Nottingham Forest in talks to extend Chris Wood deal

Chris Wood has scored seven goals in Forest’s bright start to the campaign - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

Nottingham Forest have opened contract talks with Chris Wood after the forward’s stunning start to the Premier League season.

Wood has scored seven goals in Forest’s bright start to the campaign and the club is instigating negotiations over an extension to his current deal, with his present contract expiring at the end of this season.

Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer have scored more league goals than Wood since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as Forest’s head coach in December.

The New Zealand international scored twice in the 3-1 victory over neighbours Leicester on Friday night, taking the club briefly into fifth-place before the weekend’s results.

A £15 million signing from Newcastle United in January last year, Wood will be 33 in December but is underlining his status as one of the Premier League’s most underrated ‘traditional No 9 forwards’.

Forest are hopeful of reaching an agreement quickly, with the new contract likely to be up to two-and-a-half years.

After the win at Leicester, Wood said: “I feel good and it’s all down to the team.

“I’m not a player who is going to beat four players and stick it in the top corner so I rely on the service of my team-mates. I’ve got to keep putting them away for the guys.

“The team is working extremely hard to get the ball in the box and I’ve just got to be there to hopefully take them.

“There’s still a long way to go in the season and it’s about accumulating as many points as possible.”

Forest are also set to open talks with Ola Aina, who has proved another shrewd recruit since signing on a free transfer in July 2023.

Nuno’s squad returns to action on Saturday with a home game against West Ham United.