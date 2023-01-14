Nottingham Forest pile more misery on wasteful Leicester

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest celebrates with teammate Morgan Gibbs-White after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City - Nottingham Forest pile more misery on Leicester - Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The transformation at Nottingham Forest since that nightmarish evening in Leicester three months ago has been remarkable.

Steve Cooper’s future as head coach appeared in jeopardy after a heavy 4-0 defeat, with his team bottom of the table and their Premier League return proving a painful experience.

Yet this victory lifts Forest into 13th place, above Leicester. They have lost just three times in the league since that night at the King Power Stadium in October and have also secured an eight-match unbeaten run at their City Ground home.

Brennan Johnson’s two goals, the first awarded after a Var review, were enough to sentence Leicester to a fourth successive league defeat and these are worrying times for Brendan Rodgers.

His team appeared to have revived their season before the World Cup break but since returning they appear flat and unmotivated, with a number of key players missing through injury.

Without England international James Maddison, Leicester are devoid of invention and Harvey Barnes’s two missed chances summed up a miserable Midlands derby for the visitors.

Harvey Barnes of Leicester City passes the ball during the Premier League match at the City Ground - Andy Sumner/Focus Images

Towards the end of the match, some fans raised a banner bearing the words ‘Missing! LCFC board’. Leicester are now only two points off the relegation zone and Rodgers urgently needs reinforcements before the season threatens to go even further awry.

Cooper, meanwhile, is looking ahead with optimism with that heavy defeat in Leicester feeling like a big turning point in their season.

Forest secured a place in the Carabao Cup semi-final for the first time in 31 years on Wednesday night and started with confidence but Leicester were the more controlled team in the first-half, creating chances while Forest were cautious.

Barnes inexplicably wasted his first chance in the 14th minute, dragging his shot wide from six yards after Marc Albrighton’s exquisite cross.

Youri Tielemans also had a shot from outside the area deflected narrowly wide as Forest struggled to discover any intensity. Barnes missed another opportunity in the 51st minute, sliding the ball wide of the bottom corner after he was found in the area by Tielemans.

Story continues

Those two moments always looked costly for Leicester and they were punished five minutes later when Johnson gave the home team the lead.

Breaking onto a pass from Morgan Gibbs-White, the Wales international rounded Danny Ward to slot into the unguarded net. He was initially flagged offside by referee Paul Tierney, but the Var review concluded that Johnson was just behind Leicester defender Wout Faes.

Rodgers reacted by making a triple substitution, bringing on Kelechi Iheanacho, Dennis Praet and Lewis Brunt.

They did improve but Johnson added a second goal five minutes from time, beating Ward with a fine shot after brilliant work from Gibbs-White.

Rodgers needs players back, and players signed, or this season could turn even uglier.