corner from the edge of the box to restore parity.

Nuno's side ramped up the pressure in the final third but could not find a winning goal.

Ryan Yates came closest to finding a breakthrough but his header was saved at close range by Daniel Grimshaw, while Chris Wood could not meet a late a Callum Hudson-Odoi cut-back at the far post.

"We are disappointed with the way we started the game," Nuno told BBC Sport. "It's not the way we want to do things. We were too slow. We conceded very easily.

"The issue was not what we couldn't do, but what we conceded."

Blackpool, who are eighth in the third tier, struggled to make an impression in the second half. They had just three shots to Forest's 17 across the game and only had 28.6% of the possession.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley said his side were "delighted" to come away with a draw.

He said: "I thought our players were excellent. They caused so many problems but I thought we defended well and carried a threat.

"To come away from home and get a draw sets us up nicely for a replay at Bloomfield Road.

"We knew coming away from home and the quality Premier League players have now, we would have to suffer at times. I thought we suffered well and could hurt them with pace on the counter-attack."

The draw for the fourth round takes place on Monday.

Forest made to work to avoid upset

Forest are 15th in the Premier League and came into the game off the back of successive victories over Manchester United and Newcastle United, but they were given a scare by the team from two divisions below them.

Blackpool took advantage of Forest errors at the back to establish their two-goal lead. Lawrence-Gabriel's opener was excellently taken, his header beating Odysseas Vlachodimos after Montiel failed to properly clear.For Blackpool's second, Morgan was left completely unmarked as he met CJ Hamilton's low cross and drilled his finish in off the post.

Having fallen 2-0 down, Wood missed a chance to pull a goal back when he fired over the crossbar and then sliced wide of the far post when he was one-on-one with Blackpool keeper Grimshaw.

Gibbs-White, who scored the winning goal in Forest's 2-1 Premier League victory against Manchester United, was their most creative presence in the final third and constantly looked to make incisive passes.

Having fought back to 2-2 through the goals by Dominguez and Gibbs-White, Forest were unable to find a winner and will have to travel to Bloomfield Road for the replay.

"I think it's annoying for all of us," said Forest winger Hudson-Odoi. "Those goals we conceded were really sloppy and we've been in great form for a few games now.

"We had enough time to get that third goal but unfortunately we couldn't, so it's frustrating."