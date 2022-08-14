Nottingham Forest star Jesse Lingard reacts to ‘nonsense’ criticism ahead of West Ham reunion

Jesse Lingard has reacted to claims he joined Nottingham Forest for the money (Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard insists he turned down “life-changing money” to move to Nottingham Forest.

The England midfielder will meet former club West Ham on Sunday after rejecting the chance to move back to east London when David Moyes takes his side to the City Ground.

There was a feeling of frustration as to how long the Lingard saga dragged on within West Ham and Lingard has been criticised for joining a newly-promoted side ahead of a club entering their second consecutive season of European football.

While West Ham baulked at the former Manchester United star’s wage demands, Lingard has stressed he had more lucrative options this summer, playing down suggestions his move to Forest was solely based on the financials.

“I could have gone abroad for a lot, a lot, a lot more money, like life-changing money,” he told Sky Sports.

“So for me, it’s just nonsense really. I don’t really like to read into that stuff really, it was my decisions.

“The owners were very strong in their approach to bring me here. They flew me to London, they went overboard to do what they could to bring me here.”