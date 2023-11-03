Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi made his comeback from a niggling groin strain as a substitute last weekend but his availability is uncertain.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe, Divock Origi, Danilo, Chris Wood and Gonzalo Montiel again miss out through injury.

Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno has resumed training following a long-term hamstring problem and could come into the matchday squad.

Jhon Duran is doubtful because of an infected toe.

Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia remain sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Championship in February 2017 but that is their only victory in the past 15 league meetings (D7, L7).

Villa are unbeaten in nine Premier League games against Forest since a 2-0 home defeat in October 1994 (W4, D5).

Forest's most recent top-flight home victory versus the Villans was in April 1992, when Scot Gemmill and Teddy Sheringham scored in a 2-0 win.

Nottingham Forest

The Reds won two of their first four league fixtures this season but are without a victory in their subsequent six games (D4, L2). It's their longest winless run since an 11-match sequence between February and April.

They have failed to score a first-half goal in any of their past seven matches.

Since promotion, they have lost 10 of 12 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top five, with their solitary victory coming against Arsenal in May.

However, they have lost only two of their past 19 top-flight home fixtures.

Anthony Elanga is one short of 50 Premier League appearances. He has registered five assists in his last eight Premier League home starts.

Aston Villa